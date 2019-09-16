If History Repeats Itself, Caterpillar Will Be A Huge Buy

I have mentioned it before, but Caterpillar (CAT) is one of my favorite macro stocks. Simply because the stock tracks the economy so well. The stock did so well in 2016 and 2017 as global economic growth accelerated to multi-year highs. At this point, the stock has not gone anywhere since November of 2017 and has underperformed the Industrials ETF (XLI) since December of 2017. We are currently witnessing something very unusual as industrial stocks are working on a very big move despite the total lack of support from 'the economy'. I think it is time to take a closer look at Caterpillar before we miss valuable entry prices.

Source: Caterpillar

What Happened?

Before I start discussing Caterpillar, I briefly want to give you a broader overview of the economy and industrials in general. I have already highlighted it in a few articles, but global growth has continued its downtrend in August. The ISM index declined to 49.1 which is 0.9 points below the neutral 50.0 level. This is indicating that economic growth slowing has resulted in contraction. If you want all details, feel free to read my economic outlook article.

One of the reasons why this matters is because it pushes down 'hard' economic indicators like industrial production, new orders, and company earnings. It also matters to shareholders as the Caterpillar share price (year-on-year performance) is highly correlated to the ISM manufacturing index. The graph below was part of my last Caterpillar article.

Source: Author (Raw Data: ISM)

So, generally speaking, it does not make sense for Caterpillar's stock price to be up on a 12 months basis as long as the ISM index is not above 50 or in an uptrend. While I am writing this, Caterpillar is down 7.3% year-on-year which makes sense and perfectly prices in the current economic situation.

However, and this is one of the reasons why I wanted to write this article, industrials are doing something interesting. At this point, industrials are up 1.5% year-on-year after an almost 9% rally compared to one-month ago.

The graph below shows the weekly XLI chart as well as the ISM manufacturing index. What we are seeing is that stocks started to ignore growth slowing at the end of 2018. Back then, growth was much higher and still well above the 50.0 level. The first rebound made sense as the Q4/2018 sell-off was way too severe given the economic situation back then. However, we are reaching a point where stocks will once again have to deal with slow economic growth given that the year-on-year performance of the general stock market will rapidly rise in Q4 of this year. This is based on the Q4/2018 sell-off and could be a problem in case economic growth does not rebound as I discussed in this article.

Source: TradingView

Anyhow, what we are currently witnessing is a massive breakout after industrials went nowhere since the start of 2018. Back then, global growth started to slow. It seems we are pricing in a growth bottom. This could be confirmed when looking at the ratio between the XLI ETF and the S&P 500 as shown below. The orange line once again displays the ISM index.

Note how well the ratio bounced off its support which has been a lifesaver in 2012 (consumer bottom), 2016 (commodity bottom), and maybe even this time in 2019 (???).

Source: TradingView

So, where did all of this upside momentum come from? Personally, I think Credit Suisse hit the nail on the head (source).

Renewed prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal, diminishing political risk in Italy and the U.K., and additional stimulus measures by central banks globally suggests equity markets will benefit, Credit Suisse's Global Chief Investment Officer Michael Strobaek said in an investment note.

Just like every investment thesis, there is always one weak link. In this case, the assumption that the current slowing cycle was solely caused by the ongoing trade war. And even if this were the case, the markets would be incredibly sensitive in case President Trump suddenly changes his mind and increases tariffs again. I am not saying this will happen, but it's a possibility.

With this in mind, let's move over the very reason I am writing this article: Caterpillar. The graph below shows the ratio between Caterpillar's stock price and XLI. This is why I like the company so much. Every time when both economic growth and commodities are up this stock crushes its industrial 'peers'.

Source: TradingView

And speaking of commodities, look what happened to the price of copper. Copper had a fake breakdown last month and is currently working on recapturing lost ground. If this rally is for real, I think industrial stocks could indeed go much higher.

Source: TradingView

Caterpillar is currently trading at 10.8x next year's earnings and is facing major resistance. I believe that further increases of commodity prices will provide a much-needed breakout here which could push the stock up to $150.

Source: FINVIZ

I could see myself buying some shares even though the ISM index is below 50. Commodity prices and price action of industrial stocks look promising, and at this point, only a really negative tweet of the President seems to be able to ruin this rally. I will add to my position once the economy starts to bottom. On a side note, the next Q3 earnings release will hopefully include a lot of valuable information with regard to global mining activities and machinery demand. I am very excited and advise everyone to keep their positions small. The first signs of a growth bottom look good, and Caterpillar will be a major winner if it turns out to be the right call. However, we are not out of the woods yet and it could turn out to be a fake breakout. That's pretty much the biggest risk of the bull case at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.