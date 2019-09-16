Broadcom After Quarter Numbers: Friendly Reminder Regarding Interim Measures

As I may have some better understanding of the background, I would like to give you some input and background information as well as a detailed analysis.

I believe it is highly probable that the interim measures will be issued in the fourth quarter. These affect the largest and fastest growing business segment of Broadcom.

Broacom (AVGO) recently announced its figures for the third quarter. Revenues grew 9 percent. Operating income fell to USD 865 million from a year-ago USD 1.34B and last quarter's USD 970 million. Free cash flow was up 8 percent.

However, the article is less about the pure analysis of numbers. Rather, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Broadcom is facing serious regulatory intervention. Some aspects have probably already been forgotten by investors here. As I may have some better understanding of the background, I would like to give you some input and background information as well as an analysis.

Broadcom faces interim measures

In June, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust probe against Broadcom. In addition, the Commission also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures. That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. The Commission accuses Broadcom of using a number of exclusivity practices in chips used in modems and set-top boxes to repress competitors out of the market. The EC has gathered information indicating that Broadcom implemented a range of exclusionary practices. These practices include

setting exclusive purchasing obligations, granting rebates or other advantages conditioned on exclusivity or minimum purchase requirements, product bundling, abusive IP-related strategies and deliberately degrading interoperability between Broadcom products and other products.

Once Broadcom has had the opportunity to present its position in response to the Statement of Objections, the Commission will decide whether to proceed with the imposition of the provisional measures. It is likely that Broadcom will defend itself against the allegations. There are clear lines of defense Broadcom can rely on. Whether this is successful, however, must be doubted. The ECJ has shown in the Intel decision that loyalty rebates from dominant companies are to be viewed critically. The Commission will rely on this judgement and seems to be very sure about the legal assessment.

Analysis

Scope of possible interim measures

Since the last cases were so long ago, investors have no real benchmark for the type and scope of potential measures. Given that, the first step must be to analyze which business area is affected. This is the only way to better classify the possible effects of interim measures. The Broadcom business consists of three segments:

Semiconductor solutions

Infrastructure software

IP Licensing

The semiconductor solutions segment is by far the biggest. The IP Licensing segment is the smallest segment. The first impression is that these are the two business areas that are mainly affected by the allegations. This is unfortunate in so far as the investigation concerns therefore both the largest business segment and the fastest growing segment (the IP Licensing segment was up 633 percent last quarter). Hence, one could say that the investigation attacks the key business of Broadcom. Accordingly, this dispute should have a high priority to the company.

Likelihood

The problem with interim measures is that they have an immediate effect and can theoretically be far-reaching. The case is comparable to the Intel decision of the European Court of Justice. Intel granted rebates to four major computer manufacturers (Dell, Lenovo, HP and NEC) on the condition that they purchased from Intel all, or almost all, of their x86 CPUs. The decisive passages of the Intel judgment are that not every exclusionary effect is necessarily detrimental to competition. However, competition law prohibits a dominant undertaking from, among other things, adopting pricing practices that have an exclusionary effect on competitors considered to be as efficient as it is itself and strengthening its dominant position by using methods other than those that are part of competition on the merits. In addition, the exclusionary effect arising from such a system, which is disadvantageous for competition, may be counterbalanced, or outweighed, by advantages in terms of efficiency which also benefit the consumer.

In my view, it will be difficult for Broadcom to demonstrate such efficiencies. The ECJ has also said that loyalty rebates, which an equally efficient company would not have been able to enforce without market dominance, are in principle likely to damage competition. The Commission also appears to be extremely certain, since it does indeed hold out the prospect of interim measures. In particular, I doubt that consumers will benefit from Broadcom's practice of deliberately compromising the interoperability of Broadcom products with other products.

Further things investors may consider

The European Union was hoping to finalize action on Broadcom by "early autumn", according to its antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, whose term is set to end in October. I therefore believe that it is all the more likely that a decision will actually be taken in the autumn, at the latest by the end of October and therefore during the fourth quarter. Even if this is not the case, it will hardly change anything. The Commission as an authority is far too well organised and structured for that. It is to be expected that Vestager is preparing an “intensive” handover so that her successor does not drop it.

Overall, it is necessary to wait and see what the exact content of the interim measures will be. While the measures have an immediate effect (which is bad), investors should bear in mind that these measures are only interim and Broadcom has the right to appeal.

In addition, investors should not forget another thing. The interim measures are only the beginning. The European Commission could also adopt further measures in the main proceedings, in particular the Commission could impose fines on Broadcom. Intel, for example, was fined over a billion dollars for similar practices. However, it is still too early for more detailed information here. However, if interim measures are adopted, further conclusions can be drawn. In this respect, it is also worth keeping an eye on the proceedings.

Conclusion

While the figures for the third quarter of 2019 were convincing, investors should not forget the risk of regulatory measures. Unfortunately, these affect the largest and fastest growing business segment of Broadcom. Neither investors nor analysts nor the company itself addressed this issue during the earnings call. This is somewhat surprising, since such measures have an immediate effect. Furthermore, it is highly probable that the interim measures will be issued in the fourth quarter. I definitely would have liked to have had critical questions from analysts here. That didn't happen. Accordingly, investors must carry out a thorough due diligence themselves in order to assess possible risks. In any case, they must include regulatory measures in their outlook for the fourth quarter.

