Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business

Mastercard (MA) has been a fantastic investment for investors over an extended period of time. Its robust business model with strong barriers to entry has made it a business that investors can comfortably buy and hold. The difficulty for any new payments entrant to aggregate a significant volume of merchant and consumers at a large enough scale to be a meaningful threat is a daunting challenge. It requires significant capital, risk management, brand awareness and also displacing entrenched relationships. Mastercard is also riding numerous secular tailwinds that will continue to propel the business to new heights.

The shift to e-commerce

While the shift in commerce volumes from in-store commerce to online commerce are causing significant concern for brick and mortar retailers, the trend is playing well into the hands of payment processors like Mastercard. Though electronic payments have been prevalent in developed economies for an extended period of time, cash and check-based payment still dominate overall payment volume. Mastercard estimated a couple of years ago that carded payment still only accounted for 10% of addressable total payment volume.

The strong growth of e-commerce in global economies is helping to shift some of that balance, particularly in the retail sector from cash-based retail transactions over to "carded" volumes, given an inability to settle online transactions with cash. Curiously, this is having a particularly meaningful impact on unbanked and underbanked consumers who are now moving onto prepaid products issued by the payment networks, to experience the convenience that e-commerce provides. With almost 55M unbanked and underbanked households in the US alone that's a significant amount of potential spend that is being captured by Mastercard and others.

With meaningful volume growth expected in global e-commerce over the next decade, Mastercard will have a natural tailwind to capture much of this commerce volume that was previously cash-based. While the interchange fees to the payment processors are lower for prepaid card product, this is revenue that would have otherwise escaped Mastercard and Visa (V). E-commerce volumes are set to soar globally over the next decade, increasing at double-digit growth, which will benefit the payment processors like Mastercard.

Source: emarketer.com

Emerging markets economic growth

Mastercard is a truly global business and one that is heavily leveraged toward emerging markets. 70% of Mastercard’s purchase volumes comes from international markets. In particular, Mastercard has almost 30% of revenues coming from the fast-growing emerging markets of Asia Pacific, where purchase volume growth is expected to be above trend given rapid growth in these economies. As per capita income steadily increases in these markets, consumer discretionary spending will also increase.

Mastercard will not only be riding the natural cash to digital payments shift in these economies but will also benefit from a meaningful tailwind from increasing purchase transactions and purchase volume per subscriber. With much of the benefit from increase in incomes flowing through to younger, more digitally savvy workers in emerging markets who are more comfortable with non-cash payments, increases in income growth will flow disproportionately into higher carded payment volumes. This is a trend that has been observed in economies undergoing rapid economic transformation such as India.

Deployment of the mobile point of sale system

The last several years have seen the steady penetration of mobile point of sale (“MPOS”) hardware into small and midsize businesses by players such as Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL). Historically, small and medium-size businesses could not get easy access to the hardware and infrastructure necessary to accept carded payments. The costs of terminals were typically too expensive. Square has successfully disrupted this market with a much lower-cost reader that enables many mobile business owners (taxi owners, handyman, etc.) to start accepting carded payments. This is advantageous to small and mid size businesses in eliminating the heavy cash handling costs that they were otherwise incurring, but it also significantly expands the range of consumers that they are able to transact with.

Of course, all of this carded payment volume will ride the rails of Mastercard and Visa. Estimates are projecting very significant growth in the mPOS market with 18% annualized shipment growth through 2024, or an estimated 35M merchants who have deployed mPOS. That's significant net new transaction volumes that would have not been possible for Mastercard or the other payment networks to capture which will now be carded.

Source: Global Market Insights

The smartphone as a payment platform

The introduction of smartphone-based payments through the iPhone has been a watershed moment for mobile payment. Apple Pay (AAPL) brought considerable convenience and utility to the idea of paying by phone. No longer does one have to fumble around for change or find relevant credit cards, with payment simply possible by pulling out their iPhone. The user numbers here are undeniable. Estimates put the number of Apple Pay users who have activated the Apple Pay service at over 380M, some 43% of all iPhone users. As the proliferation of accepting terminals increase, that will lead to even greater transaction volume and usage of the Apple Pay service. Notably, post the introduction of Apple Pay, the other major smartphone platforms quickly followed up with their own payments platform. Alphabet (GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) introduced Android Pay shortly thereafter and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) most recently debuted Samsung Pay on a select range of phones.

Smartphone-based payment provides the user with considerable utility, not simply the ability and convenience of a faster payment transaction, but also with reconciliation and tracking of what’s been spent. Thus far, all of the major payment platforms have chosen to ride the rails of Mastercard and the other payment networks rather than looking to compete with alternate payment infrastructure. The continued success and growth of initiatives like Apple Pay augers well for Mastercard, as it means more transactions and more growth on the Mastercard network.

Takeaway

Mastercard has a number of tailwinds which it is riding over the next decade which will ensure that the company continues to experience above-trend growth for an extended period of time. While the stock has appreciated almost 47% year to date and trades at 30x earnings, these secular tailwinds will continue to power growth for the business for a considerable time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.