Spotify: Iconic Brand, Great Price

Spotify's free cash flow has also improved dramatically in the first half of 2019. Compared to other content giants, Spotify isn't engaged in costly content wars.

Shares of Spotify hav been on tenterhooks over the past several months, as investors parsed through slowing revenue growth and a miss in subscribers.

Digital media companies have been feeling the heat over the past several months over rising competition. Netflix (NFLX) has been squeezed as slowing subscriber growth (including its worst-ever performance in the U.S.) failed to justify its ever-spiraling content costs. Spotify (SPOT), too, has seen its share of subscriber worries, especially after reporting Q2 results that missed Wall Street's subscriber mark by about half a million.

Though shares of Spotify are up modestly since the start of the year, the stock's ~15% gains trail the S&P 500's massive 20% recovery, and the stock has given up most of its gains for the year:

Data by YCharts

In my view, however, Spotify is not stuck in a consistent downtrend. What I see is a strong growth stock trading at attractive prices, and a hugely valuable global brand that has an entrenched listener base. It's a good time to review the bullish case for this stock.

Despite Premium subscriber miss, Spotify is still growing

To say that Spotify is no longer growing would be false. In the company's most recent quarter, revenues grew 31% y/y to €1.667 billion, still squarely putting Spotify in the "high-growth" category:

Figure 1. Spotify 2Q19 results Source: Spotify 2Q19 earnings release

That revenue growth rate is also two points ahead of Wall Street's consensus of €1.637 billion, or +29% y/y.

Yes, it's true that Spotify Premium subscribers of 108.0 million as of the end of Q2 missed Wall Street's mark of 108.6 million - but even so, this metric is up 31% y/y, indicating quite compelling adoption rates for a product that has been available for more than ten years (Spotify Premium launched in 2008). Spotify also reported in its earnings release that "monthly churn declined both sequentially and Y/Y to a record low 4.6%." That's incredibly important because Spotify, like many other consumer brands, adopts a free trial model that typically drives high turnover. In mid-May, Spotify also launched a generous promotion ($0.99 for the first three months) that was expected to produce cutters - but Spotify's low churn rates indicate that its Premium service has staying power. In other words, we shouldn't read too much into one quarter's subscriber miss, especially if churn rates are staying low.

Barry McCarthy, Spotify's CFO, expects low churn rates to persist. In answer to an analyst question on churn during the Q2 earnings call, McCarthy commented as follows:

As we continue to make investments in improving the overall quality of the user experience, both from a content perspective and with respect to the features and functionality of the app and our ability to understand people's likes and dislikes and deliver content to them that they will engage with, we ought to continue to see that higher customer sat leads to lower churn. So on a year-over-year basis, we were at 5% monthly average churn in Q2 of last year down to 4.6 this year. I expect that trend will continue unless there's some dramatic shift in product mix, say away from some of our lower-value plans to higher-value plans, and we're not expecting that to happen. So the strategic goal of the business is to continue to invest aggressively in improving the user experience. And if we make wise investments, then we will continue to see longer lifetime value."

Two compelling revenue streams; ad-supported Spotify is making up for Premium miss

What is equally compelling about Spotify is the fact that it has two revenue streams - its flagship Premium business as well as its ad-supported free version, which distinguishes it from the subscription-only Netflix, which is often investors' closest pure-play comp for Spotify.

Though Spotify's Premium subscriber base missed both internal expectations and Wall Street consensus, overall MAUs (Premium plus free users together) rose 29% y/y to 232 million, versus a guidance range of 222-228 million. So perhaps Spotify isn't converting as many paid users as it would have liked, but it's still bringing them into the Spotify ecosystem and generating ad revenues from them.

Ad-supported revenues grew a stunning 34% y/y to €165 million, accelerating from Spotify's first quarter and handily beating Wall Street's expectations of €156.6 million (+27% y/y). Yes, ad-supported users have much lower ARPU than Premium users (€0.44 versus €4.86 for Premium), but these are still revenue-generating customers that can be converted to Premium users down the road. Spotify also expected to add up to 33 million more MAUs through the end of the year, ending FY19 at a high end of 265 million total MAUs:

Figure 2. Spotify guidance Source: Spotify 2Q19 earnings release

Spotify's free service was also made much more compelling with the launch of Spotify Lite, launched in the U.S. in July and joining about 35 other countries worldwide with the service. Spotify Lite is a no-frills, 10MB version of the Spotify app that runs better on older devices and operating systems, more broadly expanding Spotify's reach to a wider universe of customers (and potentially those who are more unlikely to sign up for Premium).

It's worth noting as well that Spotify acquired SoundBetter in September, which opens up Spotify's opportunity for marketplace services between content creators and service providers within the ecosystem, such as sound producers and gig musicians. This further illustrates that while Spotify is a content powerhouse like Netflix, its revenue streams aren't reliant exclusively on subscription fees. Its longer-term growth rests on faster-growing ads and marketplace services.

Costs under control

Another major differentiator between Spotify and Netflix, as well as other cash-burning digital media companies, is that Spotify manages to keep its operating expenses in line. In Q2, the company managed to improve gross margins by 50bps to 26.0%, driven by better streaming delivery efficiencies.

We note also that Spotify notched a breakeven IFRS-based operating margin this quarter, 710bps better than -7.1% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the one-time costs of Spotify's direct listing in 2Q18, the company improved operating margins by 450bps. Spotify, unlike many other content-driven companies, isn't heavily ratcheting up content spending and sacrificing profitability (and even without it, Spotify is still achieving notable >30% y/y growth in both Premium subscriptions and total MAUs).

Figure 3. Spotify FCF Source: Spotify 2Q19 earnings release

Spotify's growth in free cash flow is also quite notable. Through the first six months of FY19, Spotify has more than doubled FCF to €223 million, representing a respectable 7% FCF margin (versus just 3.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of Spotify's obvious strengths, the company is still trading at quite a stark discount to its closest peer. At current share prices around $130, Spotify trades at a market cap of $23.48 billion, well below the $30 billion valuation at which the company opened for trading in its direct listing. At today's conversion rates of $0.90 to the euro, Spotify's market cap translates to €21.13 billion in euros.

After netting out the €3.38 billion in cash on Spotify's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of €17.75 billion.

Over the past twelve months, Spotify has generated €6.02 billion in revenues. If we estimate a 25% y/y forward growth rate (conservative given the fact that Spotify's growth rates have hovered in the ~30% range over the past several quarters), we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of €7.53 billion.

This puts Spotify's current valuation at just 2.4x EV/forward estimated revenues. If we also apply Spotify's current 7% FCF margin to its forward revenue estimate, we also arrive at a FCF-based valuation multiple of 33x EV/forward FCF. Both multiples, in light of a >30% current y/y growth rate in revenues and a >100% y/y growth rate in FCF, are incredibly modest.

Spotify's revenue-based valuation multiple is quite lower than Netflix's ~7x forward revenue multiple (which is only partially counterbalanced by Netflix's higher gross margins in the high 30s). On a free cash flow basis, this comparison isn't possible - Netflix's heavy content investments have sunk the company to FCF losses of greater than $1 billion in just the first half of FY19.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to great growth at a reasonable price, Spotify is the clear winner. I'd use the recent dip in Spotify shares as an entry point into the stock. Look to the company's growth drivers - continued MAU growth as well as its latest entry into music marketplace services - to lift the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.