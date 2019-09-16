Casella Waste Can Now Benefit Your Portfolio Far More Than Apple, Inc.

Few individuals will bring controlling investment to CWST or desire long-term ownership. The present opportunity to gain portfolio value growth ten times as rapidly as AAPL shouldn't be overlooked.

As a contrast in size, the trillion-dollar market cap of AAPL has for the individual investor no more logical appeal than does Casella Waste Inc.'s $2 billion.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,670 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment, the investor should know these things - both about the proposed investment and about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

To get answers, we look to the best-informed market participants - the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 worldwide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by "auction". Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she better have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise.

Common "Fundamental" information which is widely known and publicized has little to contribute to what may impact future prices. Still, there are those who regard such information as essential to any discussion of an investment alternative regarded as of "primary" interest. In the case of CWST, this may be more justified than for Apple (AAPL).

Description

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2019, it owned and/or operated 37 solid waste collection operations, 49 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Here are, from Yahoo Finance, comparisons of growth for CWST and AAPL:

Unfortunately, the "smart money" intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being "front-run" by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leave behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. This is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs.

Here in Figures 1 & 2 are relevant examples of their implied coming price range forecasts as once-a-week extracts over the past 2 years from the daily flow.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts". Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market, history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for CWST and AAPL easier to perform.

Figure 3

Here, the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 20 for CWST and 34 for AAPL.

How likely and how good the profit prospects maybe are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [I] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]'s credibility is compared to [I]. AAPL suffers mightily in this comparison where its 2+% payoffs are far under the 12+% forecast, while CWST has realized profits, net of its one 20 RI prior loss, (told by the 98% win odds) of better than the +13% forecast.

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] - 100-H - or 100-66=34 for AAPL, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed one third of the times we might buy AAPL when it has a RI of 34. For AAPL, the experiences of having one-third of them encounter price drawdowns averaging at least -8.6% [F] is worse emotional discomfort than the parallel experiences for CWST at -5.1%. By the way, only one of the -5.1% failed to be recovered from. The AAPL experiences were more than double the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3.

The comparisons of CWST and AAPL stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier "need to know" list is quite relevant in comparing CWST and AAPL as investment candidates. The average holding period for CWST to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +13.6% average payoff was [J] 41 market days or 8 5-day weeks. AAPL spent over 52 market days or more than ten weeks.

So, if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be [K] +118% for CWST but only +11% for AAPL.

Perhaps many investors would be pleased to achieve a +11% capital gain each year, but it is a little hard to believe that is what they expected when they bought AAPL. Especially when such dramatic differences exist during the next 2 months of the year for CWST at ten times the AAPL rate.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [I] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P], we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the AAPL vs. CWST look even worse for AAPL.

Now, it is realistic to question if the CWST isn't a cherry-picking example designed to make "our favorite" AAPL look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature and sort the remaining 2,500+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRs of the 20 best are at least as good as CWST. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision, the near capital gain prospects for Casella Waste Systems Inc. are far more desirable than those of Apple, Inc. at this point. That makes the reduction of capital commitment in AAPL to fund an active investment strategy decision of commitment in CWST a desirable decision for the near term with a target conclusion, not as a long term hold.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. Early second-quarter closeouts of 400+ MM Intelligence List positions are running at net CAGRs of over +76%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CWST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.