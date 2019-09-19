Spirit Realty Capital: The Good, The Great, The Amazing

The good, the great, and most importantly, the amazing.

At High Yield Landlord, we are value investors who look for high yielding opportunities in the real asset space. Often, this means that we will make contrarian bets into challenged REITs that suffer from poor market sentiment.

A great example of that was our investment in Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) right after its large sell-off in May of 2017.

SRC had then lost close to 50% of its value in just 12 months. Yet, the underlying value of the properties had remained fairly stable and we saw an opportunity to capitalize on quality real estate at a deep discount to fair value.

We issued a Strong Buy report to our investors, while others actively recommended to Sell it, and the rest is history:

This is not meant as a diss to any particular analyst. We all have our good, great, and bad investment decisions. However, since this was our largest position back then, we think that it highlights well the power of investing in REITs when they are offered on sale.

Today, after the 88% run, we take a step back to explain why we remain invested in the company with a sizable position at nearly 4% of our Core Portfolio:

Below, we discuss the good, the great, and the amazing about an investment in SRC in September of 2019.

The Good

The good about SRC is no secret at this point anymore. Some analysts continue to underestimate the quality of the portfolio, but to the most part, this portion of the story is well-known to the investment public:

Resilient portfolio: The targeted properties are high quality net lease properties in defensive industries with long-term leases and quality tenants including Walgreens (WBA), Fedex (FDX), Dollar General (DG) and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

Fortress balance sheet: The capital structure is that of a very conservative REIT with only limited debt, most of it fixed rate and unsecured, with a low average interest rate, and strong additional borrowing capacity. The company also has an investment grade rating from all three major credit agencies.

Recession-Resistant Cash Flow: A strong net lease portfolio that is conservatively financed is as safe as it gets in real estate investing. The share price of SRC may vary considerably in a recession, but the cash flow is expected to remain very resilient to the cycle. Leases are long. Tenants are of high quality. Rents increase automatically. And the balance sheet can handle unexpected shocks.

Consistent and Predictable Growth: With new access to low-cost capital (debt and equity) and predictable annual rent increases of ~1% - the company is expected to achieve consistent 3-5% annual cash flow growth on a per share basis.

Net Lease Property Owned by SRC:

source

The Great

The “good” by itself describes a “high-quality” REIT with a strong balance sheet, attractive assets and a favorable cash flow trajectory in a late cycle economy.

The “great” is what makes SRC stand out to value investors seeking high income and long term outperformance. This side of the story is less known to the market.

Similarities to Realty Income: SRC has often been perceived as a lower quality REIT because a small portion of its portfolio included more speculative properties. Today, this is not the case anymore. SRC has spin-off all of its lower quality properties and become very similar to its higher quality peer Realty Income (O). Realty Income is often perceived to the “Gold Standard” of net lease investing so this speaks very highly of SRC.

Discounted Valuation Relative to Realty Income: Despite being very similar to Realty Income, SRC continues to trade at a massive discount. SRC trades currently at ~14x FFO which is in the sweet spot for a net lease REIT. It allows for accretive new acquisitions but also for future FFO multiple expansion. In comparison, Realty Income trades at over 21x FFO at the moment.

Upsized Dividend Yield Relative to Realty Income: SRC pays a safely covered 5.3% dividend yield which is very attractive relative to the low 3.7% yield of Realty Income. As such, SRC investors earn 50% more income to wait for superior long-term appreciation.

The flagrant similarities between SRC and Realty Income:

The Amazing

Finally, when you have a quality company priced inexpensively, what is the one missing factor that could improve the thesis even further?

A Catalyst. And with SRC, we have a strong one.

Catalyst to Close Valuation Gap: To this day, SRC trades at a massive discount to peers because it is not a 100% pure-play on net lease real estate. After the spin-off of its more speculative assets, it agreed to provide management services to the new entity in exchange of fee income. This fee income complicated the story line and led to a sustained valuation discount. The good news is that this will end soon – and therefore, SRC is about to become a perfectly comparable peer to other pure-play net lease REITs.

Clear Catalyst, But Also Clear Timing: In June, it was announced that the relationship between SRC and the spin-off entity will be terminated following the disposal of the assets in Q3 of this year. SRC will recoup its preferred investment and receive a termination fee.

Improved Story Line: Finally, SRC will become a simple, pure-play net lease REITs, and the management will be able to go pitch the company to investors as a Realty Income-like company trading at a deep discount. We expect this to quickly result in increased demand for the shares of the company and reduction of the valuation gap. Assuming that SRC reprices at roughly 18x FFO (a ~20% discount to Realty Income) – investors would earn 20-30% upside in addition to the high 5.3% dividend yield and 3-5% annual FFO growth.

Bottom Line

We are maintaining a “BUY” recommendation on shares of Sprit Realty Capital. We consider it to be one of the highest-quality net lease REITs and yet it continues to trade at one of the lowest-valuations.

With the sizable valuation discount and catalyst to close it, we believe that SRC remains an attractive investment with potential for double digit total returns from a lower-risk net lease REIT.

Our investment in SRC has produced 2x higher returns than what other investors earned with Realty Income… and we are confident that there is more outperformance to come:

Data by YCharts



Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.