SoftBank Group Corp. Has To Decide Between 2 Evils - They Might Chose Both

The valuation will be significantly below the levels of the last private funding rounds, which will lead to considerable paper losses for SoftBank.

The We Company (WE) seems determined to proceed with its planned IPO despite a significantly reduced valuation compared to the last private funding rounds. This could create quite some trouble for its biggest investor, Japanese telco operator turned investment company SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF;OTCPK:SFTBY).

SoftBank faces the dilemma of considerable paper losses in the case of an IPO or the need to provide significant amounts of fresh capital if the offering were cancelled. I alluded to this problematic in a previous article. Just hours after publication, first reports surfaced that SoftBank was considering increasing its position in the IPO. This way SoftBank would not only incur the losses coming with the necessary value adjustments on its holdings but would also spend another $750 million or more on a cash burning company that might never break even.

An IPO Now Almost Certainly Leads To A Hefty Write Off

SoftBank and its Vision Fund cumulatively made investments in excess of $10 billion in The We Company, at valuations of up to $47 billion. If the company went public at a valuation far below its peak, SoftBank and - maybe even more importantly - the Vision Fund would face a significant impairment due to value adjustments on their respective equity holdings.

As it becomes ever more clearer that the valuation will be less than half - some estimates are even as low as $10 billion, which would be less than SoftBank's investment alone - an IPO would wreak havoc on SoftBank's books almost inevitably. This would come at a very unfavorable moment for the company which is preparing the launch of a second Vision Fund.

The We Company Needs Capital - With Or Without An IPO

Then again, the IPO plans are of course born out of necessity. WeWork has been burning through cash at an increasing pace for the span of its existence. In addition to the proceedings of the IPO itself, The We Company would lose access to a $6 billion loan from a group of banks if it stays private, according to information provided by the Financial Times. So for the company to stay afloat someone would have to inject substantial amounts of capital. And at the end of the day SoftBank could very well end up being that someone.

I already explained this once so please forgive me for repeating my own words here:

Now if The We Company cancels its IPO a new problem would immediately arise. Without the proceedings it would need to turn to other sources for further funding. After all the business is still far away from profitability. There are hence but two ways to obtain the necessary capital. Either the company has to borrow money - which would of course put considerable pressure on the balance sheet. The alternative would be another private funding round. But it might turn out to be a rather difficult endeavor to come up with investors willing to provide the necessary amount at a valuation that the public market evidently considers heavily overvalued. So at the end of the day SoftBank would probably be forced to provide the funding itself if it seeks to uphold the valuation level.

Now it looks like SoftBank will not only take the paper loss from the IPO but also once again double down on The We Company by investing another $750 million or more. It appears at least questionable whether this move will significantly boost the IPO price given that investors are aware of SoftBank's prior investments and its intention to drive up the valuation as much as possible.

The Silver Lining

There is at least one positive aspect to any potential new share purchase. This way SoftBank reduces the average price of the position making a break even on the investment more accessible. At the same time, if The We Company ever reached the point where it might justify a valuation like the one it sported at the last private round (a situation which I admittedly do not see arising any time soon if ever), the upside potential would be greater as well.

Conclusion

The WeWork IPO will most likely result in a severe financial hit for SoftBank Group Corp. I am also skeptical about the further investment and its long term benefit. This looks a lot like the proverbial "throwing good money after bad money" to me. I would not even rule out that in a few years or sooner The We Company would need a capital raise once again. All in all, the development of the situation reaffirms my recently downgraded view on SoftBank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.