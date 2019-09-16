Brexit Exhaustion Brings A Binary Event And A Long Straddle Option Strategy Into Focus

We think a long straddle option strategy is well suited to such a binary event, although further postponement can't be excluded and is a risk.

This is far from a done deal though, but markets in general and the pound in particular seem faced with a binary investor event.

Part of the collateral damage is that the Ulster DUP is no longer necessary to prop up the Johnson government, which has opened up the perspective of a negotiated exit.

Brexit exhaustion led the new PM Boris Johnson to force the issue, but his efforts resulted in a backlash complicating things once again.

Three years after the referendum, one can sympathize with UK voters, many of whom simply have enough of the spectrum of Brexit. For three years, it has completely dominated UK politics, and not for the better.

It has torn up both main parties, which are dominating because of the first past the post election system which differs from most on the continent. But both the Conservatives as well as Labor are plagued by major internal divisions and have both leavers and remainers, and those that oppose leaving without a deal.

What's more, three years after the referendum and well past the original date on which the UK was supposed to leave, we're still in the dark what's going to happen.

The clock is ticking though, the UK is set to leave on the 31st of October and the present new government under Boris Johnson seems hell-bent to leave on that date, no matter what.

Even if they have to break the law to achieve that and applying a scorched earth approach that has made lots of victims already, with a number of Conservatives either leaving the party or having been expelled.

It's understandable that "get it over and done with" is an important driver after three years of horror show where the agreement that the previous Conservative PM reached with the EU (the withdrawal agreement) was voted down three times in Parliament (although not, it should be noted, by the current PM who voted in favor in the third vote).

But a large part of the Conservative party seems to have actively embraced leaving without a deal is preferable to the deal that is on the table. This is curious.

Many of them argue that they simply execute "the will of the people" but the referendum three years ago was won by just 52% and about half of the electorate didn't vote.

What's more, it's highly unlikely that all of these 52% of Brexit voters actively wanted the UK to leave without a deal. The Brexit campaign before the referendum was full of ludicrous promises and fear-mongering, with little respect to the facts.

Considering the facts, we are still baffled by what the supposed advantages of a no-deal Brexit entail. Consider just a few points (this list is anything but complete):

The EU is by far the UK's biggest trading partner, simply because its proximity, size and the level of integration between the two. This is hard to replace, and any future deal with the EU will not enable the same level of integration by definition, so trade and business with the EU is going to suffer--and for what, exactly?

Additionally, as a member of the Customs Union and Single Market, the UK was thriving on FDI inflows and served as an export platform to the EU. Much of this advantage will be lost with lower FDI inflows as a likely result.

"Taking back control" by escaping the EU rules and regulations set by "unelected bureaucrats from Brussels" seems to have been a prime motivator for Brexiteers and the price worth paying for compromising access to EU markets. But this is simply a mischaracterization of the situation, the vast majority of these rules and regulations are in support of the Single Market, harmonizing business conditions among members and thereby creating a level playing field for companies, which brings increased trade, specialization, economies of scale, scope and learning.

Crashing out of the Single Market and Customs Union will considerably complicate cross-border business with the UK's biggest trading partner in numerous ways, ending the free movement of people (a supposed benefit for Brexiteers) but also the free movement of goods, capital and services and result in border checks and delays, bureaucracy and red tape, which will complicate cross border supply chains.

The UK will be hit by 6B pounds of tariffs under WTO rules, with imports (and, hence, inflation and living standards) also affected.

Cars manufactured in the UK will now face a 10% tariff, making it a much less desirable export platform. Car supply chains that have parts crossing back and forth will now face delays, paperwork, and myriad complications. The damage to the UK's car industry has already been extensive.

Another pillar of the UK economy, financial services, now faces the prospect of lack of passporting, that is, many financial services can no longer be offered in EU countries.

Agriculture faces serious damage, from a lack of (foreign) workers to the loss of EU subsidies and export markets to import competition from third countries. Up to half of UK's farms could go out of business.

Take for instance the financial service sector (the famous "City") whose importance for the UK economy can hardly be overstated. It is already losing its position as the world's most important financial center to New York because of the prospect of Brexit.

There is a proposed law, the Financial Services Bill, which aimed at enabling the UK government and regulators to continue to implement the EU’s financial rules that are currently in the works for as long as two years after Brexit.

This makes clear the advantages of abiding by EU regulations, it simply allows UK businesses to continue to do business in and with the EU on equal footing. What's the economic advantage of abolishing that? Basically none.

However, it's not strictly necessary to be a member of the Single Market to enjoy the right to sell financial services within the EU (insurance journal):

Short of retaining full passporting rights which only come with membership of the single market, the U.K. has been preparing for a relatively loose arrangement that would see its regulatory framework being recognized by the EU. Under what is known as equivalence, foreign firms can offer their services into the EU provided the financial rules in the home country are deemed to match the desired outcomes of those in the bloc.

But this is at the discretion of the Commission, and:

Brussels wants to apply closer scrutiny and place higher demands of nations seeking equivalence “whose impact on the EU markets is high.” There’s no mistaking that this must mean the U.K., given its deep and complex interactions with the EU. There are other signs the U.K. is starting to go its own way on financial regulation, as my colleague Silla Brush reports. The U.K. Treasury wants the Bank of England to be freer to intervene in swaps market. For any U.K. market participant, a step further away from equivalence adds yet more uncertainty to longer-term planning that could force a fresh reassessment of where to place resources.

To further complicate things, the prorogation of Parliament makes the implementation of the Financial Services Bill into law very complex.

There are numerous studies, including those of the Bank of England and a recent one from the Government ("Operation Yellowhammer") and academics (like Richard Porter's report), which show that Brexit will lead to considerable, possibly major, disruptions of the economy and the risk of reduced growth and a recession.

Indeed, there are studies that show that a considerable amount of damage has already been done even before a no-deal Brexit, from Prospect:

The Centre for European Reform, the Bank of England and others have estimated that by late 2018 the economy had already suffered lost growth of over 2 percent compared to how it would have performed. Given the further slowdown in the economy since, the figure now is likely to be nearer 3 percent. In other words, we would have been some 3 percent richer as a nation, more innovative and more competitive. Why? Because the main hit has indeed been to investment, which is essential for innovation and growth.

Nor would a no-deal Brexit be the "clean break" proponents claim. Here is Philip Rycroft, the former permanent secretary at UK's Department for Exiting the EU:

“It is not a clean break: what it does is it takes us legally out of the EU. But what it can’t do is undo all of the very close economic ties that we have with the EU, on which so much of our trade as a country depends. And nor would we want to undo all of the close security ties that we have with the EU,” he said. “And because of the importance of those ties both for the EU and the UK, it will remain hugely important to have those expressed through a formal relationship. In other words, we’re going to have to negotiate – and that negotiation on the future relationship starts with citizens, money and the border on the island of Ireland. “So the notion that no deal somehow means that we can turn our backs on the EU and break all our ties is just nonsensical.”

For starters, the UK will have to negotiate a new trade deal with the EU (its most important trade partner), and with much of the rest of the world, as it happens.

As a member of the EU, UK's trade policy were arranged at the EU level and it now has to recreate these, which will take years if not decades.

There are ways the negative impact of a no-deal Brexit can be mitigated:

The pound will fall

Monetary and fiscal policy can be loosened, and it indeed looks like the Johnson government is intent on going on a spending spree. This is a little surprising as most of the hard-line Brexiteers are libertarians sharing a vision of a small government and a low regulated UK economy competing with the EU.

What happens next?

Theresa May negotiated a deal and it's the only deal on the table but it was voted down 3 times by Parliament, the most important sticking point being the so-called backstop.

That guarantees the integrity of the Single Market and the absence of an Irish border, preserving the peace process by keeping the UK in the Customs Union until another solution has been agreed upon (keeping the UK from negotiating its own trade deals, a major sticking point for Brexiteers). In the end, this was May's undoing and she had to resign.

The new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, started very energetically and brought a new dynamism into the process with a single-minded focus on leaving the EU by October 31, with or without a deal.

But many interpreted his actions (proroguing parliament, expelling members from the party, serious doubts about Johnson's intent of negotiating with the EU, going for an election before October 31, etc.) as actually favoring no deal.

All this has led to a sharp backlash, which left him with all of his proposals voted down by Parliament and the latter obliging Johnson to seek a three-month extension if no deal was achieved by October 19, which Johnson has threatened to ignore.

Realistically, there are two main ways out:

A new deal will be agreed upon

The UK will crash out without a deal

The last hope of agreement seems to be reverting to an earlier suggestion by Michael Barnier (the former EU Brexit negotiator) who proposed a backstop for Northern Ireland only.

That idea was rejected by Theresa May, who accepted a backstop for the UK entirely, mainly because she relied on the Ulster Unionist for a majority in Parliament.

But since Barnier proposed this, it is acceptable to the EU and we have a hard time seeing what the problem should be for the UK, given the alternative (no deal):

It leaves the Irish border (and, hence, the peace process) unharmed.

It doesn't tie the whole of the UK into the Customs Union indefinitely.

It avoids the cost of a no deal.

What's not to like? Well, it remains very much to be seen whether Johnson's minority government:

Can get behind this solution.

Can get it through Parliament (in short notice as there are only a couple of weeks when this is reconvened and the October 3 when the UK is supposed to leave.

The Northern Ireland Unionists who are against this are no longer the crucial force for propping up the Government with all the Tory expulsions, so that seems to have removed a major obstacle from the process.

Johnson's preferred option very much seems to be able to have elections before the UK is due to leave in order to leave without an agreement. But, given the backlash, there now seems to be at least some negotiations between the UK and the EU going on.

Why is no deal still likely, despite only 34% of the electorate backing this:

Get it over with, people are tired

Project fear

Take back control

Newspaper radicalization

Investor take-aways

Brexit is a pretty binary event:

A no-deal Brexit will have a substantial negative economic impact on the UK (and the Irish) economy, but the EU economy won't come out unscathed either. At a time when the EU and UK economies are already softening considerably with Germany already in a recession, this could trip the UK as well as the EU over the edge.

Should a deal be reached with the EU, one can expect a significant rally mostly in UK, but also Irish and. to a lesser extent, EU assets.

The pound is the main barometer and investment vehicle (see the chart below).

From Blackrock:

But the pound isn't the only asset that is likely to be hit; in fact, other assets are already being hit from the mere threat of a hard Brexit. From the Irish Times:

More than $4 billion has been pulled from UK equity funds since Theresa May announced her decision to step down as Britain’s prime minister as fears mount that the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit under her successor, Boris Johnson.

Investec has produced a detailed decision tree and impact diagram:

Again, by far the biggest impact is on the pound, which would rise to $1.35 in case of a soft Brexit and fall to $1.10 in case of a hard Brexit. Investment portfolio effects are more muted.

Here are several investment vehicles to position for the upcoming decisions, First up, two 4x currency ETFs. The first one, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index (UGBP) is long on the British pound:

The second one, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index (DGBP) is the reverse:

Of course, the currency markets themselves usually allow even more leverage and here one could use options (which the above ETFs don't allow). The ideal option strategy is the long straddle, which involves buying put and call options with the same expiration date and strike price to profit from the increased volatility.

This isn't as easy a win as it seems, at the money options tend to be expensive and they could both lose money should the market not react (which seems very unlikely) or (more likely) with another postponement of Brexit.

One could deal with that through buying longer options but the delay might be substantial (to allow new elections or even a new referendum) and both these options will lose time value.

There are British pound ETFs that are optionable, although they lack the leverage. The best example is the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB).

For now, only December options are available; one will have to wait a little for the November ones to come online. Waiting is probably a good idea anyway as a Brexit solution isn't likely to emerge in the immediate future.

The $121 strike December call is noted at $3.00/$3.30 with the $121 put at $2.55/$2.70 and the Friday close at $121.12. That's a lot of time value, which is liable to evaporate in part until October 31 or some date before that when the outcome is clear.

One way to deal with that is to change the option strategy and engage in different strikes for calls and puts to reduce the premiums. For instance, one could buy the $125 call ($1.35/$1.50) and the $116 put ($1.05/$1.25), cutting the cost of the strategy roughly in half.

Of course, one needs the pound to react pretty heftily one way or another, rising above $126.40 or falling below $114.90 to profit. That seems very well possible, but one could mitigate that by using closer to in the money strikes.

We would wait on taking positions for November options to appear and some additional clarity as to whether there will be any further delays.

Conclusion

While we still think the cost of Brexit is far higher than the potential benefits (which we have a hard time understanding), we are nearing a culmination with the Prime Minister having promised exiting the EU on the October 31, no matter what.

While his efforts have been thwarted to a considerable degree, the fallout of that is that Johnson's government no longer depends on the DUP for a majority in Parliament; hence, a Northern Ireland only backstop is coming back into focus as a managed Brexit solution.

It is still not clear whether an agreement can be struck, whether it can be struck on time, or even whether it can pass through Parliament, so at this time, we wouldn't take any market positions.

But a long straddle option strategy seems the best position to benefit from a binary event with considerable impact and a known date. Such an option position can be taken in the currency market or on the British pound's ETF.

For the latter, we would wait until the November options become available and, ideally, for a little more security that there won't be any further delays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.