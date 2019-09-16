Domino's Impregnable Fortress Infiltrated By Food Aggregators And Reinvigorated Rivals

Introduction

(Source: Domino's)

Since hitting rock bottom in 2009, Domino’s (DPZ) has undergone a dramatic makeover and become a poster-child for the 21st century restaurant business. The stock price exploded by 30 times from ~US$9 in 2009 to its recent high of ~US$300. Its investment in technology and behaving like a start-up have led to comparison with the FAANG stocks. Its growth trajectory over the past decade seems to put it in the same league:

Data by YCharts

Other than improving the quality of its pizza and expanding its menu, the other key driver of the impressive growth was relentless prioritization of digital and mobile tech across its operating model. They know customers love them because they’re convenient and they’ve used technology to double down on the convenience and reliability that define the core of their brand. Getting mobile right has allowed Domino’s to create more value than its competitors, but also to capture more value by cultivating loyalty and efficiency. Investing in technology also lowers Domino’s costs and improve efficiencies, effectively giving them a bigger piece of the value pie they create.

The importance of technology and innovative leadership going forward was further emphasized in its recent Investor Day Presentation:

Source: Domino's

DPZ’s recent growth has been aided by lackluster performance by its competitor, Papa John’s (PZZA) and Pizza Hut, which is owned by YUM! Brands (YUM).

After PZZA’s founder John Schnatter’s media blunder on Nov. 1, PZZA’s Q3 2017 earnings call, PZZA’s quarterly same store sales (sss) has been going downhill, declining on every quarter since:

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut, the previous pizza king, lost its throne to DPZ in 2017. Pizza Hut’s biggest issues is its lack of popularity among younger consumers. It also has lagged in digital innovation.

Everything seems to be going well for DPZ until recently when its SSS growth begins slowing and even missed analysts’ estimates:

DPZ’s SSS in the U.S., a key metric in the restaurant industry, rose 3% in the second quarter of FY2019, trailing the 4.6% estimate, according to Consensus Metrix. Its shares fell as much as 6% as a result, the most since February.

Its decelerating growth is caused by growing third-party food aggregators as well as intensifying competition from its traditional rivals Pizza Hut and PZZA. Can DPZ hold its ground in the face of these challenges?

Growing food aggregators eating into delivery share pie

In recent years, 3rd party food aggregators, including DoorDash, Uber Eats(UBER) and GrubHub (GRUB), have increasingly been disrupting the restaurants industry.

In 2017, just 1.6 percent of all restaurant industry transactions were conducted online for delivery, according to a report by Cowen Inc. restaurant industry analyst Andrew Charles. The same report estimates that online delivery accounted for $19.7 billion in gross merchandise volume, or 3.7 percent, of U.S. restaurant sales in 2017. This seems comparable with the proportion of retail sales that had moved online by 2008. As we all know, this is what happened how the mall retail landscaped has changed since over a decade:

Similar to the impact of eCommerce has on mall retail, online food delivery is expected to see powerful growth over the coming years:

Despite their growth and growing influence in the restaurant industry, DPZ remains one of the largest chains to stay off delivery apps altogether and relies on own employees to deliver and runs its own online delivery app. Management cited excessive fee (up to 30%) to 3rd party delivery apps and reputation risks as key reasons. DPZ built their reputations on fast service, going so far at times as to guarantee orders will arrive by a certain time. They may not have control over this with 3rd party delivery apps. Moreover, they are reluctant to surrender control of the customer data that they use to target consumers with marketing based on their past orders.

Management have sound reasons to shrug off 3rd party food aggregators but the trade-off for doing so is the missed opportunity to reach out to more customers via their increasing popular mobile apps. It is also harder to enter new markets without help from 3rd party. Perhaps they could have negotiated for lower fees and other more favorable terms, leveraging on their current dominant position, as McDonald’s has done so recently.

Pizza used to be the item where customers associate with delivery, however, this mindset is rapidly changing with the growth of food aggregators. By aggregating nearby restaurants onto their increasingly popular apps, the delivery companies are giving consumers more options than they had in the past. As other cuisine such as hamburgers, chicken, Mexican etc have experienced explosive growth in delivery demand, pizza deliveries have declined.

This trend is likely to continue as food aggregators continue their expansion. DPZ will be hit worse than its peers as its proportion of sales is by delivery is the highest compared to Pizza Hut and PZZA.

As its pizza rivals and other restaurants catch on the delivery frenzy and see incremental sales, DPZ is unlikely to experience the same surge from delivery as it was its core business. The rise of food aggregators will likely eat into DPZ’s delivery share pie as they compete for the same customers within a vicinity:

Saturating market and intensifying competition from rivals Pizza Hut and Papa John's

Competition has intensified in the fast food industry as the U.S. market for fast food has becoming increasingly saturated. Restaurants are relying heavily on promotions to get customers in the door, and lower prices at grocery stores -- following a record-setting run of food deflation -- has made it more attractive for many Americans to eat at home.

Competition is also heating as Pizza Hut and PZZA are finally waking up from their slumber. While DPZ decides to go solo on delivery, Pizza Hut and Papa John's have been using GrabHub and DoorDash in addition to their own delivery drivers to gain foothold in newer markets and notch sales at peak times.

Pizza Hut has looked to take a bite out of DPZ’s business with a $5 menu along with beer delivery. Its new partnership with the National Football League, multi-million investments to upgrade equipment, improve its technology and boost its advertising as well as strategic change around its business from one fixated on dine-in experience to a delivery-first model, have resulted in SSS improvement recently.

PZZA is moving past the controversy over founder John Schnatter, who used a racial slur on a conference call last year, damaging PZZA’s reputation.

Though systemwide sales growth remains in the red zone, it is showing improvement in recent quarters as declines slows under its new management. The turnaround narrative is set on activist shareholder Starboard Value $250 million investment, along with their invaluable strategic guidance. Starboard is behind arguably the best turnaround story in the entire restaurant business over the last five years: Olive Garden.

PZZA’s new playbook includes emphasizing the quality of its ingredients in its marketing, enlisting NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as a brand ambassador, director and investor and announcing of a national delivery partnership with DoorDash, amongst other initiatives.

More recently, PZZA appointed Arby’s President Rob Lynch as chief executive officer, naming an outsider as it further breaks from its controversial founder John Schnatter. Chairman Jeff Smith cited Lynch’s “proven record transforming organizations and realizing the growth potential of differentiated brands.” PZZA’s shares rose as much as 8.7% on the news, the biggest intraday gain in six months.

DPZ’s initiatives does not address structural issues that it is facing

While DPZ’s threat is well documented and in fact, Domino’s acknowledged feeling the heat of third-party services in the previous quarter, saying back in April that newcomers’ aggressive marketing promotions had been a competitive challenge.

DPZ are not resting on their laurels and they are in the process of doing something it calls “fortressing.” Essentially, it means adding more locations in a concentrated area. The idea is simply to add more stores to existing markets in an effort to cut down on delivery times and be closer to carryout customers. This method has proven in the past to generate more carryout sales, which are often incremental business it wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.

The downside to this strategy is cannibalism, meaning revenue from old stores might be transferred to a new store nearby, DPZ has mentioned that this created a comparable sales headwind last year of between 1% and 1.5%.

While fortressing helps to “box out” direct competitors (papa and pizza hut) and solidify its dominance in a vicinity, it does not directly address threat of third-party aggregators. Given a myriad of food choices brought by 3rd party aggregators, customers will not choose DPZ just because it delivers faster. Other restaurants will not be deterred from opening stores in “fortressed” areas as they are providing new options to consumers.

DPZ has also been doubling down on their investments in R&D in technology. It has now created a new space to support what it calls "cross-functional teams," the Domino's Innovation Garage. Domino’s Innovation Garage will allow groups of employees to "collaborate on, create and test new ideas to take the brand to the next level," according to a press release.

Investment in technology has given DPZ an edge over the past decade. It is still a move in the right direction but the impact this time is not going to be as significant as before as they are competing with food aggregators who are tech companies themselves.

Another challenge with being a company that gains its edge from technology is that eventually rivals catch up. DPZ's app has been at the forefront of the restaurant industry, but once technology gets released publicly, rivals can copy it. Hence, it is unlikely to bear any sustainable competitive advantage.

Valuation

Given that DPZ’s strategy is unlikely to overcome structural hurdles it is facing, I expect to SSS growth to decline further in the coming quarters. It might even flirt with negative growth like its peers, PZZA and Pizza Hut, in recent years.

Source: Capitaliq

DPZ is currently trading at PE of ~27 which is near its 5-year low of ~25 and way below its average of ~37. This does not mean that it is undervalued. Its high PE in previous years are reflective of its impressive growth. At its current PE, market seems to have already considered the threat that DPZ is facing and they are expecting decelerating growth from the pizza king. However, at its current PE of ~27, investors are assuming peer multiple and expecting it to grow at the same rate as the industry.

If my expectation of lower SSS growth below management’s expectation materializes, a lower PE of ~20-23 will be assigned, representing a 20-30% down side to the stock.

Conclusion

While DPZ is unlikely to crumble in the face of these challenges, it is hard to imagine it growing at the same rapid pace as before. Unless more radical changes are made to address or circumvent these issues, DPZ is likely to suffer more downside in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.