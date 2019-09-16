MetroCity Bankshares Files For U.S. IPO

MCBS has grown smartly as consolidation continues in the community banking sector.

The bank offers lending and other financial services to businesses and individuals in the South and East U.S. regions.

MetroCity Bankshares has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

MetroCity Bankshares (OTCQX:MCBS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $40 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of full-service commercial banking branches in the US under the name Metro City Bank.

MCBS is a growing business bank focused on ethnically diverse communities. I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Business

Doraville, Georgia-based Metro City was founded in 2006 and operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia with a primary focus on the Asian-American communities in these markets.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Nack Y. Paek, who was previously President of Government Loan Service Corporation.

As of the end of H1 2019, MetroCity had total assets of $1.52 billion, total loans (including loans held for sale) of $1.25 billion, total deposits of $1.30 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $184.3 million.

The firm offers a suite of loan and deposit products designed to answer the needs of the already-established businesses and individuals, as well as first generation immigrants who desire to establish and grow their own company, purchase a home or educate their children.

The firm originated $716.1 million of residential mortgage loans in 2018 compared to $581.2 million in 2017.

The firm’s total profit on sale of loans grew with $913,000 to $10.3 million in 2018, an increase of 9.7% over $9.4 million for the year 2017.

Management says that the bank has maintained exceptional credit quality, citing that there have been only five foreclosures out of 7,520 residential mortgage loans originated between 2015 and mid 2019, ‘none of which resulted in a loss.’

Market & Growth Plans

The firm has aggressively opened new branches since 2015, with eleven new locations opened and plans to ‘continue to expand geographically to new gateway markets that are culturally diverse and experiencing demographic growth.’

Below is a table showing the demographic growth profiles of the bank’s market locations:

The firm intends to grow organically, citing branch expansion and opportunistic strategic acquisitions as possible methods.

However, management states that as of the date of the prospectus, MetroCity had no immediate plans, arrangements or understandings relating to any material acquisitions or new banking branches.

MCBS’ primary loan products are SBA loans and residential mortgage loans, but the bank wants to focus more on its tailored loan products for businesses.

Financial Performance

MCBS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased total interest income, although decelerating

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses, but also decelerating

Substantial but decreasing net interest margin

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 40,680,000 15.9% 2018 $ 72,879,000 20.4% 2017 $ 60,514,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 30,052,000 7.5% 2018 $ 56,967,000 16.6% 2017 $ 48,837,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 4.30% 2018 4.48% 2017 4.76% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 18,325,000 2018 $ (160,919,000) 2017 $ 151,812,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $157.1 million in cash and $3.6 million in borrowings. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($130.1 million).

IPO Details

MCBS intends to raise $40.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to support our organic growth, which could include branch expansion and opportunistic strategic acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes, which may include contributing a significant portion of such proceeds to the Bank.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James, and Hovde Group.

Commentary

MCBS is seeking public investment to fuel its expansion plans.

The firm has been consistently growing its network in and near its primary markets of ethnically diverse communities in the South and Eastern U.S. regions.

The bank’s financials indicate that its net interest margin has been trending downward over the last four and ½ years.

However, its net interest margin is still relatively high and well above 4%. Additionally, net charge-offs, which were growing over the last three calendar years, have dropped considerably in the first half of 2019.

The market opportunity for targeting ethnically diverse communities in the U.S. is significant and other community banks are doing the same, so competition is material.

Consolidation is now the order of business for community banks in the U.S., as many believe there are still too many.

For banks like MCBS, it seeks additional capital to pursue these consolidation opportunities and if the IPO is successful, the bank will likely put the proceeds to work in acquiring additional branches or perhaps entire small networks.

When we learn more details about management’s valuation assumptions and are able to compare the bank’s proposed valuation to public comparables, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.