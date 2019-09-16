Sun Communities: Solid Fundamentals, But Trading At Elevated Multiples

We remain long on the stock but understand it is appropriate to wait for a pullback before adding new positions in the stock.

Although shares are trading at elevated multiples, current valuation can be justified based on high-growth profile and resilient business.

Sun Communities has a clear path to sustain the NOI and FFO growth pace in the years to come.

Sun Communities (SUI) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. Thanks to the strong demand for affordable housing and vacationing, coupled with limited new supplies and significant expansion through acquisitions over the past years, the company has been able to consistently deliver strong earnings growth and is well-positioned to continue to take advantage of this positive scenario in the years ahead.

We remain confident on the company prospects and, therefore, stay long on the stock, despite the extraordinary price gains in recent years, as its top-tier growth profile justify its elevated multiples. On the other hand, we understand it is appropriate to wait for a pullback before adding new positions in the stock.

Background and Business Outlook

Sun Communities manages a portfolio of 382 communities, consisting of over 133,000 sites across 31 states in U.S. and also in Ontario, Canada.

In MH communities, which represent 72% of total revenue as of Q2 2019, Sun Communities generally owns the sites and leases them for the placement of manufactured homes, which are produced off-site by third party companies. The company also owns utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways and common area amenities and is responsible for enforcement of community guidelines and maintenance.

RV communities, on the other hand, represent the remaining 28% of company's revenue and consist of resorts or parks designed and improved with sites for the placement of RVs for varied lengths of time. Featuring several amenities such as restaurants, sports premises and social facilities, they are commonly used as vacation destinations.

As evidenced by the high occupancy rates, which has hovering around 96% for MH communities and reaches 100% in RV communities, the cost-benefit alternatives provided by Sun Communities has historically resonated very well with a significant portion of the population.

With near 7% of U.S. population living in manufactured homes, there has been a growing appeal for this model, given its cost advantage compared to rental options and single family alternatives, as illustrated below.

Source: Sun Communities Investor Presentation September 2019

Despite the potential demand for manufactured homes, there is a flagrant limitation on new developments in high-demand areas, due to restrictive zoning regulation by government authorities.

On top of that, the relatively substantial cost to remove MHs from the installed site ($4,000 to $10,000) and the company' efforts to provide a pleasant environment for the communities through continued reinvestments in infrastructure and amenities have greatly contributed to long tenures, averaging near 14 years, and home move-out rates lower than 1% a year.

All these factors have afforded the company to historically increase rentals around 2 to 4% on an annual basis and achieve robust internal growth, as evidenced below by same community net operating income (NOI) numbers, which handily outpace the apartment REITs and REIT industry and yet exhibit positive growth in every individual year or rolling 4-quarter since 1998.

Source: Sun Communities Investor Presentation September 2019

With a solid cash flow and inherent difficulties to develop new areas, Sun Communities has largely expanded through acquisitions, taking advantage of particularly fragmented MH and RV markets, which totals near $400 billion, but have only 5% structured as listed REITs, such as Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle and UMH Properties. The figure below shows the increase in sites and communities due to acquisitions since 2011.

Source: Sun Communities Investor Presentation September 2019

Recent expansion efforts occurred through the acquisition of 11 communities (roughly 4,100 sites), the first phase of 3 RV resorts ground-up developments (near 600 sites) and 200 sites expansions at 7 communities in 2019. Until the end of 2019, the company expects to achieve 1,200 to 1,400 sites expansion in existent communities and complete the development of 800 to 1,000 ground-up sites.

The financial results of the company in Q2 2019 confirmed the positive scenario, with same community revenue growth of 6,4% over the same period of last year, corresponding to growth of 6,2% in MH and 9,2% in RV. The growth in RV was driven by transient site conversions.

This conversion is increasingly becoming an important source of revenue growth, once after a site is converted from transient to annual, there is 40% to 60% incremental revenue on an annual basis.

Further, total revenue and NOI have showed strong growth in the range of 15% over the same period of last year, after summing up contributions from both organic growth and acquisitions to the company.

Going forward, the management intends to continue the growth trajectory through new acquisitions, but also targets 2 to 3 new development starts per year while expects 1,100 yearly conversions to annual model from the current transient 20,600 RV sites base and still sees near 6,700 sites available for expansion after 2019.

It is worth noting that the company seems in good position to maintain its acquisition strategy, given it has no material debt maturities until 2021, its weighted average maturity is 9.9 years and its net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio is 5,2x, down from the 6-plus exhibited before 2018.

Overall, as Sun Communities can take advantage of the favorable environment and continue to execute its internal initiatives, while pursuing external growth through accretive acquisitions, we understand the company has a clear path to sustain the NOI and FFO growth pace in the years to come.

Valuation

We can assess Sun Communities' valuation on a comparative basis with its peers, taking into account P/FFO Forward multiples and the respective FF0 Growth 3-Year Average Forecast by analysts. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trend line (dotted line), we can look at those peers above the trend line as the ones exhibiting relatively higher FFO growth forecast and lower P/FFO multiples as undervalued and vice-versa.

After applying this analysis to the Residential REITs peer group, including apartment REITs, single-family rental REITs and another MH and RV player (Equity Lifestyle - ELS), we can see that Sun Communities (SUI) current 29,8x P/FFO Forward multiple and FFO growth forecast of 13,3% (marked in red) set the company slightly below the trend line, meaning that it is relatively overvalued by this method.

Using as calculation method the liner regression formula represented by the trend line (y = 0,0134 x - 0,2192), we can project a “fair” P/FFO Forward multiple of 26,3x to Sun Communities, corresponding that it is near 12% overvalued relatively to the Residential REITs peer group.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, summarized by the author

On the other hand, when we look at Equity Lifestyle (marked in black) on the scatter chart, it clearly seems more overvalued than Sun Communities. In fact, using the same calculation method, the result is that Equity Lifestyle is roughly 31% above the related peer group.

While by the P/FFO multiples we can deem both Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle trading relatively above Residential REITs metrics, even taking in to consideration the FFO growth forecast for the new 3 years, we can arguably contend these 2 companies are viewed as potentially more cushioned against external factors that may come to adversely affect the broader Residential REIT industry, which could to a large extend justify the fact they are trading at higher multiples at the present moment.

By contrast, I do see some risks to Sun Communities in case of an increase in interest rates. While it is not expected in the short term, given the current scenario, it may happen sooner or later. When it occurs, the increase of borrowing costs can materially impact the overall activity in residential real estate industry.

Takeaway

Sun Communities has taken advantage of the tailwinds in the MH and RV segments to generate robust NOI growth over the past years. Despite of limited organic growth alternatives, the company continues to expand its sites base through acquisitions, benefiting from the fragmented market and access to financial resources.

While the company is well-positioned to sustain margins and keep its growth strategy, shares are trading at elevated multiples. Although we remain long on the stock, as current valuation can be justified based on high-growth profile and resilient business, we encourage investors to wait for a pullback before adding new positions in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.