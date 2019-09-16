Market Volatility Bulletin: Measured Response To Saudi Attacks - Even By Oil VIX

USO term structure has entered steep backwardation - give plenty of attention to how you play that situation if you're tempted to trade it.

The FOMC meeting takes place on Wednesday - M2 becomes the front month VX contract on that day.

Equities are down for the most part in response to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities - spot VIX remains below 15.

Both European (VGK) and US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) fell on Monday, in response to Saturday's attacks on a processing facility and nearby oil field in Saudi Arabia that will temporarily reduce Saudi oil capacity by around 50%.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sharp rise in oil prices (USO) has the energy sector trading higher (XLE), while most other US sectors trade lower, most notably basic materials (XLB).

Spot VIX pushed northward on the news, but still prints below the 15 handle.

While the headlines associated with the attacks are disquieting, to put it mildly, the market impact is fairly measured.

This suggests that markets are not of a mind that there will be a<successful> second attempt to damage oil output in the near future. If there is, I think it's fair to say that the oil markets go ballistic at that point.

"In terms of who is responsible, the picture is not entirely clear," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, according to Reuters. "I want to have a very clear picture, which we will be having shortly. - WP

Market response aside, the current order of business is reaching a better understanding of which party or parties executed the strike. Hopefully facts gather faster than theories.

Both the FOMC meeting and the quad witching take place this week. Equities took the last rate announcement this past July in relaxed fashion, but it was not long after that when the ride started to get a lot more bumpy. In fact, the SPX is only now trying to claw back to the highs met shortly before July's FOMC.

The after-effects are more important than the initial response to Powell's press conference on Wednesday. A large cut (50bp) would probably send risk assets soaring, though that is more or less entirely priced out of the markets.

The major open question is whether Powell's Fed decides to cut (the base case) or hold (still meaningful as reported by the FedWatch Tool).

This struck my eye as I was looking at news related to volatility and the economy. Large drawdowns in CP reduce liquidity. The overall trend is still more CP from a year ago, but I'd be interested in readers' take on this plunging metric. Related to last week's spike in yields? Please share your opinion.

HV20, in blue, is less than a vol point above spot VIX (green). I find the lack of response to the Saudi attack to be interesting. Here we have a classic exogenous supply shock that will forcefully disrupt crude oil - the life blood of the global economy. VIX more or less shrugs its shoulders on the news.

The M1 expires on Wednesday morning, and the M1-M2 contango has gotten extremely wide here. This makes some sense, given that when the FOMC meeting takes place, the October ("V") contract will be the front month, and VX shorts want to give themselves some room for error.

Let's take a peek at crude VIX, dashing from around 35 up to nearly 46. While crude prices have indeed jumped on the news (WTI and Brent crude up about 12% from Friday's close), the Oil VIX has responded without getting to panic highs. In fact, the index printed at the same levels last May.

MarketChameleon: USO Term Structure today (NYSE:G), Friday (NYSE:R), last month (NYSE:Y)

Some traders and investors may choose to play the recent events via the options markets on USO. That isn't necessarily a bad idea, but please direct your attention to how rapidly the term structure on USO has changed over the past session and in comparison to last month.

Especially if you are thinking about going long USO vol, you might want to try a region a little farther back on the curve, rather than hanging out right at the front where any calming in oil markets would potentially result in a large drawdown in the <30-day portion.

