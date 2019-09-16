DVY: A Decade Of Dividend Growth, Near 4% Yield

Although the pivot to risk-on has been swift, the backdrop to this move suggests that there’s still a lot of room left to run.

The dividend aristocrats have led the way for most of the year but riskier high yielders have now taken the lead.

As I noted to Lead-Lag Report subscribers this week, I think the market is positioning for a cyclical melt-up in equities.

You should always know when you're shifting gears in life. You should leave your era; it should never leave you. - Leontyne Price

As I noted to Lead-Lag Report subscribers this week, I think the market is positioning for a cyclical melt-up in equities. More than one of my risk signals are indicating a broader shift from risk-averse to risk-seeking which could be a bullish sign for asset classes like tech, small-caps, emerging markets and high yield bonds. Momentum from defensive assets like utilities and Treasuries looks to have lost steam.

I’m watching how this shift is taking place in dividend stocks. The dividend aristocrats have led the way for most of the year but riskier high yielders have now taken the lead.

Although the pivot to risk-on has been swift, the backdrop to this move suggests that there’s still a lot of room left to run. If you’re an income seeker who’s been struggling to generate yield in your portfolio, now could be a good time to add high yield equities to your portfolio. If you’re looking for a high quality all-in-one option, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) might be a good trade.

DVY is benchmarked to the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, which is comprised of 100 of the market’s highest dividend-yielding stocks. To qualify for inclusion, stocks must have:

a per-share dividend greater than or equal to its five-year average

a five-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%

a three-month average daily trading volume of 200,000 shares

paid dividends in each of the previous five years

a non-negative trailing 12 month earnings-per-share

a market cap of at least $3 billion

In other words, DVY looks for stocks that display all the traits of dividend strength - quality, growth and yield. Given the uncertainty surrounding the global economy, dividend growth was the only strategy generating above average returns this year. Now that trade tensions have eased modestly, the Fed figures to push forward with its easy money policy and some of the latest economic data shows that the U.S. economy is still in relatively good shape, the pivot to risk-on over the past few weeks means riskier high yield has turned into a buy too.

Utilities, not surprisingly, account for ¼ of the portfolio given their cash-rich businesses that often come with 3%+ yields. The risk-on nature of the current market won’t do this group any favors though. As long as the optimism surrounding trade and interest rates persists, utilities stand to be the market’s worst performing sector.

On the flip side, the rest of DVY’s top sector holdings are in good shape. The financials sector, in particular, looks attractive. The rising Treasury yield curve is easing worries about margins and profitable lending making bank stocks one of the best performing groups over the past month. I like this sector to continue outperforming as the 10-year Treasury yield hovers around the 2% level. Like they have during other growth periods, I anticipate tech and consumer discretionary to continue their market leadership.

Within the top 10 holdings, there’s some risk. Ford (F) just had its credit rating cut to near-junk by Moody’s and could be at risk of a dividend cut in the future. Qualcomm (QCOM) continues to wrestle with the impact of the trade war. Target (TGT), while benefiting right now from strong consumer spending, is always at risk in the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retail business.

Conclusion

In a risk-on market environment, DVY represents a strong choice for dividend investors. In many cases, high yield equity ETFs focus mostly on yield and give little to no consideration to dividend quality. DVY offers up a nearly 4% yield while also ensuring that companies have the capacity to continue paying and growing their dividends. The only downside is that some of the metrics are backward-looking which is why Ford could be a risky holding.

Overall, DVY has a stellar long-term track record and is again well-positioned to deliver market-beating returns going forward.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.