Alamo Group: Another Deal; Not Seeing Imminent Appeal

Recognising the quality of the business and management, yet believing that there is a cyclical component to the company, I am cautious to jump aboard at these levels.

Trading at a multiple in line with the market, or even a slight discount, shares look appealing, yet the issue is quite some debt is incurred right now.

The company has been quite active on the deal-making front so far this year with the Morbark deal being very sizeable, adding about a fifth to pro-forma sales.

Alamo Group (ALG) is an interesting manufacturer of various vehicles across niche segments, while active in all seasons. The company has rapidly built up a great reputation as a long-term value compounder, with the aid of bolt-on M&As. The company has made another large purchase as of recent, and I think that the deal looks fair. While the deal and overall valuation look fair, I do not see imminent appeal to chase the shares here around all-time highs.

Active Across Seasons, Across Disciplines

Founded in 1969, Alamo has become a global leader in agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment across a wide range of end markets. Active for over 50 years, the company has started to pay out dividends about 26 years ago in an uninterrupted fashion, rapidly building up a solid dividend track record along the way.

More than 3,500 employees cater the end clients of the company with activities being classified under industrial, agricultural and "Europe" as the three main segments of the business. Between 2008 and 2018, the company has doubled in size as sales have risen from little over half a billion to little over a billion. More important is that earnings have improved much more as the company has successfully expanded margins over time.

Typical products or equipment manufactured by the industrial segment include industrial lawn mowers, sewer cleaners, sweepers, highway excavators, and snow plows, among others. This is the most important unit, which was responsible for 60% of the more than a billion in sales in 2018. The agricultural business is responsible for a little over 20% of sales, which was generated from mowers, pickers, hay rakes and rotary cutters, among others. The European business relies heavily on trencher, mowers and vacuum trucks as well.

The company focuses on continued operational execution, consequently organic growth, all to be complemented by bolt-on M&A in strategic areas. In fact the company has made 25 acquisitions since the year 2000 when shares traded at just $10. Shares did trade at $10 as well during the 2008 crisis and ever since have seen a decade of great gains, now trading at $118 per share, essentially marking all-time highs for the stock.

The Latest Deal

2019 has been quite an active year in terms of deal-making. In February of this year, the company acquired Dutch Power Company B.V. in a deal adding $45 million in annual sales. Another bolt-on deal was announced in August when the company acquired the Dixie Chopper business unit from Textron (NYSE:TXT).

The real big deal was the purchase of Morbark, which was announced on September 11. Alamo is paying $352 million for the company which generated $225 million in sales in 2018, for a sales multiple at just over 1.5 times.

Morbark manufactures equipment and parts for forestry, tree maintenance, biomass, land management and recycling under the namesake Morbark brand, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer Equipment.

The Implications

On the final day of July, the company reported its second-quarter results with sales and earnings up 10-11% on the year before, in part aided by acquisitions. With 10-11% growth, the company is on track to generate $1.1 billion in sales this year, and operating margins come in around 10%. Recent deal-making besides Morbark might make this is even a bit conservative.

With 11.8 million shares trading at $118 per share currently, the market value of the firm comes in at $1.39 billion. Given that net debt stood at $118 million at the end of the second quarter, the enterprise valuation comes in at $1.51 billion. This values Alamo at 1.4 times sales, which means that the purchase of Morbark takes place at similar multiples at which Alamo trades itself.

Net debt of $118 million will jump to $470 million following the deal if no equity is being raised. Assuming that Morbark reports similar EBITDA margins of 13%, I see pro-forma EBITDA at around $160 million, for a 3 times leverage ratio.

Pegging pro-forma operating earnings at around $130-$135 million per annum based on 10% margins, we can construct a preliminary earnings guidance. Assuming net interest costs equal to 4% of net debt, I see interest expenses at $19 million. Assuming a tax rate of 25%, I see net earnings potential at $85 million for earnings at around $7.20 per share. This results in shares trading at 16-17 times earnings, with leverage being fairly elevated at 3 times EBITDA.

While this valuation seems reasonable for a long-term value creator, I am mindful of the price action seen in recent times already. Shares traded at a peak of $120 in spring of 2018 and actually traded at a low in the mid-70s by Christmas of last year, before enjoying a solid recovery to a current high of $118 again.

What Now?

Do not get me wrong, Alamo might really be a solid value creator through its M&A strategy, but there is small cyclical component to this stock despite the diversified nature of the business. Being aware of the elevated net debt load of the business, I am not automatically seeing appeal at a market multiple at which shares trade currently, and also shares have seen a serious move higher already this year.

Nonetheless, I like what I see here as I would not rule out a potential interest in Alamo at some point in time from a strategic buyer. Hence, I am keeping a close eye on the shares in the years to come, although I require a discount compared to the market valuation given the slight cyclical component and the net debt load incurred with the latest deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.