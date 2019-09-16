A Tale Of 2 Markets

In this commentary we look at a potential shift in market leadership and the possible implications for portfolio strategies going forward.

Change In Market Leadership: A Premonition Of The End

In a week during which the S&P 500 moved very little, market strategists have a lot to consider. The risk-on trade played out as we expected, with T-bonds and gold getting dumped. The surprise was that sectors and companies that have led the S&P 500 to each of its record peaks over the past couple years were not the leaders. We have grown all too accustomed to seeing the Technology and Growth indexes displaying the greatest daily percent changes on positive days for the market in this bull market. With the S&P 500 flat to slightly positive each day last week, under the surface, equity sectors were very divergent. Consider the daily performances for the following five sectors/style indexes.

On Monday, the S&P 500 was flat (+0.05%), but Value and Small Caps exploded higher while Tech and big cap Growth fell.

Daily Performance, Monday, Sept. 9 Cyclical / Value S&P Banks (KBE) 3.39% S&P Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) 5.63% Small Cap Value (IWN) 2.26% Momentum / Growth U.S Technology (IYW) -0.33% Large Cap Growth (IWF) -0.78%

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 was again flat (-0.02%) and again lagging Value sectors and Small Caps were significantly higher while large cap Growth fell.

Daily Performance, Tuesday, Sept. 10 Cyclical / Value S&P Banks (KBE) 1.71% S&P Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) 0.90% Small Cap Value (IWN) 1.65% Momentum / Growth U.S Technology (IYW) 0.00% Large Cap Growth (IWF) -0.50%

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 surged higher +0.71%. Value, Growth, Small and Large Cap indexes all contributed to equity index gains.

Daily Performance, Wednesday, Sept. 11 Cyclical / Value S&P Banks (KBE) 1.22% S&P Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) 0.30% Small Cap Value (IWN) 1.94% Momentum / Growth U.S Technology (IYW) 1.22% Large Cap Growth (IWF) 0.70%

On Thursday, the S&P 500 was up modestly (0.35%) and Tech/Growth led the market higher.

Daily Performance, Thursday, Sept. 12 Cyclical / Value S&P Banks (KBE) 0.11% S&P Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) -2.06% Small Cap Value (IWN) 0.11% Momentum / Growth U.S Technology (IYW) 0.25% Large Cap Growth (IWF) 0.41%

On Friday, the S&P 500 was again flat (-0.10%) and we are back to Value and Small Cap leadership.

Daily Performance, Friday, Sept. 13 Cyclical / Value S&P Banks (KBE) 1.00% S&P Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) 0.82% Small Cap Value (IWN) 0.27% Momentum / Growth U.S Technology (IYW) -0.63% Large Cap Growth (IWF) -0.29%

The takeaway here is that Tech and Large Cap Growth outperformance was necessary (on Wednesday and Thursday) for the S&P 500 to advance. This is not surprising. In the Russell 1000 Index, 526 companies are considered “growth,” while the weight of Technology plus the new carved-out Communication Services sectors in the S&P 500 is about 32%. The lagging Value sectors in this bull market, Financials and Energy, only account for about 18% of the index. Our working hypothesis is that rotation into underperforming Value sectors can save the S&P 500 from a bear market, should the Growth engine sputter out. But rotation into Value can only save the equity indexes for so long.

In addition to Growth beating Value since the Trump election, we have recently seen the mega cap stocks lead the way. This is to be expected as the buzz word in today’s market is “uncertainty” (remember Jay Powell using this word 36 times in recent testimony before the House Financial Services Committee), and investors seek out the solid companies in times of uncertainty. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (IWM) is a full 10% below 2018 record highs even as the S&P 100 (OEF) touched record highs this past week.

We made a chart showing the relative price performance of the best (Large Cap Growth) versus the worst (Small Cap Value) since the Trump election. First, the 61% out-performance since 2016 is obscene, in our opinion, and a testament to the over-crowded technology trade. Second, over the past couple weeks we see the largest relative draw-down (in percentage terms) for Large Cap Growth since 2016. This may not be the end of Large Cap Growth outperformance, but as investors we see this as a shot across the bow. At some point, Value stocks will no longer be trash, and just as trees don’t grow to the sky, the relative price curve below will stop rising.

Historical Precedent

Students on the market will know that at major inflection points, we see a change in sector or style leadership. Going into the 2000 market top Technology was the market leader, while going into the 2007 market top, Homebuilder stocks were the market leaders. The next few charts look at how market leadership rotated away from these sectors which drove the bull markets.

The Nasdaq-100 outperformed the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average right up into the equity peak in 2000. In all past bubbles, gradual sector rotation has not been the case.

Looking at the S&P 500 broad market index to the Dow Jones Utility Average around 1999-2000, we do see the gradual rotation into the defensive sector as the market enters a topping phase.

Prior to the 2007 market peak, we began seeing rotation out of the popular homebuilder stocks and into defensives like Consumer Staples.

As the S&P 500 approached the final peak in October 2007, the rotation into Consumer Staples already was underway.

The top of the current bull market will be unique in terms of sector rotation. It will not be utility and staples that will get the safe money inflows in this yield-scavenged bull market when the slowing into recession phase begins. Staples and Utilities are among the sectors that received much of the capital inflows since 2009, again from investors in desperate search of yield. We surmise that the much-hated Value stocks will outperform around the top of the current bull. Financials have obviously lagged in this bull market which emerged out of the Financial Crisis. The Russel 2000 Small Cap Value Index (IWN) will be a good barometer of interest in lagging financials. Energy has been the pariah of all asset classes. When money in Growth stocks gets vertigo, there will be a home in Energy. Finally, some areas are of the Healthcare sector should also be watched for sector rotation.

Investment Takeaway

The past week market behavior may become typical over the next weeks and months. Growth and Value will alternate daily leadership. Some will argument that new leadership is healthy for the bull market. We disagree. Each time in history that money rotates out of the engine that drove the bull market, the top in broad market indexes proved to be close at hand. All the more so in this cycle, as the leading Growth stocks have become such a large weighting of the market-cap weighted indexes. We will be watching closely relative sector performance trends. If lagging Value stocks indeed enter an uptrend against Tech and Large Cap Growth, this would likely have negative implications for the broad equity market. Don’t count on rotation into Staples (XLP) or Utilities (XLU) to decipher the coming market direction this cycle. Both sectors are now at all-time record highs, very much unlike the run-up phases into the 2000 and 2007 market peaks.

Whether or not Large Cap Growth outperformance is ending here, investors can still take proactive action to save portfolios performance. For index investors, just shifting into an equal-weight index mixing Value and Growth, such as the S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP), will reduce volatility in portfolios. An even more proactive step is to get back to stock-picking. With the majority of investors and fund managers counting on passive, index investing as a no-brainer solution for portfolio management, the scene is set for the great unwind. There are plenty of companies that will perform very well whenever the Growth investment style party ends. At WMA, our focus in our Top Picks portfolios is on unearthing the next company gems whose stocks have been over-looked in the FAANG investment craze. We are likely still far from the great passive index / Growth unwind, but investment is always a question of anticipation.

WMA Trade Book & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed equity allocation strategies, including the WMA Global High Yield Strategy (over 6% annual dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, our Weekly Pops & Drops, our Insider Trading Monitor, Daily Chart Books and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.