Colony Capital: Roadmap For Recovery

Colony Capital (CLNY) presented last week at Bank of America's 2019 Global Real Estate Conference in New York. The panelists for the company included current CEO Tom Barrack and incoming CEO Marc Ganzi. After listening to the replay a few times, we provide a summary of the discussion, which in our view affirms the upside case for the stock over the next 24 months. Key takeaways are:

Colony intends to substantially monetize its existing real estate portfolio. Following the ill-conceived NorthStar merger in 2017, CLNY's portfolio swelled to include office, industrial, healthcare, lodging, and private equity investments, alongside CLNY's traditional real estate credit and funds management business. It never worked as a strategy, CLNY inherited a host of property-level issues, and the company's stock price proceeded to fall from $15.84 on the day of the merger to recent lows in the $4 range.

Source: TradingView

Whether motivated by a 70% share price decline, or the influence of activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC, Colony has now hit the reset button in a big way. As outlined at the BofA conference, CLNY's strategy is to pivot to digital real estate investments, funding growth with the sale of legacy assets. Most importantly, CLNY has imported a new management team, with the highlight being an announced CEO transition from Barrack to Ganzi.

Digital Bridge acquisition is the pivot to growth. On July 25, Colony acquired Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC for $325 million. Digital Bridge manages approximately $20 billion of cell tower, data center, fiber, and small cell assets housed in several subsidiary companies and funds. Prior to the acquisition, Digital Bridge and Colony had formed a $4 billion digital infrastructure fund, which is now approximately 50% invested.

As outlined by Tom Barrack, traditional real estate properties have skimpy yields in today's environment, modest organic growth and challenged free cash flow after capex. In contrast, digital investments are experiencing strong secular growth due to 5G/AI/Cloud rollouts, have lower maintenance capex requirements, and, in the case of cell tower assets, long leases to credit tenants. Since Colony is in the midst of a radical restructuring anyway, why not reinvent the company ("Colony 2.0") around the hottest asset class in real estate?

Incoming CEO is critical to the story. Marc Ganzi has substantial experience in building (and selling) digital real estate businesses, including Global Tower Partners, a private tower company that was ultimately sold in 2013 to American Tower Corp. (AMT) for $4.8 billion. Ganzi then co-founded Digital Bridge Holdings, which has invested across the digital real estate spectrum. While it may be difficult for outside investors to fully grasp the digital world and related upside, Ganzi's track record and articulate presentation at the BofA conference suggest that CLNY has found the right leader for the next evolution.

Talent doesn't come cheap in this space, and it's important to note that Ganzi's employment agreement with Colony includes a 10,000,000 share award that vests if the stock trades for at least $10/share during any 90-day period within the five-year contract. Even assuming that Mr. Ganzi is already wealthy after a successful career, a $100 million payday (with dividends and upside beyond that) provides substantial motivation to reconfigure Colony into a cohesive investment vehicle.

Source: CLNY Investor Presentation

Where are the asset sales? Ganzi stressed on the call the need for a thoughtful execution of the monetization strategy, which is expected to be a two-year process. Not surprisingly, the company's highest-quality assets are moving first, which includes the sale of NorthStar Realty Europe for proceeds of approximately $160 million (closing this month) followed by the expected sale of the light industrial portfolio toward the end of 2019. Industrial properties have arguably been CLNY's best investment, but the white-heat among institutional investors for warehouse assets makes this an easy sale and provides a quick capital injection.

While CLNY is off to a decent start with the NRE and industrial sales, the real test comes in trying to move the healthcare and hotel portfolios. Assuming reinvestment of sales proceeds, management said that by the end of 2020, approximately 50% of investments would be digital-related, with that proportion increasing to 90% by the end of 2021. Since investments in the digital space are typically large-ticket items, deploying capital doesn't seem to be a problem.

Is it still too complicated? CLNY recently announced the formation of Alpine Energy to invest in upstream oil & gas investments. Regardless of whether such investments would be accretive to earnings, the creation of Alpine is surely a distraction from the real estate story. Success in the public markets means staying on message, so CLNY needs to decide whether it wants to be comped against REITs like Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Crown Castle (CCI), or non-REIT asset managers such as Apollo and Blackstone.

The need for a focused, coherent investment strategy is critical to any stock price recovery and a key risk to our buy thesis. In large part, CLNY management is pinning their hopes for a stock rebound on an expansion of the company's multiple. Most commercial mortgage REITs trade at low multiples (8-10% dividend yields) for good reason - too many business silos, lack of internal growth, excessive comp structures, dubious earnings metrics, weak disclosure practices, and surprisingly thin research coverage. New management, and the board, must ensure that the structure evolves with the digital strategy.

Growing swap loss. In its second quarter earnings release, CLNY disclosed that it has a $344 million mark-to-market loss on a $2 billion interest rate swap inherited from NorthStar Realty. The swap expires in December 2019 and has a mandatory cash settlement at the mark-to-market value. While the final loss has yet to be determined, the $344 million interim liability creates an approximate $0.70/share hit to NAV and another setback to the recovery story.

Are we there yet? The swap loss and historical problems with the NorthStar assets begs the question of whether, by the end of the 2019, CLNY will have flushed all the losses out of the system and can begin 1Q'20 with a clean earnings slate. We're mildly optimistic on this front for a few reasons. First, the NorthStar merger closed on January 10, 2017, so almost three years should be enough time to identify (and mark) all the problems. Second, the stock price has been range-bound in the $4.50-$5.50 area for about 18 months, suggesting the market has already PV'd the losses and decided five bucks is about what's left over. Lastly, Ganzi and the other Digital Bridge owners took back $108 million of CLNY stock in the $325 million buyout based on a value of $5.04/share. If smart insiders are willing to buy at this level, we are too.

Is the upside worth it? CLNY has a dividend yield of 7.8%, which is where peer Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is currently trading. While the yields are equivalent, a fresh investment in CLNY entails greater execution risk, particularly as management seeks to monetize difficult assets. But assuming the Barrack/Ganzi team is successful in repositioning the company around a digital future, the upside to $10/share represents an attractive 75% gain from the September 12 closing price of $5.64. If it takes three years to get there, that's still an attractive 30%+ annual return and reasonably sufficient to cover the inevitable bumps in the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.