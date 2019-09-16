Petra Diamonds Limited's (PDMDF) CEO Richard Duffy on Q4 2019 Results - Trading Update Earnings Call Transcript

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDMDF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 16, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Richard Duffy - CEO

Jacque Breytenbach - CFO

Luctor Roode - COO

Welcome to the Petra Diamonds Full-Year 2019 Preliminary Results Call hosted by Richard Duffy, CEO; Jacque Breytenbach, CFO; and Luctor Roode, COO.

Richard Duffy

Thank you very much. Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our call. As mentioned, I'm joined by Jacque, our CFO and Luctor, Chief Operating Officer. As we noted in our earlier preliminary announcement, we hope that the participants will have had a chance to listen to the replay of our morning's webcast where we've provided full commentary on the preliminary results. I will go through a short summary of the highlights before I take questions together with Jacque and Luctor.

Looking briefly at our production highlights for the full year 2019, firstly and most importantly, we have again reported a continued improvement in our safety performance. Our lost time injury frequency rate improved to 0.21 down from 0.23 in financial year 2018. Our full year production of 3.87 million carats was in line with our guidance, with higher than expected production at Cullinan and Williamson offset by lower production at Finsch.

Our run-of-mine production increased to 3.8 million carats which represented 97% of the Group's overall production profile with a 40% reduction in lower value tailings and other diamonds.

Turning now to our financial results for the full year, we have reported revenue down 6% to $463.6 million due to our realized prices being down around 5% in line with the wider market. As some of you may have noted, the diamond market environment has been and remains challenging driven by a weakening in global markets, trade tensions between the U.S. and China, higher than normal polished inventories and the sustained tightening of liquidity in the midstream, further compounded by ongoing disruption in the important market of Hong Kong.

This pressure on pricing resulted in our adjusted EBITDA being down 22% to $153 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33% as compared to 39% last year. Our on-mine cash costs were largely in line with expectations and we are continuing to reset the cost base across the portfolio. Operational CapEx was down significantly to $81.4 million as compared to $129.6 million last year, reflecting the effect of completion of our major capital expansion program.

So despite the difficult pricing environment, we were able to mitigate this to a certain extent by retaining a tight grip on the factors within our control being production costs and CapEx. This led to an important milestone for us in financial year 2019 through the generation of $70.5 million of operational free cash flow. This is a notable turning point for Petra and reflects both the positive benefit of our capital investment and the transition to steady state operational performance.

In terms of future investment, we have maintained our CapEx guidance of around $43 million for financial year 2020 and between $45 million and $55 million for financial year 2021 and between $60 million and $70 million for financial year 2022. Around $30 million per annum relates to staining CapEx across those two years and the balance may need to underground development at Cullinan and Finsch. A significant portion of our financial year 2021 and 2022 CapEx is therefore discretionary and can be curtailed should current market conditions worsen.

Further to review of our Life of Mine plans carried out in financial year 2019, we completed impairment reviews on all of the assets in the portfolio. The changes to the underlying operational plans, costs, and capital expenditure assumptions, did not materially change the valuation of these efforts compared to earlier reviews of this nature, and didn't indicate any impairment on a stand-alone basis.

However, the revised stocking price assumptions given recent weakness in the diamond market and a decision to use a slightly lower real price escalator compared to earlier assumptions, resulted in each of the four operational assets carrying values being partially impaired to reflect the latest assessment of the recoverable value. An asset level non-cash impairment charge of $223.7 million has therefore been recognized in the financial results.

My priority at Petra has been to assess the business' capacity to deliver free cash flow and as a result of this exercise we launched Project 2022 in July of this year. We have established an internal project team to identify and drive efficiencies to enable us to deliver an initial target of $150 million to $200 million of net free cash flow over a three-year period from this year financial year 2019 to financial year 2022 with delivery weighted towards financial year 2021 and 2022 and dependent on diamond pricing.

Through Project 2022 we will identify and drive efficiencies and improvements across all aspects of the business. The areas in focus include throughput at all operations which we expect will contribute 75% of the target, cost efficiencies expected to contribute 10% of the target, strategic sourcing 5% and other initiatives 10%, which would include sale of equipment and resolution of the blocked parcel and progress around VAT receivables in Tanzania.

The diagnostic phase has been completed at both Finsch and Cullinan and has identified and confirmed a number of potential operational cost saving and throughput enhancement opportunities with implementation starting now. In addition, further diagnostics are being conducted to identify opportunities at Koffiefontein and Williamson, as well as those relating to off mine expenditures.

Looking at our current sales, we have made a good start at current trading we have made a good start to the year in terms of production with around 705,000 carats produced in July and August which are seasonally stronger months for output. The strong start supports our production target of around 3.8 million carats for financial year 2020.

Our first sales of financial year 2020 have delivered revenue of $61.6 million with prices down around 4% on a like-for-like basis when compared with quarter four financial year 2019. While demand remains solid across all assortments, it was weaker for larger white stones. So the market remains challenged in the short term, but we are seeing some mitigation in areas relating to restriction of supply to the market by the major producers, by both production cuts and the deferral of sales. Significant marketing spend by the Diamond Producers Association, as well as De Beers and in the ramp up to Christmas and the fact that we are entering a seasonally stronger retail season.

We also believe that the long-term outlook for our market remains positive given the forecast tightening of supply due to the closure of all the mines including the Argyle mine, which last year produced around 14 million carats out of a total of 148 million carats globally. Petra will also continue to work to stimulate consumer demand via its contribution to the Diamond Producers Association which focuses on generic marketing in the core markets of the U.S., China, India, and to a limited extent in Europe.

In conclusion, I again highlight Petra's solid operational performance in financial year 2019 and also reaching the important milestone in generating $70.5 million of operational free cash flows, despite a weaker market and during the company's transition from its expansionary capital base towards the safe production. We are firmly focused on the execution of project 2022 which is expected to reduce our debt levels in the challenging diamond market.

We continue to believe that the long-term fundamentals for the diamond market remained strong. By addressing our leverage in the short-term we will be able to capture future organic growth opportunities and reposition Petra as the leading mid tier diamond producer.

That concludes my presentation. and we would now be happy to take any questions you might have. Thank you.

Richard Duffy

Thank you very much. Given that there are no questions it just leaves me to say thanks once again and obviously if there are any followup questions, you have our contact details. So thank you very much and good bye from the Petra team.

