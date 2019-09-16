BioNTech Begins U.S. IPO Effort

BNTX has several major commercial collaboration partners and significant milestone revenue history, so the IPO is one worth watching closely.

The firm is advancing a large pipeline of treatment candidates primarily for melanoma and solid tumors.

BioNTech AG has filed to raise public investment capital in the U.S. via an IPO.

BioNTech AG (BNTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for cancer and other diseases.

BNTX has a large and ambitious pipeline, significant but lumpy milestone revenue, and numerous commercial collaborations with major pharma firms in the areas of melanoma and solid tumor treatments.

Company & Technology

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech was founded in 2008 to develop therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers through the use of mRNA-based drugs, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, as well as targeted cancer antibodies and small-molecule drugs.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Ugur Sahin, who previously served as the head of the Scientific Advisory Board of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals(TYO:4503).

BioNTech’s lead drug candidate BNT111 is an immunotherapy therapeutic that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced melanoma, where management has observed a response rate of over 90%.

Management anticipates to initiate a Phase 2 trial and a registrational, randomized Phase 3 trials of BNT111 in patients with metastatic melanoma in H1 2020.

The firm’s secondary drug candidate BNT122 is currently being evaluated in collaboration with Genentech (ROG) in a Phase 1a/1b trial for the treatment of patients with late stage advanced cancers, including patients that failed multiple lines of prior treatment.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in BioNTech have included FIdelity Management and Research, Platinum Asset Management, MiraeAsset Asset Management, Jebsen Capital, Invus, BVCF, Athena Capital, Redmile Group, Sanofi (SNY), and MIG among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global melanoma therapeutics market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as melanoma, skin cancer, and skin allergies.

Data from the U.S. CDC there were 71,943 people affected by melanoma in 2013, while the American Cancer Society estimates that this number will go up to 87,100 in 2017.

The WHO estimates that about 132,000 cases of skin cancer occur annually while a 10% decrease in ozone levels is anticipated to lead to an increase of over 4,500 skin cancer cases globally.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

Financial Status

BNTX’s recent financial results are not typical for a biopharma firm because the company has significant revenue. The firm’s revenue is uneven so its net results are similarly high variable, as the table shows here:

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 57,652,290 19.7% 2018 $ 141,608,250 107.1% 2017 $ 68,373,780 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 48,001,950 17.0% 2018 $ 126,412,350 117.8% 2017 $ 58,030,800 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 83.26% 2018 89.27% 2017 84.87% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (101,789,220) -176.6% 2018 $ (59,777,940) -42.2% 2017 $ (61,277,000) -89.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (100,839,060) 2018 $ 53,570,820 2017 $ (95,404,500) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (95,114,790) 2018 $ (64,579,800) 2017 $ (58,343,820)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $315.5 million in cash and $374.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BNXT intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock via ADSs (American Depositary Shares).

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this is a typical feature of successful life science IPOs, I would expect to see this element in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to complete our ongoing and currently planned clinical trials for our FixVac product candidates BNT111, BNT113 and BNT114, as well as to fund our portion of the research and development expenses for each of the following: RO7198457 (BNT122), which is being developed in collaboration with Genentech, SAR441000 (BNT131), which is being developed in collaboration with Sanofi, and GEN1046 (BNT311) and GEN1042 (BNT312), which are being developed in collaboration with Genmab; to advance additional product candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials, including product candidates from our CAR T, RiboMabs, RiboCytokines and TCR platforms in oncology, and our infectious disease immunotherapy and rare disease protein replacement therapy platforms outside oncology; to advance additional preclinical product candidates, develop additional product candidates leveraging our current therapeutic platforms and fund the further development of our core technologies; and to fund the further expansion of our manufacturing and laboratory capacity and the continued development of our infrastructure. We expect to use the remainder of any net proceeds from this offering, as well as our existing cash and cash equivalents, for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier & Co., Berenberg, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Kempen, Mirae Asset Securities,

Commentary

BNTX is seeking public capital for its rather large and ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates.

Its lead candidate programs are for the treatment of various melanomas, while other programs are for treatment of solid tumors.

The market opportunities for the melanoma and solid tumor cancers are quite large and growing substantially given aging world populations and increased sun damage to skin.

Management has disclosed five commercial collaborations with major pharma firms, which is unusual for the breadth and number of collaborations, and a distinctly positive data point.

Also unusual is the amount of revenue the firm is generating due to milestone payments, effectively reducing its development cash flow needs.

It will be interesting to learn management’s valuation assumptions, which will likely be well above $1 billion for this atypical biopharma IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.