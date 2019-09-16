U.S. Inventories And Retail Sales - We're Not Seeing A Pre-Recessionary Build Up

We therefore aren't seeing that incipient recession a'comin'. It'll come some time, obvious, but apparently not yet.

We have the retail sales and wholesale inventories numbers for the U.S. - they're moving in lockstep.

One of the signifiers of a recession a'comin' is that inventories build up in the wholesale chain - production is still running while retail is falling.

The Basic Insight

No one's information about the economy is perfect - this is rather the problem with a fully planned one as Hayek pointed out. Therefore people make all sorts of mistakes while they're waiting for the correct information to reach them.

In our market economy one of those is that on the cusp of a recession manufacturers, producers, don't actually know that one is arriving. In theory it's actually impossible to predict a recession, we just have to do the best we can.

So, think it through a little. Retail sales start to fall. What's the first sign that producers are going to get of this? When they're not gaining orders, obviously. But it's only when they're not getting orders that they'll curb their production. So, they're still producing at boom-time levels until retail sales are already falling. That means inventories build up at the start of such a recession.

The actual recession is of course the fall in production from not producing as much as before because those inventories are rising.

What To Look For

So, to try and divine this happening we want to look at retail sales and also inventories. If inventories rise that might be OK - because we'd expect them to rise if sales are. People tend to keep "30 days in stock" or "4 hours in stock" or whatever it is. But rising sales will normally lead to rising inventories.

Thus it's not quite size of inventory that is our interesting signifier. It's inventories as against sales, the ratio between them.

Business Inventories

We have those numbers for business inventories:

(Business inventories from Census)

And:

(Business inventories from Census)

They are up:

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,042.6 billion, up 0.4 percent (±0.1 percent) from June 2019 and were up 4.8 percent (±0.4 percent) from July 2018.

Hmm, well, maybe this is problematic?

Retail Sales

We also have the retail sales numbers:

(Retail sales from Census)

And:

(Retail sales from Census).

Or:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for August 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $526.1 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, and 4.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above August 2018. Total sales for the June 2019 through August 2019 period were up 3.7 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The June 2019 to July 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.7 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 0.8 percent (±0.1 percent). Retail trade sales were up 0.6 percent (±0.5 percent) from June 2019, and 4.6 percent (±0.7 percent) above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 16.0 percent (±1.4 percent) from August 2018, and motor vehicles and parts dealers were up 6.8 percent (±1.9 percent) from last year.

Ah, Maybe We Don't Have A Problem

Recall, we don't think it's a problem if inventories rise as long as the ratios to sales stay roughly equal. Which they appear to be doing and therefore our first pass will be that we've not got that problem. The small rise in the ratio we do have is easily explained by the trade tensions and uncertainties.

My View

As ever we're looking for the evidence that a wheel's come off the bus. We're not finding it here so this is another piece - a small piece - of evidence that the bus isn't losing a wheel or more.

Thus my opinion remains as it was. There's some slowing in the US economy as the stimulus of the tax cuts disappears but we've still growth at and around potential. Other than whatever gets done about international trade we don't seem to have any recessionary influences making themselves known.

The Investor View.

As Moody's Analytics says:

The outlook is positive, but much less so than it has been. Job growth continues, and the tight labor market is putting upward pressure on wage rates. However, the pace of job growth has slowed and will slow further as workers become less plentiful, and profits are falling.

Sure, we'd like to be in a boom but not being in a recession works too.

The takeaway is that we've not got evidence here for a change in Fed policy nor fiscal from the administration. We can and should invest, at least for the moment, in specific situations, not on a macro- basis.

