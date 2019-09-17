The Euro In The Aftermath Of The ECB Meeting

The European Central Bank followed the US Fed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The Fed cut short-term rates in the US to zero percent and instituted a program to buy government debt securities to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. The ECB went even further, slashing short-term rates to negative forty basis points. At the same time, the ECB added some corporate debt security purchases to its program of quantitative easing.

When the US central bank reversed course and began to tighten credit on December 2015, the ECB left short-term rates at the negative forty basis point level. The ECB ended QE briefly but never followed the Fed when it comes to reducing its swollen balance sheet. Last week, the ECB told markets that sluggish economic conditions in Europe require another dose of accommodative monetary policy. More stimulus amounts to printing more euros, which should weigh on the value of the currency against the US dollar. The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) reflects the price volatility in the euro versus the US dollar foreign currency relationship.

The ECB message was bearish for the euro

Last week, the ECB delivered on its pledge to stimulate the European economy via a monetary policy move. The central bank lowered the short-term deposit rate by ten basis points to a new low at negative 50 points. At the same time, the ECB told markets that they would restart quantitative easing, buying 20 billion euros of debt securities each month starting in November. The knee-jerk reaction to the dovish move sent the euro currency lower against the US dollar.

The ten-minute chart shows that the now active December futures contract fell to a new low at $1.10015 with the nearby contract declining to $1.0928. The euro fell to its lowest level since May 2017 as the rate differential between the dollar and the euro expanded by ten basis points. However, the euro-dollar relationship snapped back by the end of last week.

The weekly chart shows that the continuous contract closed last week off the lows at the $1.1075 level with the December contract settling at $1.11415. While the euro bounced after the accommodative move by the ECB, it is not likely to run away on the upside any time soon. On Monday, September 16, the euro was back down near the $1.10 level.

Goodbye Super-Mario Draghi, hello Ms. Lagarde

The September ECB meeting was the swan song for President Mario Draghi as his term ends in October. Draghi soared like a dove during his tenure as the head of the central bank. His legacy is one of uninterrupted accommodation, the lowest rates in history, negative rates, and running the printing presses via quantitative easing.

The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, will take over for Draghi next month and is almost sure to remain on the same dovish course. As ECB President, Lagarde will face the same issues as Draghi, and she inherits a central bank that has a monkey on its back.

The ECB is addicted to accommodation

The US Fed showed that it could go through a period of tightening credit. In December 2015 the Fed Funds rate began to rise, and it continued to move higher until reaching a peak three years later during the final month of 2018. The Fed Funds rate moved from zero to a high of 2.25-2.50% during the tightening cycle. At the same time, the US central bank reduced its swollen balance sheet as it allowed $50 billion in government debt securities to roll off each month until the program ended on July 31, 2019. By hiking rates and lowering the size of its balance sheet, the Fed proved it could tighten credit. The ECB could not follow, and while they paused and left rates and the balance sheet at a static level for a period, the latest move last week just pushed the envelope of accommodation a bit beyond the record level.

Brexit is up next

The first test for the new leader of the ECB will be Brexit, which could also be a test for global markets across all asset classes. Prime Minister Johnson had guaranteed the UK's exit from the EU with or without a deal with the EU leadership. He even suspended the Parliament for five weeks in an attempt to block interference. However, in an eleventh-hour move, the Parliament voted to make it illegal for the Prime Minister to leave the EU without a deal. When Mr. Johnson called for a snap election before the Brexit deadline, the Parliament declined to grant the demand. British politics have turned into a high-stakes chess game, and the legislature backed the Prime Minister into a corner. He is now attempting to do a deal with the EU but will need to extend the deadline if an agreement remains elusive.

The UK is moving towards a new general election, but it will occur after the Brexit deadline on October 31. The vote will serve as a second referendum on divorcing from Europe. Frustrated voters already chose to leave the EU, but their government has not delivered. Since Mr. Johnson's Tory party has been in the leadership role, the wrath of the electorate could provide a surprise on elections day.

When it comes to the euro currency, Brexit is an issue that could move the euro dramatically against both the pound and the US dollar. The bottom line is that political uncertainty in Europe translates into economic uncertainty and the euro currency is the barometer for the European economy.

The dollar continues to rally under the present Fed

On September 18, we will hear from the US Fed. President Draghi's last stand to lower the deposit rate and restart the engines on QE put additional pressure on the Fed to trim US rates. One of the leading reasons for the pivot to lower interest rates in the US has been "crosscurrents" that include the weak European economy.

The Fed is most likely to cut rates by 25 basis points, which will create a net narrowing of 15 basis points between the US and European rates. The devil will be in the details when it comes to the Fed meeting as a dovish or hawkish tone will set the stage for the currency markets over the coming month. A hawkish tone could send the euro to a new low below the $1.0928 level against the dollar. The critical level of technical support in the currency relationship stands at the late 2016 low at $1.036745.

I believe that any bounce in the euro currency would be a selling opportunity given the overall strength in the US economy compared to conditions in Europe. The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust reflects the price differential between the world's two leading reserve currencies. The fund summary for FXE states:

The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price in USD of the Euro. The Shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding euro. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $230.29 million and trades an average of 201,447 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. Since June 25, the December euro futures contract has declined from $1.15580 to a low at $1.10015 on September 12, or 4.8%.

Over around the same period, the FXE product fell from $108.55 to $103.86 per share or 4.32%. FXE slightly underperformed the futures market because of the product's expense ratio and the interest rate differential in holding a position in the euro versus the higher-yielding dollar.

The euro made a new low in the aftermath of the latest ECB move to provide more stimulus to the European economy. While the euro bounced following the new low, the upside for the currency is likely limited, and new lows could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

