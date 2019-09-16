Fluent: An Undervalued Gem In The Digital Marketing Sector

FLNT does have significant potential upside, but it's not without its risks. Its small size and evolving landscape are risks that investors need to keep in mind.

I think Fluent has recently sold off due to management lowering its guidance for 2019. However, this downgrade seems to be due to prudence, rather than weakness.

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock has recently sold off due to management’s downward revision of its guidance. Unfortunately, this seems to have triggered a wave of sellers that have pushed the shares down below $3 once again. Nevertheless, I think that the selling is overdone. After all, management’s conservative revenue guidance implies a much higher valuation for the company. To prove this, I used a statistical model and the CAPM. My model suggests that FLNT’s fair value is $6.10. This would imply a phenomenal potential upside of 114% from the current levels. In my opinion, FLNT offers an ample margin of safety and is an excellent buy at these prices.

Overview

FLNT is a unique marketing company. It offers data-driven marketing services like other companies such as The Trade Desk (TTD). Click here and here if you want to check out my articles on TTD. In any case, FLNT’s approach to advertising services is similar to TTD’s, because both use proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms. However, there are some stark differences as well. You see, unlike TTD, FLNT relies on third-party data-gathering sites. Then, FLNT applies its machine learning algorithms to fit the needs of its clients better. The cool thing about FLNT is that it offers a unique type of data. For example, unlike Facebook (FB), FLNT gathers data from users using sites promotional sites and job listings. So as you might imagine, the type of data that FLNT has is fundamentally different.

This is not to say that FLNT’s data is superior. However, I do think that FLNT's data is unique and differentiated enough to be useful in the market. This is because clients that typically rely on Facebook or TTD can still complement their data with additional insights using FLNT's services. As a result, I believe that FLNT will always have a niche in the advertising market.

Outlook

First of all, keep in mind that FLNT’s services aren’t the be-all-end-all solution for clients. Thus, FLNT will undoubtedly continue to face fierce competition in its market. Moreover, investors need to keep in mind that the marketing sector is continuously evolving. For example, there was a time when TV and radio ads we're the best way of reaching consumers. Then social media changed the advertising landscape. After that, Big Data and AI insights on consumer behavior made a big splash and created many niches for new competitors (among them FLNT). As a result, please have in mind that FLNT’s success will largely depend on management’s ability to anticipate trends and execute accordingly.

Furthermore, regulation is also a significant component that adds uncertainty to the sector as a whole. For example, there are new regulatory standards for advertisers and data handling in the European Union. Moreover, Brexit adds additional complexity if the UK decides to change its regulations in any meaningful way once it exits the EU. Also, the United States is continuously discussing regulation of user privacy and ownership of data. For example, California recently passed the CCPA bill (regulating the use of user data), which can add additional compliance costs for FLNT going forward. The problem with all of these regulations is that since the sector is still in its nascent stages, it exposes investors to potential litigation costs. Naturally, this hasn’t occurred yet, but clear examples of this potential risk are the fines Facebook and Google (GOOG/GOOGL) have received in recent years.

So the truth is that FLNT's market is highly dynamic and continually changing. This creates opportunities for investors, but it’s not without its risks. Thus, the constant development of new algorithms, richer data, and innovative targeting strategies is of crucial importance. In a way, FLNT's small size makes it much more nimble than its competitors. However, at the same time, it doesn't give it a sustainable competitive advantage versus giants like Facebook or Google.

(…) over the past 18 months, (…) we invested in a host of new roles that are key to our long term durability and scalability. This includes our COO, CFO, CTO, Chief Growth Officer, in addition to heads of sales, analytics, and people, all while retaining 100% of our key branding executive commercial leadership team. We've been putting a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the formula that has brought us so much success is now protected and nurtured as team performance represents the cultural fiber that will continue to help us win new funds for our clients, consumers, our brand and our shareholders. With our bench fully loaded, we anticipate moving more expeditiously on key initiatives, which as stated on previous calls, is one optimizing and enhancing our performance marketing business. - Ryan Schulke, FLNT’s CEO

Nevertheless, as I previously mentioned, I do think that currently, FLNT has a unique market niche secured. Also, I believe that management is making the right moves for long-term expansion across additional verticals. Furthermore, let's not forget that the advertising market as a whole is expanding at a very healthy pace. So the truth is that FLNT will likely continue to have organic growth, plus favorable secular tailwinds. In my view, given this outlook, it is reasonable to expect double-digit top-line growth for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

For my valuation, I've decided to run a statistical model based on FLNT’s revenues and FCF. According to my findings, it looks like the company's FCF and revenues have an R-squared factor of 95.38%. Also, there's a statistically significant relationship between these two variables. This is important because, based on FLNT’s guidance, we can derive a reasonable estimate of the company's intrinsic value. Also, please note that FCF and revenues are not always correlated this tightly in companies. However, luckily for us, in this case, this allows us to value FLNT with more precision.

Therefore, based on this model and the company's guidance, I can build a valuation model for FLNT. Before proceeding, it is worth mentioning that I believe FLNT’s guidance of $277 to $285 million in revenues for 2019 seems conservative. After all, even management itself acknowledged that they're mostly cautious.

Given recent conditions in our supply markets, which can and do change regularly, we felt it's prudent to adjust our revenue guidance to take a more cautious outlook on top-line pacing in the near term. A revised revenue outlook of 277 million to 285 million for the full year represents growth of 11% to 14% over the full year 2018. (…) our revised business outlook includes the AdParlor acquisition (…) although its contribution is not anticipated to be material, relative to the Fluent business. – Alex Mandel, FLNT’s CFO.

They did this to factor in the AdParlor acquisition and a more uncertain condition in the supply market (source from transcript). However, if you take a step back, it is evident that the market seems to be pricing in a much more significant potential drop in revenues. In my view, this is excessive and creates an opportunity for new investors.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that there's a substantial potential upside. After all, FLNT’s guidance of $281 million in total revenues for 2019 implies an FCF figure of $34.60 million. Comparing this FCF estimate to FLNT's market cap of $235 million means FLNT seems too cheap to pass up. Furthermore, this FCF number should grow to $44.28 million by 2020. So FLNT is essentially trading at 5.3 times next year's free cash flow. This would imply an 18.7% FCF yield based on FLNT’s current valuation. In my view, this leaves ample share appreciation potential for new investors.

Conclusion

I believe that FLNT is exceptionally undervalued given its forecasted revenues. It is true that management recently downgraded its outlook, which might suggest softer demand going forward. Nevertheless, even under the current conservative guidance, I believe that FLNT is significantly undervalued. Also, despite short-term fluctuations, I think the company will manage to secure a profitable niche in its sector. So long-term, I believe shareholders will probably do very well with FLNT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.