ADC Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Process

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates [ADCs] for the treatment of various blood cancers.

ADC Therapeutics has filed to raise $150 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing targeted antibody drug conjugates [ADCs] for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

ADCT has achieved very promising patient response rates with its lead candidate. I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Epalinges, Switzerland-based ADC was founded in 2011 as a Spirogen (LON:AZN) spin-off to develop ADC-based therapeutics for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Management is headed by Co-founder, CEO and Director Christopher Martin, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spirogen.

ADCs are a recognized therapeutic approach that selectively delivers a potent chemotherapeutic cytotoxin directly to tumor cells, with the goal of maximizing activity in the tumor while minimizing toxicity elsewhere.

The antibody component of ADCs is designed to selectively bind to a distinct antigen that is preferentially-expressed on the tumor or other cells in the tumor microenvironment, upon which, the cytotoxic warhead is released causing cell death.

ADC has developed and owns the proprietary rights to its ‘next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine’ [PBD] technology.

According to management, PBD warheads have a different mechanism of action than other warheads as they create cross-links in the cancer cells’ DNA that do not distort the DNA helix, potentially evading the natural DNA repair mechanisms.

Additionally, management claims that, preclinically, PBD ADCs are about 100 times more potent than the currently-marketed ADCs using other warheads.

Below is a brief overview video of the company, its lead drug candidate and its target patient demographic:

Source: ADC Therapeutics

ADC’s lead drug candidate ADCT-402 is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL].

As of August 2nd, 2019, the firm has observed a 41.7% overall response rate [ORR] in the first 96 patients enrolled.

Previously, the firm had conducted a 183-patient Phase 1 clinical trial of the drug for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL] that resulted in a 41.4% ORR in patients with DLBCL.

Upon successful results of its Phase 2 clinical trial, the firm intends to submit a biologics license application with the US FDA in H2 2020.

The company’s second lead drug candidate ADCT-301 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

In Phase 1 clinical trial with 133 patients, ADCT-301 showed an 86.5% ORR in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in ADC Therapeutics include Redmile Group, Auven Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (AZN), and EG Capital Advisors among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, the global blood cancer drugs market is projected to reach $55.6 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the increasing death incidences due to blood cancer and innovation for development of novel therapeutics, as well as the rising research and development expenditure for biological and targeted therapies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amgen (AMGN)

Bayer (FRA:OTC:BAYN)

Pfizer (PFE)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Roche (SWX:ROG)

Celgene (CELG)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Novartis (NVS)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck (MRK)

Eli Lily (LLY)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

ADCT’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development pipeline research efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $182.2 million in cash and $22.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ADCT intends to raise $150.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this is a typical feature of successful life science IPOs on U.S. markets, I expect to see some form of investor ‘support’ in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance ADCT-402 through the completion of the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL, to advance ADCT-402 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1b combination clinical trials with ibrutinib and with durvalumab and potential other combination trials and to commence preparations for a clinical trial that we anticipate will be a post-marketing confirmatory clinical trial if ADCT-402 is approved on the basis of Phase 2 data; to advance ADCT-301 through the completion of the planned pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory HL, to advance ADCT-301 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors and to commence and advance potential combination clinical trials for ADCT-301 in these and other indications; to advance ADCT-602 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory ALL; to advance ADCT-601 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors; to commence the scale up of commercial operations in the United States for ADCT-402 and to fund our commercial-scale CMC plans for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301; the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Cowen

Commentary

ADCT seeks a large amount of public capital for its ambitious pipeline development plans.

Its lead candidate is ADCT-402, which is currently in pivotal Phase 2 trials for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and in other trials in combination with other treatments.

Management says it expected to report top-line data from these various trials in the second quarter through the fourth quarter of 2020, assuming no delays.

The market opportunities for the various blood cancers the firm’s candidates target are large and expected to grow markedly due to aging demographics worldwide.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations except for various in-licensing agreements for which it will have success-based milestone payments and royalties due those licensors.

ADCT has shown very promising response rates for its lead candidate in various program trials, so the firm is definitely a biopharma to watch closely.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn how much management is asking investors to pay at IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.