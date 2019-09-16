Avoid This Week's 10-Year TIPS Reopening

For a small-scale investor, the U.S. Series I Savings Bond offers a better yield and better terms. But make your purchases before November 1.

The inflation breakeven rate is currently running at 1.68%, a low number that should draw interest in this TIPS from big-month investors.

The real yield to maturity looks likely to come in at around 0.22%, well below the yields of 10 months ago.

The U.S. Treasury announced last week it will auction $12 billion of a reopened CUSIP 9128287D6 Thursday, creating a 9-year, 10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security.

Although TIPS traders may be eyeing this issue as a potential money maker, I'm going straight to the point: Avoid it. The real yield to maturity is likely to come in around 0.22%, which is simply too low to be attractive. It is a whopping 89 basis points lower than the result of a similar auction 10 months ago, in November 2018. If the result is 0.22%, that would be the lowest real yield for any 9- to 10- TIPS auction since September 2016.

A TIPS is a Treasury investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

CUSIP 9128287D6 was created in an originating auction on July 18, with coupon rate of 0.250% resulting from the auctioned real yield to maturity of 0.282%. Since then, yields have been on a roller coaster. The Treasury estimates that the real yield of a full term 10-year TIPS dipped as low as -0.09% on August 29. But yields have been climbing since then, with the Treasury's full-term estimate hitting 0.23% on Friday.

CUSIP 9128287D6 trades on the secondary market, so it is easy to track its current yield and price on Bloomberg's Current Yields page. At Friday's close, it had a real yield of 0.22% and a price of $100.33 for $100 of par value. Investors at Thursday's auction will pay a small premium if the real yield falls below the coupon rate of 0.250%.

Here is the one-year trend in the real yield of a full-term 10-year TIPS, as estimated by the U.S. Treasury, showing the sharp decline from attractive levels early in 2019, to negative a few weeks ago:

Also of note for potential investors: CUSIP 9128287D6 will carry an inflation index of 1.00298 on the settlement date of September 30. That means investors will pay about an additional 30 cents per $100 of value but will receive a matching amount of additional principal.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 1.90% on Friday, this TIPS currently has an inflation breakeven rate of 1.68%. This means it will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages 1.68% over the next 10 years. For big money investors like central banks and pension funds, 1.68% is a fairly attractive number. (As of August, annual inflation over the last 10 years has averaged 1.7%, almost exactly the current breakeven rate.)

I track how matured 10-year TIPS performed versus 10-year nominal Treasurys, and in cases when the breakeven rate dipped below 2.0%, TIPS have out-performed. When it was higher than 2.0%, TIPS have under-performed. Here are those numbers, going back to 2003:

(Source: TIPSWatch.com)

The current breakeven rate of 1.68% is low, in my opinion, but fair because it nearly matches annual inflation over the last 10 years. However, just a year ago, 10-year inflation breakeven rates were well over 2.0%. At the current rate, TIPS are attractive versus nominal Treasurys. This chart shows how the inflation breakeven rate has trended lower his year:

Yes or no on this TIPS?

Obviously, I won't be a buyer at Thursday's auction and probably won't buy any 10-year TIPS with a real yield lower than 0.50% in the near term. But I can understand why this issue could be attractive to traders because the 10-year real yield has already jumped 32 basis points since August 29. So now, do we believe it is headed higher or lower? A trader would be betting on lower, which would increase the value of his investment.

Conclusion

I expect Thursday's auction will draw decent demand because the inflation breakeven rate is attractive enough to make this TIPS a more desirable investment, over a 10-year nominal Treasury.

But for small-scale investors, paying a premium over par for a return that exceeds inflation by about 22 basis points isn't attractive. Real yields could continue to slide, and in that case, this TIPS will look attractive in the short term. But over 10 years, I'd expect to see higher real yields, and this TIPS will lose value.

Plus, keep in mind that the Treasury stages 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions every other month, so there will be more investing opportunities coming in November, January, and March.

The better alternative: I Bonds. U.S. Series I Savings Bonds issued through October 31 will carry a permanent fixed rate of 0.50%, which is essentially the I Bond's "real yield." I Bonds have many advantages over TIPS, including tax-deferred interest, compounded earnings, a flexible maturity, and much better protection against deflation. Plus, an I Bond purchased today will carry a real yield of 0.50% versus about 0.22% for this TIPS at auction.

If you are interested in I Bonds, you can purchase them in electronic form at TreasuryDirect, with no fees, commissions, or carrying costs. But I strongly urge you to make your purchase - up to the annual cap of $10,000 per person per year - before November 1 when the Treasury could reset the fixed rate lower. I believe a lower rate is likely.

Thursday's TIPS auction closes to non-competitive bids at noon EDT and finalizes at 1 p.m. I will be posting an auction results story after that close on Thursday. Meanwhile, here's a history of all 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions since 2016:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can be purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.