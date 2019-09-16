AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions

AT&T's (T) stock has surged in recent days following news that Elliott Management took a stake in the company. However, according to the letter sent from Elliot to AT&T, the firm only has what equals to a roughly $3.2 billion stake in the company, making Elliott a top 10 holder in AT&T. But still, Elliott is far behind the most significant holders. One must wonder how much of a distraction this will be for the company or if Elliott will be successful in its goal of boosting the stock.

Small Economic Interest

Elliott has a rather small economic interest in the company, given large shareholders such as Vanguard, Blackrock, and State Street combined own about 20% of AT&T. It isn't clear that Elliot will be successful in any of its attempts to make changes at AT&T. These big investment firms typically invest in stocks as passive index funds.

Betting on the stock rising

Regardless, the options market has been very active in recent weeks, with bets rising that AT&T's stock will continue to climb. Over the past 10 days, the options for expiration on Jan. 17, 2020, have seen the greatest increase in activity.

(Trade Alert $40 Calls Expiration 1/17/20)

The number of contracts at the $40 strike price has increased by around 54,200, raising the total open interest to roughly 92,000 open contracts. The contracts trade for approximately $0.50 per contract as of September 16. It means that the open interest has a dollar value of about $4.6 million. That is a large wager considering that the stock would need to rise to $40.50 by the expiration date. That's a gain of about 8.6% from the stock's current price.

It's unclear if Elliott is the one purchasing the options. However, buying the call options would give any buyer an easy and cheap way to gain a sizable position in the stock with a tremendous amount of leverage without having to risk all of the capital. For example, the 54,200 contracts are equivalent to 5.4 million shares of stocks. That would be equal to a notional value for the stock of $202.2 million, but in this case, the investor only needs to wager $2.7 million.

Short-Term Technicals

The technical chart for AT&T does suggest that shares are overbought at the moment and are likely to fall. There's a technical gap that was created on September 9, the day of the announcement. It seems likely that the stock will retrace some of its gains and fill that gap back to $36.20.

Additionally, the relative strength index has reached overbought levels, rising to as high as 80. Should the stock fall, it would decline by roughly 3%.

Longer-Term Technicals

If the stock reverses course and declines to $36.20, it's likely to continue to increase within its rising trading channel and head toward resistance at $39.20. A breakout above $39.20 would likely push shares higher toward $42, a gain of about 12.7% from the stock's current price of $37.25.

The activist stake is likely to cause disturbances for the company and rising legal cost. AT&T already had to go out and hire Goldman Sachs to help to lead a defense against Elliot, according to reports. There also have been reports that Elliot wants not only the CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, out, but the company's COO too.

These are potentially two significant distractions that could result in upper management losing its focus on driving value for AT&T shareholders. That could result in AT&T's stock suffering in the longer term. However, the bigger question: Who would be left to run the company if Elliott was successful? This could become another source of anxiety for investors should it appear that Elliott is making headway in its quest for changes at AT&T, driving shares lower.

Regardless, it's hard to go against the momentum that AT&T stock is witnessing currently. The impetus for the stock has been building since the Christmas eve lows. It seems that the shares could have continued to rise over the longer term with or without the activism.

It would seem that for now, momentum favors the stock continuing to rise. However, that could change as the activism process drags along.

