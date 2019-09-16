UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors

Thesis

Uniter Parcel Service (UPS) is the world's largest package delivery company with an unmatched global logistics network of 547 planes and 100,000+ vehicles. That scale is extremely hard and capital-heavy for a competitor to replicate which gives the company a very strong position in the industry. With the rise of e-commerce, package volume is expected to grow in the US and UPS will benefit from this trend. UPS is also investing in automatisation to further increase efficiency and improve margins to drive earnings growth. The company has been able to constantly achieve a 20%+ ROIC over the last 6 years and has paid a stable or rising dividend for over 50 years, making this a potentially interesting investment for investors looking for growing dividend income.

Source: UPS Presentation

Latest Earnings

The latest earnings report in July sent the stock soaring. The revenue was up 3.4% and operating profits rose by over 6%. The daily volume in the US was up 7%. The company also opened 3 new automated operating hubs and is on track to add 11 new aircraft to its fleet.

Dividend

The current dividend yields 3.1% and the payout ratio sits at 68%. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8% in the last 10 years. The latest increase was below that, with the quarterly dividend rising from $0.91 to $0.96 for a 5.5% raise. Although the dividend stayed flat during the last recession, the economy-sensitive company managed not to cut the dividend during a very challenging time. When taking the midpoint of the 2019 EPS guidance, the payout ratio should come down to 50% which would improve dividend safety. Should an opportunity arise again (like in end of May) to purchase the stock at a 4% starting yield, I believe that would be a great entry point.

Balance Sheet

UPS has a lot of debt on its books due to the nature of the business they are in. The large fleet of planes and trucks is very expensive to build out and revamp. The company has very little equity on its books compared to the debt with a D/E ratio of 5. However the interest payments are covered more than 10x. The company's credit is rated A2 by Moody's after the downgrade last month due to the heavy cap-ex and pension funding. The cap-ex is mostly going to purchasing new planes (11 this year) and automating the sorting capabilities.

Valuation

The company's stock was yielding 4% not too long ago. Investors who purchased at that time got a good yield on their initial investment. The stock price rallied after the latest earnings were released and the stock price has risen from $93 to $122. Looking at the stock's 5-year average valuations, it would seem that the company is still fairly valued on a P/E basis of 22 and very undervalued by P/FCF of 11. However the CAPE ratio of 28 suggests that the stock is very overvalued so investors need to see how this company fits their investment plan at current valuations.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

As the company depends on goods changing hands to transport them between businesses or straight to customers, it is extremely dependant on the consumer confidence and overall health of the economy. Especially on the US consumer and economy, as most of the revenue is coming from US package deliveries. When people will tighten up their spending, UPS will suffer. The biggest competitor FedEx (FDX) is also competing for market share. The biggest risk in most people's eyes is the threat of Amazon (AMZN) potentially cutting out the middleman and building out its own logistics network. That is why the stock tends to be quite volatile when any sort of news comes out regarding Amazon's plans regarding that.

Summary

UPS is a leader in its industry and has a large moat due to the scale of its network. The company is also benefiting from the trends in the way people do their shopping and is making operations more efficient by automatisation. Income investors can expect to be rewarded by a growing dividend that has been maintained even in tough economic conditions and should do further research to see if this company fits their investment criteria.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.