The Fed Will Move Markets This Week

In 2018, the US Federal Reserve increased the short-term Feds Fund rate by 25 basis point four times. Coming into last year, the central bank had told markets to expect three one-quarter of one-point increases. Economic growth and the lowest unemployment rate in a half-century led the Fed to tighten credit. At the same time, the Fed continued to reduce its swollen balance sheet to the tune of $50 billion per month last year. Allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off put upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve.

In Q4 2018, the stock market suffered a sharp correction in a sign that the central bank had gone a bit too far. The escalation of the trade war between the US and China has caused fears of a global recession. Meanwhile, economic growth in Europe remains sluggish. In early 2019, the Fed began to rethink its hawkish approach to monetary policy. At the June meeting of the FOMC, the Fed told markets to expect the first interest rate cut in years sooner, rather than later. Meanwhile, few central banks around the world followed the Fed when it tightened credit beginning in 2015. Short-term rates in Europe and Japan remained in negative territory.

Lower interest rates are supportive of the price of gold as we learned once again following the Fed's guidance in June that the Fed Funds rate would fall, and quantitative tightening would stop. Gold has been correcting since rising to its highest level since 2013 earlier this month.

Now that the price of the yellow metal corrected to under the $1500 per ounce level over the recent sessions, the Fed meeting on Wednesday could lead to more volatility in the gold market. A dovish Fed is bullish for the price of gold. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) and its bearish counterpart (DGLD) are short-term products that could be handy for those with a conviction going into the September 18 FOMC meeting.

The ECB went first

Last week, the European Central Bank met in what was the final gathering with Mario Draghi at the helm. The ECB President followed the US into a program of historically low interest rates and quantitative easing. However, when the Federal Reserve began tightening credit in 2015, the ECB did not follow them out. The short-term rate in Europe remained at the lows. With the uncertainty of Brexit on the horizon and a continuation of economic woes in southern Europe, the ECB lowered the short-term rate by ten basis points and reinstated quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month starting in November. Next month, President Draghi will hand the ECB over to Christine Lagarde, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

After last week's move, the euro moved lower against the US dollar but quickly recovered.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the December euro futures contract dropped to a low at $1.10015 with the continuous contract at $1.0928, the lowest level since May 2017. However, the euro snapped back to close last week at $1.11415, but it moved lower on September 16 as the market awaits the news from the US central bank on September 18.

Gold and silver are watching

The next move by the Fed will determine the price direction of the euro-dollar currency relationship as well as the gold and silver markets.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of COMEX December gold futures illustrates that the price broke to the upside in June above the July 2016 peak after the Fed said that interest rates were heading lower in the US. After the July 31 25 basis point rate cut, the price moved to a new high at $1566.20 in early September. As the gold market awaits the news from the Fed, the price of the yellow metal had corrected to below the $1500 level as of Friday, September 13. The price moved back above the $1510 level on September 16 after the weekend attacks on Saudi oil production.

Source: CQG

Silver did not take out the July 2016 high, but it followed the price of gold higher since June. Silver rallied above the 2019, 2018, and 2017 highs to a peak at $19.75 per ounce on the active month December contract on COMEX. Like gold, silver corrected over recent sessions and was sitting at the $17.50 per ounce level on September 13. The weekend attacks sent the price back to the $18 level.

Like the dollar, gold and silver are waiting for the next move by the US central bank.

Stocks will move, and the president is watching

Meanwhile, the US stock market has rallied to close to its all-time peak on both optimism over trade and lower rates in Europe. The prospects for an interest rate cut by the Fed on September 18 has added some bullish fuel to the fire for stocks.

Source: CQG

Source as the daily chart of the December E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, it was trading at the 2994.75 level on September 16, just slightly below the all-time peak at 3029.50 from late July. Lower US interest rates would likely push stocks to new record levels.

President Trump has been encouraging the Fed to lower rates. The encouragement has taken the form of intimidation. He has expressed that his appointment of Jerome Powell as head of the central bank was a "mistake." The President will be watching on Wednesday with his finger on his twitter account to criticize the Fed if they do not cut rates by at least 50 basis points. The odds of a snarky tweet are high as the best case would be a 25-basis point cut, and the worst would be no cut at all.

At the July 31 FOMC meeting both Eric Rosengren and Esther George, two voting members, dissented when it came to the last rate cut. They cited economic growth in the US as a compelling reason to leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged at the end of July. Both are likely to take the same stance when it comes to this week's meeting. The Fed could be concerned that cutting rates too fast will leave little room if recessionary pressures appear in the future as the gap between the Fed Funds rate and zero percent is not that wide.

Bonds and currency volatility late Wednesday

We should fasten our seatbelts for lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes after the Fed's decision on September 18. A minimal 25 basis point rate cut, and a more hawkish message could cause disappointment and selling in stocks as well as gold and silver markets. No rate cut could cause a period of carnage on the downside. However, a 25 or 50 basis point cut with dovish tone in the statement and press conference would likely support rallies.

One thing to keep in mind is that any move that lowers interest rates would be bullish for stocks and precious metals in the medium term. Meanwhile, the dollar is another story as it does not matter what it does against the euro currency because lower rates around the world have been devaluing all world foreign exchange instruments.

UGLD and DGLD - a surprise could come from the oval office

I believe the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 points this week, which is ultimately bullish for stocks and precious metals. I will be looking to buy on dips or after any rate cut on Wednesday.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGLD will magnify the price move in the gold market following the Fed meeting. Both are short-term instruments, so both price and time stops are necessary when utilizing these tools. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $183.59 million and trades an average of 192,300 shares each day. The DGLD inverse product has net assets of $19.4 million, and 171,850 shares change hands each day. Both ETNs charge an expense ratio of 1.35%. Both UGLD and DGLD seek to replicate triple the move in gold on a short-term basis on the up and downside respectively. The leveraged ETN products could be useful tools in the aftermath of the Fed meeting on Wednesday, September 18, as it will be a market-moving event.

The author is long gold