AMD: The Dead Zone

The words "much ado about nothing" come to mind concerning AMD (AMD). Recently it was discovered that some AMD processors may not attain maximum boost speeds on selected CPUs. I say big deal. For the average Joe it will not matter, they might want the chip to spin up but typically it's just not an issue when you are rocking 16-plus virtual cores at utterly insane speeds - by default! Note: The issue is being fixed.

Ignore the Noise, Focus on the Prize

As my followers know, I prefer to focus on actionable catalysts (sometimes I refer to this as "hype" or we can call it "potential news"... pick your word of preference, but I digress). Catalysts are what can send stocks soaring and recently AMD has revealed several: Ryzen 3000, Navi, and earnings -- but now we have eased into that quiet phase -- not many catalysts on the horizon for the moment and things are a bit dull. Yet, future catalysts are brewing in the background.

Rumors (aka Future Catalysts)

Whispers point toward a new Threadripper CPU, along with a mid range Navi-GPU card launch. AMD desperately needs to replace the severely-aging Polaris GPU line. The 400 Polaris series was launched way back in June 2016! The renamed and very little changed 500 series (Polaris as well) came out around the summer of 2017. (Note that the 590 has a few tweaks... but overall it's the same aging chip.) The point here is that Polaris GPU (which is AMD's low to mid range chip) is woefully outdated. Now, some could argue that Vega is a contender, but simply put it's too expensive to manufacture and the price range is nowhere near what's needed to replace Polaris. Thus, AMD is going to be forced to retire Polaris and introduce a new Navi chip for the common man. Given that most consumers buy cards in the sub $250 range, it will increase GPU revenues and get AMD on the right track for that division.

Growth Story Just Starting

I've heard a few people say that the AMD growth story is over. Ba hum bug, I say to you good sir! I would counter that the story is evolving. A few years ago it was - can AMD survive? Then it became - can they introduce Ryzen? followed by - can they put a decent server chip out? Now the story is known for the most part. Ryzen 3000, Rome, servers... so where's the story now?

It's Consoles, Servers, and ...

We can assume that the next generation of consoles from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) will arrive in about 13 months (October 2020). For investors this is a no brainer. Buy stock, wait, let consoles ship, profit off expanding revenues. So that's one catalyst that will build up steam as we go forward. Servers will gain steam as we know ROME is getting high interest. It's just a matter of waiting for the press releases about who adopted it and various wins along with market share gains.

Wild Cards

It's those strange, off-the-wall news bits that cause stocks to pop. Things like Google going with AMD to power its streaming game services, Atari box pairing w/ AMD... (Makes me wonder if the new Intellivision console paired with a new Earthworm Jim game will use an AMD solution?)

How to Play AMD

Right now AMD is bouncing around in what I like to call a dead zone. It's that strange period of time where people are ignoring all the catalysts that are taking time to cook. Frankly, things look boring for most traders and investors. Why buy now when you can play games elsewhere? Ah... but the danger is that AMD does make a movement and you are on the sidelines. On the flip side ... what if AMD goes down? How do we play this game in this environment?

Right now I'm selling puts that are a little below the current trading price of AMD. This offers me a good way to get paid to buy the stock. Concurrently, I'm selling covered calls above the current price. This earns me a weekly and monthly premium. To account for a massive movement, we own various calls such as: AMD April $31 & $32 calls, AMD January 2020 $34 calls, AMD January 2021 $35 calls. Concerning Puts: We have sold the Sept 13th $29.5 puts, sold the Oct 4th $31.50 puts, sold the Nov 15th $32 puts.

Takeaway

AMD is in a period where they need to post numbers to prove to Wall Street that the server story is panning out. At the same time, Wall Street is ignoring various catalysts mentioned above. With that in the mix, we are long on AMD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.