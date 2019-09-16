The Decline In High-Margin Models Is The Main Concern For Tesla

The market has become less forgiving for money-losing growth companies, but the Tesla stock price has recently been strong.

The drop in the high-margin models is in my view the main concern for Tesla.

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Tesla (TSLA) has been remarkably resilient over the last 3 months, despite the Q2 loss and compared to other growth stories which are now coming into question.

I expect a significant loss in Q3, given the registrations so far and lack of higher margin sales. While it is still early days, I don't see this changing for Q4 either. This scenario does not appear to be priced in by the market.

U.S. Year over Year Declines

It has been an ongoing debate on Twitter regarding the estimates from InsideEVs as other indicators have pointed lower for July and August. Regardless if the estimates are inflated, we have now started to see declining year over year sales in the U.S.

To be fair, this is offset on the global level where the number in August looks to be up marginally. However, Tesla is priced at multiples above other auto manufacturers. The below price to sales multiple is hard to justify with just minor vehicle growth.

Total vehicle sales are by no means guaranteed to grow for the full Q3 quarter, because so much is determined by the last few weeks of the quarter. Even if Tesla manages to achieve year over year vehicle growth, revenues will decline.

Many hope that China will boost future growth, but demand so far has not been overly impressive. Some of the monthly numbers have been verified via multiple sources.

Margin Decline

Tesla Model S and Model X have been declining year over year in the two main markets during 2019. This is the main problem for Tesla as the gross margin percentage is lower for Model 3, but the gross profit amount per car is also much less for Model 3.

It is worth pointing out that the declines in Model S and Model X sales are despite significant price cuts. The main question related to the declining sales number are whether the decline is primarily due to increasing competition or cannibalization from Model 3 sales?

If we only looked at a few countries in Europe with easily accessible data, increasing competition seems to play a part.

However, in the U.S., other high-end models have done much worse compared to Tesla. This might to some extent relate to the various companies initially being more focused on home markets, but the outperformance of Tesla is very large in the U.S.

Given the fact that the market share for Tesla hasn't decreased in the U.S, but rather increased from the beginning of last year, the only conclusion for the drop in Model S and Model X sales is that the less profitable Model 3 is cannibalizing the older high-margin models.

Similar to previous quarters, price cuts have continued not only for Model S and X, but also Model 3 which will put further pressure on the margin. We are also starting to see the backlog of SR+ orders now being processed in Europe, but the SR+ global percentage could go down as we are likely to see less SR+ in North America in Q3 compared to Q2.

Is the Market Changing?

The short answer is: it's too early to tell, but there have been some interesting signs that growth companies are experiencing increasing scrutiny. Lyft and Uber are two good examples, where the market has been far less forgiving to those companies recently. Uber is down 24% since the IPO and Lyft is down 35%.

We are also now seeing one of the most extreme examples only focused on growth that might IPO: We Company or otherwise known as WeWork. Don't get me wrong, WeWork is a far more egregious example of growth whatever the cost, but if other growth companies are being more scrutinized, then it is not a stretch for the market to challenge whether Tesla's future growth will really materialize and if it will indeed translate to profits with increasing competition and a less favourable model mix going forward.

Conclusion

Tesla has so far been more resilient than I imagined after the Q2 result was released. Q2 showed record vehicle sales but a massive loss for the quarter. In Q3, we will be looking at year over year revenue declines and likely a significant loss.

Tesla might get invigorated by further tax incentives, but I don't see that having an impact in the near term. Without a pick-up in Model S and Model X sales, I don't see how Tesla can be profitable. We are likely to see losses every quarter of this year and with the increased scrutiny from the market, Tesla has the potential to trade down significantly in the next 3-5 months.

Tesla has often been less about numbers and more about market sentiment, which might be turning elsewhere. The year over year revenue declines in Q3 and likely Q4 together with quarterly losses will be difficult to disregard.

