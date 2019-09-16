Seeking Alpha Launches The Investing Edge

It will feature individual shows from some of our top authors on their unique investing styles and ideas.

On Thursday, October 3rd, we will be releasing our newest podcast channel, The Investing Edge.

The Investing Edge will feature multiple shows from some of our top authors, with each focusing on the given hosts' investing style and interests. We're launching the new channel with two shows.

J Mintzymer of Value Investor's Edge will kick things off with Value Investor's Edge Live. The show will feature J's conversations with publicly traded shipping company CEOs, sector experts, and fellow deep value investors about their companies and investing approaches. J has been a contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2011 and has become a leading analyst in the shipping sector, often quoted in industry publications and speaking at industry events like Marine Money. You can listen to a podcast J did after Marine Money with me on our Marketplace Roundtable channel for an idea of J's focus.

Akram's Razor of The Razor's Edge will be the lead host of our other show, also called The Razor's Edge. I will be co-hosting, and Akram and I will be discussing specific ideas from his investing watch list or portfolio, including specific ideas and takes as well as discussion about the research process. Akram's Razor has been on Seeking Alpha since 2010 and has built a reputation for deep-dive research, including thoroughly supported short ideas. I encourage you to check out his Once Upon A Time In Tech article or the podcast I did with him on our Behind the Idea channel on the software as a service sector (two months ahead of the recent bubble burst).

Check out our intro episode below, and sign up for The Investing Edge on any of the following channels to get the first episode on October 3rd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.