Value Picks Crush Momentum In First Major Reversal Since 2009:  What's Next

A review of three of my quantitative portfolios and how they were affected by this major change in the market.

Review of the damage, the evidence, and the factors that contributed to this collapse in the top momentum stocks.

This week major decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England are scheduled as global central banks continue record quantitative easing.

Reviewing the Damage

Many highly popular stocks suffered a sudden and brutal sell-off this week, a reversal that analysts have already dubbed the "momentum crash". The blow was particularly strong in the US, where strong-momentum stocks - those with the best recent record - tumbled 4 per cent on Monday, in the worst one-day performance since 2009, according to Wolfe Research. - Financial Times

As the chart below indicates, this momentum collapse was offset by record gains in value stocks. This phenomenon created a situation where the markets continued to reach new highs despite the damage to momentum stocks, while value stocks saw some of the best weekly returns in years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In a look back to 2002 of the momentum factor change measures, what we experienced starting Monday is now considered the largest momentum hit in a decade:

(Source: Bloomberg)

To put this extreme shift in focus, money rapidly exited the very best performing stocks for the year and surged rapidly into some of the worst performing stocks over the past 12 months:

(Source: Refinitiv / Financial Times)

By the end of this unprecedented week, the results were significant: Roku, Inc. (ROKU) -13%, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) lost over -21%, MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) -21.25%, Okta, Inc. (OKTA) -15.80%, Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) -10.80%, and Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP) -11.36%. For example, the chart of MarketAxess puts these declines into perspective.

(FinViz chart)

Contrast these momentum stock losses with the impact on the prior 12 months' worst performers: Range Resources Corp. (RRC) +17.81%, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) +18.22%, Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) -3.50%, PG&E Corp. (PCG) +9.72%, 2U, Inc. (TWOU) +6.19%, and Antero Resources Corp. (AR) +2.27%.

What drove the momentum collapse this week?

There is no doubt this was an unprecedented event in the markets. To find out what may be driving this enormous momentum collapse, it may be helpful to consider first what has been sustaining the unbelievably strong momentum run for years.

"And even day-to-day there's correlations that make no sense. It's all messed up. My great hope is we get out of this ridiculous monetary regime. And when we do things start to make sense again." - Stanley Druckenmiller

As I wrote earlier this year, "We've all put a lot of faith in fundamental stock picking over the years as a sure way to outperform the markets... But the best of my research, applying multiple discriminant analysis to find the strongest market variables, keeps showing me that 'winning' has become less about the fundamentals. The evidence is clear, you absolutely have to look at things differently and apply new alternative methodologies."

- JD Henning (Jan, 2019) Funds And Fundamentals Breaking Down: What Are Your Best Alternatives For 2019?

Looking at the evidence

Stanley Druckenmiller said, "My great hope is a we get out of this ridiculous monetary regime. And when we do things start to make sense again." What does that mean? It means markets have been heavily dependent on the Federal Reserve's monetary policies since the first Quantitative Easing (QE) program went into effect back in 2009. See the Weekly Momentum Factor Change chart above and compare it to the Fed's assets on the balance sheet chart below.

This means that this terrible performance last week for top momentum stocks is unparalleled to any momentum decline since the bubble burst in the financial crisis back in 2008-2009.

It means something very significant happened when the Federal Reserve announced the end to the 2018-2019 Quantitative Tightening (QT) program this past July 31st. The Treasury markets took notice.

I. First, the 30-year US Treasury yields fell substantially as money rushed to safety and drove the entire yield curve to below 2% for the first time ever.

II. Secondly, market sentiment turned extremely bearish through August following the first Fed Funds rate cut in 10 years. The actions reversed nine consecutive rate hikes from 2016 shown on the chart below, tacitly admitting that all was not well in the underlying economy.

"To call something hot, you need to see some heat" - Fed Chairman Powell (July 10, 2019)

Members of my service and regular readers were warned again in my article on August 8th: These 3 Measures Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since QT Started: What's Next

As I detail in the linked article, the markets have been sustained by record corporate stock buyback (fueled by low interest rates) and in the past by record amounts of QE. The trajectory as shown below has been one of declining yields from 1987 correlating to era recessions following every stretch of Fed hikes.

III. Lastly, reversing on two years of QT this week we saw the Fed actually conduct $5.6 billion of Quantitative Easing. The Treasury yields rebounded with confidence and the momentum stocks corrected in the largest move in a decade, while value stocks suddenly spiked in record gains.

(Source: NY Federal Reserve)

So what's next and what does this mean?

As we enter Week 38 for 2019, we have the Federal Reserve FOMC meeting on Tuesday-Wednesday and another key decision of a rate cut planned. Markets highly expect another 25 bps cut to follow the first rate cut in a decade on July 31st. Then we have the central banks of Japan and England meeting on Wednesday to announce potential monetary policy changes. The vast majority of global central banks are engaged in heavy doses of quantitative easing that are bound to send the markets higher and the Fed is changing gears to get on board as well. Quantitative tightening is over and here comes even more central bank quantitative easing.

(Bloomberg)

Bank of America analysts released these two bullish conclusions last week based on current market observations:

Bullish risk assets in 2019 as bearish investor sentiment and the irrationality of central banks and bond markets allows "overshoot" in credit & equity prices this autumn.

No impotence, big issuance, rising inflation means recent violent growth to value, defensives to cyclicals continues episodically in coming months

In my own Value & Momentum Breakout service analysis using the proprietary Momentum Gauges, readers saw a very strong positive signal on September 5th. This positive breakout condition illustrated below on the smoothed weekly momentum gauge chart showed a large spike (green line) for last week 37 that also corresponded with the largest QE event by the Fed in at least a year. By all indicators we are set to still head higher depending on the decisions this week of three of the largest global central banks.

How did the largest momentum correction since 2009 affect my different quantitative portfolios?

1. First, the Bounce/Lag Momentum picks that were up +145.96% YTD according to Prof. Grant Henning's methodology, suffered one of the largest weekly declines this year. The B/LM Week 37 picks in total declined -4.34%, led downward primarily by Roku, Inc. -13.13% and Cardlytics (CDLX) -7.54% this despite scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) gaining over 14% on Monday. This portfolio algorithm reflects the purest form of momentum selection by using a model closely linked to the 52-week highs of stock price performance. Interestingly, there are no momentum stocks qualifying above 30 on the B/LM selection algorithm this week for the first time ever.

2. Second, the Week 37 Breakout Forecast picks that are a combination of key technical and fundamental variables gained +5.06% for the week. These picks included strong fundamental growth stocks in technical breakout condition that saw both BEST Inc. (BEST) and Huami Corporation (HMI) top 10% gains in less than five days and closing above 5% gains for the week. This portfolio algorithm relies on MDA variable selections that seek favorable conditions for fund flow targets from institutional investors to drive prices higher.

3. Lastly, the pure deep-value portfolio of the September Piotroski-Graham Value enhanced picks is up +7.68% since Sept 2nd. Not a single stock is negative for this portfolio and several have seen double-digit gains in a very short period:

Conclusion

My working theory on this incredible momentum phenomenon of last week is two-fold.

1. Top momentum stocks in the market have been highly overvalued for most of 2019, and there has been no incentive to leave such big winning stocks. Throughout all of the QT program from 2018, the risks to companies have been rising, and the selection of strong performing growth stocks has been getting smaller and smaller.

2. QT ended on July 31st, and this week we saw QE of +$5.6 billion that may have signaled to big money that the time to get out of overpriced, overvalued top momentum stocks is now. QE will basically lift all boats as it did from 2009 to 2016 and the biggest lift will be found in value stocks that have been ignored or beaten down the past couple years.

As always I will continue to analyze the markets and use my quantitative models to the greatest benefit of my members and active readers. Stay tuned for what the Fed, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England have in store for an exciting week that may also see oil prices go through the roof after the attacks in Saudi Arabia.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.