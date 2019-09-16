Volkswagen ID.3 Vs. Tesla Model 3: The European Electric Car Volume Battle

The first large all-electric VW factory has a capacity of 330,000 units per year and will be filled with additional SUV variants, including those banded Audi.

Prices before discounts will fall mostly in the $30,000 to $40,000 range in Europe, and deliveries begin closer to June 2020.

It's rear wheel drive (RWD) based, and will have a range of up to 342 miles on the European test cycle (likely equivalent to 294 miles on the U.S. test cycle).

Volkswagen introduced its first bespoke affordable electric car - the VW ID.3, which goes up against Tesla Model 3, among others.

Game on, Tesla (TSLA). Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has commenced production of the first few hundred units of the ID.3, which is the company’s first from-the-ground-up exclusively pure EV focused mostly on the $30,000 to $40,000 segment - initially only for the European market. As a result, in the European theater, the VW ID.3 will constitute the most direct competition to the low-end versions of the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 when customer deliveries begin closer to summer 2020.

Here's factory video footage of this initial VW ID.3 production having begun: Volkswagen ID.3 Production in Zwickau | German Car Plant. As is typical for a normal automaker, the first few hundred units - perhaps a couple thousand -- will be used for final evaluation by VW employees and studied in detail to ensure that every last fraction of a millimeter is tuned perfectly before risking a paying customer behind the steering wheel. The units that will be delivered to customers begin production this November 2019, approximately six months before those deliveries take place.

It's not clear why that gap from initial production to delivery needs to be six months. Usually it's a lot less. Perhaps VW is just sandbagging on the timeline, or perhaps it's anticipating that the software will need additional revisions in order to refine to acceptable and tested status.

The History of VW’s Electric Car Development

Before we get into the details of the Volkswagen’s brand’s electric car offensive that starts with the ID.3 and continues with additional models in the second half of 2020 and beyond, let’s first backtrack with a little bit of history. It started with the VW eGolf and eUp, the electric versions of the small hatchbacks.

The eGolf has been sold in the U.S. and Europe, but the eUp was only sold in Europe. The eUp has since also been introduced as a SEAT vehicle (another VW brand, sold in Europe). Those cars were developed earlier - before the long-range BEVs (battery-electric vehicles) that VW is now introducing to the market.

Then, in 2013, Volkswagen got its hands on the Tesla Model S and decided that it must develop a couple of premium vehicles to compete with Tesla in the $75,000-plus segment. As a result, the decision was taken to develop the Audi eTron and Porsche Taycan. The first concept versions of those two cars were shown in September 2015.

The Audi eTron started production in Belgium the second half of 2018, and the Porsche started production in Germany in September 2019. But in the meantime, something else very big also happened.

That very big thing was that In late 2015, Volkswagen made a decision to develop a new lower-cost electric car platform that was going to be rear-wheel drive based. This platform would support vehicles with decent range but at starting prices in some cases below $30,000.

The platform was coined MEB and VW has since showed a long list of concepts for different body styles, ranging from open-air dune buggy to minivan and all sorts of SUVs and sedans in-between. Over the next four years, VW will essentially re-create its gasoline lineup on this new MEB platform, so that will entail well over 20 different models just to start, especially when you consider multiple group brands and some versions being specific to China, Europe, etc.

The initial factory for this MEB platform is Zwickau, Germany, and the initial car to roll off the assembly line there in the second half of 2019 is the ID.3. It's basically the VW Golf of the bespoke electric era. It replaces the eGolf, which continues to be manufactured at least until some time in 2020.

This ID.3 is not going to be sold in the U.S. Why? Because the VW Golf itself is not selling very well in the U.S., and there's very little U.S. pricing power in a hatchback of this size in the U.S. Automotive journalists love compact hatchbacks, but the general U.S. population does not pay up for premium pricing on small hatchbacks.

Rather, the initial sales of the ID.3 will be focused on Europe. VW has set approximate volume targets of 100,000 units for 2020 and 150,000 units for 2021. However, the factory in Zwickau will have capacity of 330,000 units when it is fully converted at the end of 2021. So what about the 180,000 unit gap between 150,000 and 330,000?

The answer is twofold:

Volkswagen will produce the SUV version of the ID.3 there, starting in the second half of 2020. It's believed that it will be called the ID.4. This SUV was displayed, behind some partial visual obstruction, at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September 2019. This will be Volkswagen’s first major electric car bet for the U.S. market. The Volkswagen Group will produce additional vehicles in this Zwickau factory under the Audi and SEAT brand names. Those will start production in the second half of 2020 as well. It's possible that we will see the Audi version in the U.S. market approximately in early 2021.

That Volkswagen ID.4 SUV will eventually also be produced in Volkswagen’s factory in Tennessee. Reconfiguring that factory will take some time, however, and mass production isn’t likely until closer to 2022. Until then, the ID.4 will be exported from Germany to the U.S.

The batteries for the U.S.-made ID.4 in 2022 will come from a Korean company called SKI. They are building a battery factory not too far from Volkswagen’s Tennessee factory in order to accomplish this.

Being a larger vehicle than the ID.3, the ID.4 will be equipped with larger batteries. It also will come with all-wheel drive from Day One, which the ID.3 does not.

The Volkswagen ID.3: First Impressions

I had a chance to examine 11 different units of the VW ID.3. They were all in different colors, inside and out. Several were two-tone paint jobs, and some had a third accent color as well. It was an impressive selection.

The exterior looks mostly like a regular Golf, except modernized with larger wheels and a bigger greenhouse. The front deck is shorter, as it does not need to contain a full size gasoline engine anymore.

The interior is where it gets interesting. While the multi-tone color schemes felt extremely fresh and modern, the one thing that stood out was that the basic layout and geometry of the instruments and controls was essentially a copy of the BMW i3.

This is especially true about the instrument cluster and the instrument-cluster-mounted transmission shifter. I like those parts a lot, so that was a good thing to copy. Unlike the BMW i3, the infotainment screen is a touchscreen and therefore placed a lot closer to the driver. There's no remote “control knob,” which along with the absence of a traditional floor-mounted shifter, saves space.

The seating position also was very much like the BMW i3, with a long telescoping ability for the steering wheel, making the car suitable for drivers with long legs who want to lean back a little. In a side-by-side comparison with a VW eGolf, this was a noticeable difference - for the better.

On the downside, the simplified controls mean that there are too few knobs and buttons for certain infotainment and climate controls. I think the ID.3 would have been better served by traditional knobs where you could tune for volume, radio channels, temperature and fan speed.

Here's the presentation of the ID.3’s design, which starts with the explanation of the exterior: VW ID.3 Unveiling - Volkswagen.

VW ID.3 vs Tesla Model 3: How will the battle shape up?

Befitting European limitations and tastes, the VW ID.3 is shorter, narrower, taller and more square than the Tesla Model 3. In its richest configuration, it will have a range of 550 km on the European test cycle. That’s 342 miles. For would-be U.S. purposes, you might apply a discount factor as high as 14%, which would bring it down to 294 miles.

Unlike almost all other electric cars, the VW ID.3 is rear-wheel drive based. That makes it similar to the way in which the Tesla Model S and 3 came to market: First as RWD, and then later in AWD variants.

VW will of course market its ID.3 as having far better build quality than the Tesla Model 3, and it will be able to service and repair it quickly. In the end, that may be the single most important selling point for the VW ID.3 compared to Tesla.

Given Volkswagen’s scale - both in general, as well as with its numerous versions of the ID series of electric cars (plus Audi, SEAT, Skoda and other brands), combined with the ability to cross-subsidize from its traditional and profitable cars, it also has more room to lower the price of the ID.3 from those that have been quoted to date. That will hardly be necessary in 2020, but I could see additional lower-priced variants by early 2021.

All other things equal, the VW ID.3 will either eat into Tesla’s unit sales numbers or its margins. It will not eliminate Tesla’s sales in Europe - but that doesn’t mean that it won’t sting mercilessly, either on Tesla’s top or bottom lines, or both.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. VW hosted product intros.