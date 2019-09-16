J.C. Penney: A Race Against Time (2/2)

The company's 2025 8.265% bonds are trading at nearly 60 cents on the dollar, yielding over 21%, presenting an attractive high-yield play.

Vendors are being offered receivable put options by institutions as a way to hedge against a J.C. Penney bankruptcy.

In the event of a bankruptcy, we believe that JCP could receive in the ballpark of $3 to $4 billion in a liquidation sale.

J.C. Penney is seeing over $2 billion in debt maturing by 2023 - yet in the event of a bankruptcy, we believe some bondholders stand to make a nice return.

In a previous piece, we noted the uphill battle J.C. Penney (JCP) is facing and the heavy risks - but potential rewards - equity investors are exposing themselves to. We also mentioned the heavy debt loads the company is supporting. Digging deeper into the debt picture shows a large portion of J.C. Penney's debt due by 2023. In the near future, the company owes roughly $200 million - servicing this shouldn't be an issue. This provides the company with some elbow room to work on turning itself around.

However, the company's $1.6 billion term loan, alongside $500 million worth of senior secured debt, matures in less than four years. On top of this are interest payments the company has to make on its other debt issues. The term loan alone requires $10.5 million paid quarterly.

Vendors & Receivable Puts

The fear of a bankruptcy among creditors, equity investors, and even vendors is real. Financial institutions have begun approaching J.C. Penney vendors with an intriguing way to protect against a bankruptcy.

JCP's vendors are likely to feel uneasy should the company continue to post poor performance. To account for this risk, they may raise the interest rate on their commercial paper (short-term unsecured loans), or pull the funding altogether if they truly get concerned. Neither situation would be favorable. Paying too much interest on commercial paper (alongside other debt issues) would place J.C. Penney in a situation where core business performance is prevented from reaching its full potential.

Some institutions are beginning to offer insurance to vendors in the form of receivable put options. This would allow vendors to hedge against the possibility of a J.C. Penney bankruptcy. In the event that JCP goes under, these vendors would be covered.

Other efforts made on the company's debt are by creditors themselves. Some creditors are making strides to push back maturity dates through debt swaps, specifically looking into swapping second-lien notes into a more senior level on the capital structure.

Liquidation Analysis

Source: Company Filings

As you can see, J.C. Penney's current cash pile of $176 million is nowhere near enough to cover this debt. Fortunately, the retailer does own a large amount of physical property and merchandise inventory which it can liquidate to help repay its creditors. Property, Plant, & Equipment (PP&E) value - most of which is owned real estate and equipment - was listed at $3.6 billion on its balance sheet in Q2.

With most stores having been built decades ago, the layout - and perhaps even location within lower-class malls - could warrant a sizeable haircut. With this in mind, we believe the company could obtain anywhere between 50% and 80% of book value for its PP&E. This equates to $1.8 to $2.9 billion.

Source: Elie Ofek, Harvard Business School

When it comes to inventory, however, the dynamics change. The company's merchandise has averaged 60% discount rates before, and we believe it's unlikely it would be able to receive any more than $0.50 on the dollar on its merchandise inventory in the event of a liquidation. A quick visit to your local JCPenney would show discount rates between 30% and 70%.

With merchandise inventory totaling just under $2.5 billion, we believe the company would obtain anywhere between 25% and 50% of inventory's book value in a sale. This would turn up anywhere from $650 million to $1.3 billion.

Source: Gainsboro Capital Estimates

With these assumptions, cash, inventory, and property combined would provide between $2.6 and $4.3 billion in a liquidation sale. Note that this excludes other types of assets (e.g., intangibles, receivables) to maintain a margin of safety.

Waterfall Analysis

Rolling this over into a waterfall analysis shows an intriguing scenario where unsecured creditors are at the fulcrum, and recover pennies on the dollar. This results in equity holders being wiped out.

Source: Company Filings

However, in a blue-sky scenario, the company is able to repay debt in full and over $400 million rolls over to the equity owners - the equivalent of $1.40 per share (over 50% upside from today's share price of $0.97).

Source: Company Filings

Note how in both scenarios, second-lien debt sees a 100% recovery rate. This is interesting given the heavy discount that some of J.C. Penney's debt securities are trading at. Its 2025 8.265% bonds are currently trading at 59 cents on the dollar with a yield to maturity north of 21%.

Source: FINRA, Markets Insider

For investors looking for a high-yield play with a reasonable risk-reward trade-off, JCP's second-lien debt maturing in 2025 provides an enticing opportunity. We believe that the company will be able to meet its obligations to second-lien debt holders before moving the money down the capital structure.

Even the company's 2023 senior secured notes are trading at a healthy discount to par and yielding over 10%.

Source: FINRA, Markets Insider

Conclusion & Takeaway

Many investors like to compare J.C. Penney to Sears or Toys "R" Us, although we believe that JCP has several advantages over its bankrupt peers. In the end, we feel that the chances of a bankruptcy in the near future are low. Risk increases significantly when looking down a few years down the road.

Even then, we believe that the company is well positioned to repay creditors at the top of the capital structure. With the company's top bonds trading at depressed valuations, we see an enticing play for a high-yield investor seeking a reasonable risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.