September Rate Cut Not A Done Deal

In late August, as the Federal Reserve members met in Jackson Hole, it was surprising to find out how evenly divided they were over a rate cut. Randal Quarles and Loretta Mester were clearly hawkish, believing that the economy is in a good place and needs no further Fed action at this time. James Bullard and Neel Kashkari were on the opposite end of the spectrum, seeing the benefits of the preemptive action, as worldwide slowdown was showing some worrisome effects. The rest of the Fed officials, both voting and non-voting members, remained relatively non-committal, citing the need to watch the data, act accordingly, and do what's best to sustain the economic expansion (NB: it is notable how the Fed frequently frames its policy around sustaining economic expansion, whereas, in actuality, its dual mandate is solely to manage inflation and unemployment).

Regardless, two-three weeks is a long time in the "Fed-think": the data we have seen since the Jackson Hole meeting remains fairly evenly divided, albeit somewhat skewed toward the hawkish side. While it may be true that the latest ISM manufacturing index has shown contraction (reading below 50), the services side of the index actually came in way above 50, beating expectations. The same beat came from the retail sales. The August employment figures, while buttressed by temporary Census jobs, were still in the six figures. Finally, inflation figures have seen a moderate uptick, giving a nod to the hawks.

Last week, we also saw a surge in Treasury yields, with some significant yield curve flattening action: the 2-year yield surged to 1.79%, while the 10-year yield increased to 1.90%. With trade tensions seemingly abating (at least, per latest headlines), there has been a rising appetite for risky assets, which took major stock market indices closer to their all-time-high levels.

Meanwhile, the market participants are overwhelmingly awaiting another 25 bps rate cut after the September 17-18 FOMC meeting, which would take the rates toward the 1.75-2.00% range. Such enthusiasm may be premature because since early September the CME Group's probability of a rate hike went down from 90% to 79.6%. While four out of five is still a pretty good chance, it is far from a shoe-in cut.

In addition from a moderately better economic data, the main argument in favor of holding rates steady at this meeting is that there was a rate cut just six weeks ago. If the Fed is to adopt a "mid-cycle adjustment" approach, as was maintained by Chairman Powell at the time, what does it gain by having two consecutive cuts? A more prudent approach would be to let the markets react to the cut for at least two-four months, before moving forward with another one.

Yet, the market is convinced that the Fed not only cuts rates in September, but also institutes several more cuts in the months to come, perhaps influenced by the dovish policy coming out of Europe. Perhaps such thinking is correct, but it is not a done deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.