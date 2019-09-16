Next Up For The Bucking Bond Bull

The bond bull market has sent investors on a wild ride as of late. After yields plunged sharply (and prices soared) through August, U.S. Treasury yields have sharply reversed higher (and prices have fallen) thus far in September. What should investors expect from this bucking bond bull going forward?

Treasury bond returns have been bucking crazy in recent months. From the day the Fed last met on interest rates in late July through the start of September, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield dropped from 2.06% to 1.47%. Viewed through a related lense, the 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) spiked by nearly +13% over this same time period. But since bottoming on September 4, 10-Year yields have spiked sharply higher back to 1.90%, with the TLT falling by over -7% over this same stretch. For anyone who thinks that the return on U.S. Treasuries is about nothing more than lending money to the government for a paltry yield, this recent stretch highlights the stock like capital returns potential also offered by the category.

First, the fundamentals. The September spike in yield has raised some understandable questions. Most notably, do they represent a change in trend for the bond market specifically and the broader economy in general? Or is the recent jump in yields nothing more than a mean reversion in September for a category that moved much too far, way too fast in August?

We will begin this fundamental discussion with an important reiteration. The 38-year bond bull market is stillalive and well. And until it is definitively over, which will take much more than a fleeting drift by 10-year yields above the long-term trend channel, it must be respected.

Inflation trends continue to favor the bond bull market. Arguably the most important determinant of bond returns over time, the latest threat of inflation brought on by the corporate tax cuts at the end of 2017 proved fleeting at best. After peaking at a barely above Fed target 2.16% in mid-May 2018, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate, which is a measure of future inflation expectations, has since fallen as low as 1.29% at the start of the month and continues to definitively trend lower. Even if the events in Saudi Arabia over the weekend result in a sudden spike in inflation pressures, any supply driven shock is likely to be short lived.

The economic outlook is also supportive of the bond bull. The pundits today are no longer musing about the sustained economic expansion that has supposedly been coming – pinky swear promise – either early next year or in the second half of the year depending on where in the post crisis calendar year we stood at any given point in time. Instead, many are now wringing their hands about the prospects of an oncoming economic recession in the coming year despite the fact that the underlying U.S. data remains generally strong. Given that Treasuries historically have performed well during periods of economic weakness that are not accompanied by higher inflation, this also bodes well for the Treasury bond outlook.

A-ha! The weakness in the bond bull market argument has been revealed! We know, after all, that economists are notoriously bad at predicting recessions. Indeed, this is true.

But here’s the thing. The economist that matter most still rule the school at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building. Investors like me may have thought that they were hopelessly misguided in lowering interest rates coming out of their July 31 meeting, but the folks at the Fed are still the one’s calling the shots. And odds still favor at least two more quarter point rate cuts from the Fed coming out of their final three FOMC meetings between now and the end of the year in September, October, and December.

So why the bond market pullback in September? At least to this point, the move higher in interest rates is nothing more than a mere regression to the mean.

Put simply, after the Fed cut rates at the end of July, the way too far, way too fast plunge in Treasury yield effectively was pricing in the yield curve dropping to pancake flat at the zero bound (what do I mean here? Check out the rest of the developed world that’s already there). We’ll probably eventually get there ourselves including negative interest rates and all the other “great” monetary policy ideas that have “worked so well” in inspiring sustained and booming economic growth across the rest of the developed world (except that it has been neither sustained nor booming if not even growing at all). But we’re not getting there overnight.

So while the move from 1.47% to 1.90% on the 10-Year Treasury yield has been dramatic, it’s probably just about right from a medium-term trend perspective as implied by the 50-day moving average of the 10-Year Treasury yield. If anything, it may currently be opening a buying opportunity, although recent bond market volatility suggest that taking a wait and see approach at least for the moment is also prudent, as yields could easily continue rising in the immediate term despite now oversold conditions. For example, investors should not rule out the 10-Year Treasury going as far as 2.30% before it's all said and done. But this would likely be an attractive buying opportunity if it were to come to pass.

Will the Fed show courage? The recent spike in yields also does not come entirely without reason. For example, the recent lows in the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield coincide almost to the day when investors started to perceive some potential courage on interest rates from the Fed. For on September 5, the market implied odds from CME Fed Fund futures of the Fed actually not cutting interest rates at all emerging from their upcoming meeting on September 18. Since this time, the no rate cut odds have climbed over 20% and are trending higher. Clearly, a growing segment of investors think the Fed may hold their ground on Wednesday. If so, I would enthusiastically applaud it, and the Treasury market would likely buckle in the short-term. But I remain more realistic, for even if the Fed that has shown little to no hawkish resolve whatsoever for nearly a decade now shows a hint of resolve come Wednesday, the almost certain political and market backlash would only serve to increase the probably of the cuts ultimately coming in October and December anyway.

Stay long U.S. Treasuries, but remain vigilant. I remain constructive U.S. Treasuries for the reasons highlighted above. Deflationary pressures outweigh inflationary, and the economic outlook remains subdued at best and at risk of recession in the coming year. Sure the U.S. government is running up the debt tab, but what else is new around the developed world (Japan has been doing it for decades now, and their yields are pinned at 0% - the U.S. may see them there soon I suppose). The recent spike in yields was dramatic, but so too was the prior plunge in yields, and the total return remains meaningfully positive over this brief period to date.

An important point to note. I remain long U.S. Treasuries, but not investment grade corporate bonds. This is an important distinction for another article, but my concerns about corporate credit quality and eventual default risk remain high.

The recent swings in bond yields raises another important point for investors. Heightened volatility in any asset class often signal burgeoning instability in underlying capital markets. Thus, the fact that Treasuries are swinging so wildly as of late may be tripping an early warning signal that challenges may be brewing in other market segments. For example, the recently well documented swings in momentum and value stocks should not go ignored by risk aware investors. As a result, stay long U.S. Treasuries, but also maintain a close watch as events unfold across capital markets.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Are you ready for what may lie ahead for global capital markets? Are you interested in asset allocation strategies that look beyond the traditional stock and bond markets in working to generate consistent returns and protect against downside risk over time? If so, come join us on Global Macro Research, my premium Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, as this is a key focus of our portfolio modeling, research and discussion. I look forward to you joining us on Global Macro Research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.