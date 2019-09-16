Buy Japanese Yen

The Japanese yen (not to be confused with Chinese “yuan”) is a stable currency. The five-year chart below shows that the yen has traded within a fairly narrow band since 2017.

The yen is an important global currency and is highly liquid. The Japanese economy is one of the biggest in the world. Japanese GDP has been relatively stable the last few years and was $ 4.9 trillion in 2018.

The currency risk of the Japanese yen is fairly low. It is therefore a good means of diversifying one`s portfolio.

Japanese Government Bonds

At the present time the yield on ten-year Japanese government bonds is -0.24%.

The yield on ten-year government bonds as of 7th September 2019.

It is clear from this chart that aside from the US and UK, long-term government bonds are a risky proposition. The Japanese bonds are sure to bring losses with them. It does not make sense to buy yen and then put the capital into long-term Japanese bonds. This is not recommended.

Japanese Stock Market

“The NIKKEI 225 increased 1202 points or 5.99% since the beginning of 2019, according to trading on a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks this benchmark index from Japan. Historically, the Japan NIKKEI 225 Stock Market Index reached an all time high of 38957.44 in December of 1989 and a record low of 1020.49 in July of 1965.”

Below the Trading Economics chart for the Nikkei from 2015.

Here the chart from 2004 to 2019.

As can be seen from the above charts, the Nikkei has been in recovery mode since 2013 and is now trading in a consolidated band around 21,000 with a recent uptick in September. This is evident from the three-month chart below.

The purpose of showing these charts is to suggest that Japanese equities could be a possibility for investment.

Diversification Away From The US Dollar

At the present time the US dollar has maintained its position as the foremost global currency. There are, however, operations underway that could threaten dollar supremacy. It is therefore reasonable for US investors to diversify away from the US dollar. This does not mean totally divesting from US dollars, but rather earmarking a small part of one`s portfolio for investments in other international currencies in order to hedge against a dollar depreciation. The Japanese yen is still a strong currency and is holding its own amidst the turmoil in Forex markets brought about by the China-US trade war.

