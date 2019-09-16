Square's Free Stock Trades Make It Even A Better Investment At This Price

While a lot of investors still associate Square with its original payment system, the company has become so much more.

Square has performed badly over the last year, but it has been a scorching stock over the last three years.

Introduction

I introduced Square as a Potential Multibagger on March 11, and Square's (SQ) stock has not done well at all since then:

Data by YCharts

That doesn't mean that I don't like Square anymore, to the contrary. At this price, I like it even more. As I wrote in my last article about it, "Square: 7 reasons why I am a long-term investor," I really love the company as a long-term investment. The fact that the stock price has continued to fall doesn't change that. Moreover, a new initiative even makes me more bullish on the stock. As a consequence, I have added to my position.

The new application is integrated into Square's very successful Cash App and it can be used to trade stocks. In this article, I'll give a broader view of Square and I'll try to explain why I think the stock trading feature could be a killer application, making Square even more attractive at this low price, $58.29.

(Source)

Square's unbelievable growth

If you only judged it over the last year, as a lot of investors unfortunately do, you would have to say that Square has been a terrible investment, as the stock has lost about 40% versus the market:

Data by YCharts

But as an investor, you should always look at the long term and this is what Square's stock has done over the last three years:

Data by YCharts

So, despite the 40% underperformance over the last year, the stock has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 400% over the last three years. I see this stagnating and even falling price of the last 18 months as a breather before the next leg up. The reason is that the stock has under performed. However, the company has kept on performing at a very high scale, with 33% revenue growth over the last three quarters:

Data by YCharts

In its last results, revenue grew 46% YoY and EBITDA jumped 54% YoY. Both revenue and EPS beat the analyst consensus. The disappointing element to some investors (traders?) was the lower-than-expected outlook for Q3 2019, although everybody and his little brother should know by now that Square always guides very conservatively.

Square sold Caviar for $410 million in cash and stock to DoorDash, with which it already had a partnership. Some investors and analysts were disappointed by this move and that could have put downward pressure on the stock, too. But I think this was a great decision. The margins are paper-thin and often negative in this business.

The sale gives Square cash that it can use to boost its investments for bigger clients. Solutions for big retailers are still a weak point for Square and an investment there could pay itself back several times over. Don't forget that in Q2 2019, bigger sellers, with gross payment volume (or GPV) of more than $500,000 per year, already accounted for 26% of Square's revenue.

The two ecosystems

In my first article about Square, I pointed out that Square's ecosystems are its biggest asset. Its products are all very tightly interconnected so it makes sense to combine them: accepting payment cards, using Square installments to split big sums into smaller installments with Square Installments, Square Capital for lending services, the Cash Card, the Square Payroll to pay your employees, etc. But these products are all from Square's original seller ecosystem, which is still expanding. A huge number of investors still associate Square just with its legacy payment system, but it has become so much more.

(Square's original payment system, source)

Square is rapidly building out a new ecosystem outside of this seller's ecosystem: a consumer ecosystem. And that has even a lot more potential than the first one.

Crucial in this consumers' ecosystem is Cash App. It is basically a mobile app that allows you to transfer money, mostly smaller amounts, to another individual via the app or via email. Cash App is, as far as I know, the only app that you can use to pay with bitcoin as well. The Cash App ecosystem generated $260 million, already more than $1 billion on an annual basis, and that in just three years. $125 million came from bitcoin. Jack Dorsey phrased it in his own flamboyant way on the Q2 2019 conference call:

In just three years, Cash App revenue performed basically $0 million to $135 million, excluding Bitcoin. We love you, Bitcoin. And we saw 3.5 million customers use Cash Card in June, typically using it to purchase multiple times per week.

That is actually incredible. $125 million in payments in bitcoin for this quarter alone. Don't forget that Cash App only started with bitcoin in January 2018. This shows its huge potential, I think.

$260 million of revenue for Cash App on a total revenue of $1.17 billion is really substantial. It means that Cash App already generates 22% of Square's total revenue and has become, in a very short time period of just three years, the biggest contributor to Square's revenue, starting out from $0.

(logo Cash App, source)

In August 2018, just 18 months after its launch, Square's Cash App surpassed the number of downloads of PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo, which was launched in 2008 and was seen as the big winner in the space before Cash App came on the scene. And for 2018, the number of downloads was impressive. Cash App was in the top 20 of free downloadable apps of 2018, ahead that other Jack Dorsey app, Twitter:

(From the Q4 2018 earnings call slides)

Just to give some perspective: 15 million Venmo users engaged in a monetizable transactions and Cash App reported 15 million customers in its last quarter. For Square, the number of users is reported per month (MAUs), while Venmo counts them on an annual basis. In total, Venmo has 40 million users that are active on a yearly basis. Venmo is on its way to bring in $300 million for PayPal over a whole year, Cash app has a revenue of $260 million in a quarter. So Cash App is really outshining Venmo in a lot of aspects. Still, a lot of investors and analysts believe Venmo is the clear winner. While I like Venmo as well (I'm long PayPal, too), I think Cash App will become the market leader in the non-banking mobile payment service industry.

The new feature: free stock trades

In a Bloomberg article, it was made public that Square employees are testing a new feature for Cash App: free stock trades.

As a stock aficionado and a Square shareholder, this makes my heart beat faster. The trading option again could over time grow to an important pillar in Square's consumer ecosystem that it is building out on Cash App.

It would put the app in direct competition with Robinhood. That app was launched in 2014 and has become very popular among millennials because it facilitates trading stocks without charging a fee. Robinhood is very bare-boned in that sense that it just shows graphs of stocks and a limited number of corporate events, such as dividend dates.

(Source)

The way in which Robinhood makes money is with interest on cash in customer accounts, roundings of regulatory fees, phone transactions and foreign stock transactions.

But the biggest source of revenue for Robinhood is from payment for order flow. Simplified, that is income from big players on the market that pay to influence how Robinhood makes its orders. In that way, they can make money by playing with the spread in high-frequency trading. If you want to know more about this, I would really advise you to read the article of my fellow contributor Logan Kane.

Robinhood is reported to have 6 million customers. After its last funding round, Robinhood is now worth $7.6 billion. Cash App has the same group of users as Robinhood: young people. If Cash App, with its 15 million users, rolls out stock trading, a lot of young investors might want to use the feature. Maybe this will not be a big threat to Robinhood, but the feature would certainly attract clients from other online brokers.

Last year, Robinhood's revenue was about $110 million, but it has grown a lot, especially because of the controversial payment for order flow, which grew by 227% versus the previous year:

(Source: CNBC)

Robinhood is, because it is still relatively young, still a smaller player in the big online brokerage market. E*Trade (ETFC) is the online broker that is being disrupted, but it still has a market cap of almost $11 billion, with a revenue estimate of almost $3 billion this year, on which it makes about $1 billion of profit. Robinhood and hopefully the trading feature on the Cash App platform could become this big over time, as millennials and the generations after them start using these platform.

So over the longer run, the new Cash App feature could become a huge contributor to the revenue stream of Square. Of course, this needs time to play out. But if it is handled well, this could be another big win for Square.

Conclusion

Square has been a really bad performer this year. But I think the stock needed the breather after three years of scorching results. With Cash App, the company has been building out a second ecosystem--this time, not of merchants, but of consumers. Adding a new feature, free stock trades, in this ecosystem makes a lot of sense and could boost the company's long-term revenue considerably. Although you never know what a stock will do over the short term, there are just too many positives for the stock not to follow the company's revenue growth over time.

If you have enjoyed this article and would like to read more articles from a long-term perspective and updates about Square, please hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime: keep growing!

P.S. Keep an eye on my upcoming Market Place: Potential Multibaggers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.