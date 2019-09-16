J.C. Penney: A Race Against Time (1/2)

Although the equity could be re-rated significantly following a successful turnaround, we see the most favorable opportunities in the company's bonds.

The company is seeing considerably lower unit-level sales, with same-store sales deep in the red and foot traffic declining across the board - since 2010, revenue is down over 30%.

Once a leading department store in the country, J.C. Penney is now fighting for its life as consumer habits shift from brick-and-mortar to omni-channel shopping.

Once the leader among department stores, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is now making headlines as it seeks to save itself from Chapter 11/7 bankruptcy. In the past decade, sales have been nearly sliced in half with shares down over 41% in the last 12 months.

The issues are hardly specific to the retailer, however. Department stores across the board are seeing headwinds, driven by a strong and secular shift in consumer habits. Companies like Amazon.com (AMZN) have revolutionized the way we shop, now providing their customers with one-day free shipping straight to your door. The shopping experience on Amazon is seamless and actually quite pleasant.

This simple, pleasant, and convenient shopping experience has attracted the wallets of many consumers - for this reason, e-commerce now comprises roughly 15% of retail sales in the U.S. This is equal to over $500 billion per year in sales, of which Amazon claims roughly half.

But Surely All Retail Sales Can't Be Done Online

Many people claim that e-commerce won't take over, citing the enjoyable aspect of going mall shopping. These statements will probably prove to be true, with e-commerce likely not comprising 100% of retail sales down the road. But in spite of all this, it does not mean that department stores will do well, or that today's brick-and-mortar retailers must somehow, someway survive. As many people have said: retail is not dead, but mediocre retail is dead.

The financial media is quick to point out that retail is dead - or dying - and the world as we know it is coming to an end. Yet as much as it may seem like it, it is not the end of the world for B&M retailers. People still go to malls, and still go out to eat. In-person shopping is alive and well, and the outlook is bright. Even Amazon is looking to open thousands of physical stores nationwide.

Retail as we know it is changing. Gone are the days of having to walk in a poorly lit store, shuffling through racks of messy inventory, and waiting in line for a fitting room. The brick-and-mortar retailers of today are being forced to up their game and service the consumer like never before. Although foot traffic remains alive and well in the U.S. economy, the department stores specifically are seeing lower visitations across the board.

The Ron Johnson Era

Shareholders and critics like to point at Ron Johnson's tenure as the period in time which initiated the downward spiral J.C. Penney is currently trying so hard to pull itself out of. They wouldn't be wrong. Johnson's team implemented radical changes which confused customers and negatively impacted the business' economics.

In hindsight, the board's choice was a good decision at the time. But if good decisions always translated to good outcomes, the world would be a much better place. Johnson had a successful track record at companies like Apple (AAPL) where he was credited for the Genius Bar, and Target (TGT). The decision made logical sense, but had some devastating consequences. Some Wall Street analysts even upgraded the company at the time citing optimism in new store layouts.

Unfortunately, the outcome was unfavorable leaving irreversible damage. Johnson launched in-store boutiques within each JCPenney store alongside a "fair and square" pricing campaign which was not well received by customers.

The culmination of these efforts and initiatives was abruptly implemented and led to a massive transition in the company's core business. The company's image as a discount retailer quickly faded, as the "fair and square" pricing system was set throughout stores nationwide. Sales plummeted.

From 2012 to 2013, J.C. Penney saw revenue decline by nearly 25%. This was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Jill Soltau Joins the Team

The company's recently appointed chief executive officer, Jill Soltau, has plans to drive the business into profitable growth. Soltau brings years of experience to the table having worked at retailers like Jo-Ann Fabrics, Sears, and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). Soltau appears to have a solid track record, although the same could have been said about Johnson back in 2011.

Soltau's compensation is also hardly anything to scoff at for a company of J.C. Penney's size:

It's important to ask whether or not a new management team could have any impact in turning around a sinking ship. Good management teams combined with good businesses usually result in great outcomes. Poor management teams combined with good businesses still do well more often than not because customers pull product out of the business. But when a good management team meets a bad business - or a business in a struggling industry - the outcome is typically driven by external factors.

Buffett and Munger touched upon this topic in their 2007 annual meeting:

Of course, it's completely possible for Soltau to revamp J.C. Penney's operations and turn the company around. But this is undoubtedly an uphill battle and will require fairly strong changes in J.C. Penney's business model.

Financial Overview

Today, J.C. Penney is witnessing a rapidly changing fundamental backdrop which is driving declining sales and in-store traffic. Since 2008 sales have declined by nearly 50% - the biggest decrease seen from 2012 to 2013.

In 2Q19, the company posted TTM revenue of $11.7 billion. Comparable store sales declined by 6% year-over-year, considerably lower than the 0.8% comps growth achieved in 2Q18. With roughly 95 million of square footage, sales per square foot was around $126, slightly higher than the $116 sales/sq ft figure the company achieved in 2012.

J.C. Penney's gross margin is in line with industry peers, reaching over 35% in the last 12 months. In Q2, the company managed to reduce its inventory by 12.5% YOY and slightly improved its gross margin by driving down permanent markdowns on inventory.

Cash flow from operations in 2Q19 totaled nearly $500 million - or 4% of revenue. This is slightly above the historical median for J.C. Penney, but less than half the median operating cash flow margin turned up by peers Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's, and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The company continues to spend heavily on capital expenditures which are mainly investments in improving the store environment and facilities. Less than half of its operating cash flow converted into free cash flow (LTM FCF margin was 1.5% in 2Q19).

On the other hand, J.C. Penney's balance sheet shows a rather concerning image at first glance. Cash and equivalents were $176 million in the most recent quarter. Debt totaled over $3.8 billion: $197 million in short-term maturities, and $3.6 billion in long-term maturities. However, most of the company's debt does not mature until 2023, thanks to a refinancing event which took place a few years ago.

Just the other month, news came out indicating that J.C. Penney had begun to meet with bankers and lawyers with plans to restructure debt. However, J.C. Penney denied these claims, mentioning that it's always reviewing its options in order to optimize its capital structure. In 2016, J.C. Penney refinanced its 2017 credit facility with a $1.67 billion term loan and a $500 million issue of senior secured notes.

The Turnaround: Is the Equity Worth the Risk?

As many investors know, with sub-par performance and metrics come depressed valuations. J.C. Penney is currently a victim of this, with shares trading well below book value. The company's equity is valued at practically nothing given the combination of secular headwinds, inferior performance to peers, and heavy debt load coming due.

With peer department stores trading at a ~8x P/FCF multiple, we believe that should a turnaround occur, JCP's equity would be re-rated and worth anywhere from $600 million to $1 billion. We see enough leeway in the equity's valuation supporting a situation where the company is not as large as it is today - perhaps less sales and square footage - but is operating more efficiently with a deleveraged balance sheet, warranting a higher multiple.

Yet in our eyes, some refinancing or restructuring event would have to take place prior to 2023 for a turnaround plan to be effective. Until then, we believe the most favorable opportunities exist in the company's bonds.

