Sally Beauty Holdings: Too Cheap To Ignore, Low P/E And High FCF

Investment Thesis

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) has faced risks from pressure in the retail and beauty industry, along with competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The firm, however, has an impressive niche offering, an exclusive brand portfolio that drives customers to their stores, an impressive store reach, really impressive FCF yields, and a competitive advantage of a knowledgeable product community. In addition to this, SBH is engaging in an aggressive transformation plan and only has a P/E of 6.6 to show for it. SBH also did well in the 2008 recession and is worth looking at, as the world economy shows signs of weakness. This is a company you simply can't afford not to look at it.

Risks

Retail & Beauty Industry

The retail and beauty industry has changed throughout the years, with the level of competition increasing. The other retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and CVS (NYSE:CVS) have leveraged the beauty category to drive traffic to their stores. The consumer of today wants to see more than just a product on a wall now. There is also now an increasing shift to digital, with consumers expecting an omni-channel shopping experience. The retail industry and SBH have also faced pressure from higher labor costs and a lack of top talent in the job market. This has put pressure on SBH, but they have responded well with an aggressive transformation plan. It's clear that SBH understands where their business and industry is headed and what they need to do to put it right.

Amazon

Amazon provided a threat to SBH when it opened a new section on its website for beauty professionals. This has led to a sharp fall in the share price, but as we discuss in the catalysts section, SBH offers the market things that Amazon just cannot do.

Catalysts

Niche Offering

SBH is focused on the hair color and hair care niche, this stands it out from other beauty companies. Hair color and care make up 50% of sales for Sally and 70% of sales for BSG. This represents $1.9 billion of annual sales in their US operations. This focus has led to them generating very high market share and strength in these core categories. The beauty of this niche offering is that the firm generates profits from these niches even when the economy was down. If you look at 2008, the firm still did well. With the current stock market being overvalued and the trade wars continuing, this makes SBH a good stock to buy in the current environment.

Exclusive Brand Portfolio

SBH stands out from competitors and has a competitive advantage with its differentiated branded exclusive portfolio within core categories. This allows the firm to generate high margins. It also means that their stores have exclusive products just for them and help the business to stand out. The owned and exclusive brand penetration for Sally in Q3 was 44%. Two-thirds of this being higher margin owned brands. The number one brand is SBH's own private label brand called Ion. These private label brands are direct from suppliers to the consumer, which customs out the middle-men such as wholesalers. This means that SBH generates significantly higher margins and returns on these items. BSG owned and exclusive brand penetration is around 53%, with almost all of it coming from exclusive brands, subject to exclusive distribution agreement.

Store Reach

SBH has 4,000 stores in US and Canada and 5,000 across 12 countries. This is impressive reach. Sally has 1,000 more stores than Target, BSG twice as many as its nearest competitor SalonCentric. This gives SBH a competitive advantage with them being closer to the consumer and closer to the stylist than any other chain. Any color or care brand that wants to leave SBH can be discontinued across their entire full distribution network if SBH is unhappy with their strategy. This gives SBH a strong negotiating position. Although, on the other hand, you could say that there is a risk to SBH having such a large network of stores in an environment where retail is facing pressure. That said, same-store sales at SBH are up for the first time in 7 quarters.

Community Competitive Advantage

SBH has a competitive advantage in that it is not such a place for sales as an actual community. With competition increasing online, it's a community that really stands out more than a company now. Also one of the main marketing channels now is content marketing - which benefits from community. SBH's teams are early adopters and users who offer advice on the product and its application. SBH has 22,000 sales professionals worldwide. Many of these professionals are hair color and care experts for both the DIY consumer and professional stylist. Over half of the 18,000 associates at Sally are trained and certified in advanced color. It is also a common experience to be helped by an associate or store manager who is a trained cosmetologist. This sort of experience can't be found at Walmart, Target, or Amazon. This is key and keeps the consumer coming back to SBH.

BSG also has a strong educational team, partnering up with brands in 10 national trade shows each year, 1,200 in-salon and in-store education events yearly. These events help stylists with the latest innovations and hair coloring techniques. Again, this shows what SBH has to offer, that competitors like Amazon can't and why consumers are loyal to SBH.

Aggressive Transformation Plan

SBH has engaged in an aggressive transformation plan to transform the company. The company is now at an inflection point where the results are starting to be seen. It's positive that the company understands the challenges it is facing and what to do about them. If you look at blockbuster, they completely missed it and lost out to companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

The transformation to build up a highly-differentiated position in color and care, extending it with a modern digital platform, high-performing supply chain, modern loyalty and marketing program, innovative new brands that speak to younger consumers and an even better store team and store experience.

The 4 pillars of the transformation are:

Playing to win with customers

Improving retail fundamentals

Advancing digital commerce capabilities

Continuing to drive costs out of the business

Sally and BSG have seen several key brands launched recently. These efforts are aimed at driving new traffic and expanding total orders. Sally is targeting 3 consumers; younger customers, multicultural customers, and new private label customers.

In the retail stores, there is a new CRM platform from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) called the Sally Beauty Rewards loyalty program. This is expected at the end of quarter 3 to have 15.3 million active members. This is a positive and will drive traffic over time. There is also now a more robust customer data set to drive more target marketing based on customers' specific needs. This is essential to increase spend at the firm and also because digital competitors like Amazon have so much data on the consumer.

SBH has also been working at new concept stores across Sally and CosmoProf in Las Vegas. These are aimed at improving the shopping experience and reducing friction for customers. There is also a video display behind the cash rack streaming educational and product content. Again, innovations that competitors like Amazon can't copy and why we believe SBH can still do well.

There are also consumer-facing technologies like an iPad that asks consumers about the characteristics of their hair and their hair goals. The kiosk uses an iPad camera to make recommendations and create an image of the customer to show the color on them. This highlights SBH responding to firms like Target that have improved their beauty experience in-store. SBH focusing on a certain niche gives it an advantage in that area though, and this product shows that. The retail experience is all about in-store experiences now that you can't find online, that's how you stand out.

There are advancing digital commerce capabilities as well. The loyalty program is connected to the POS to better understand and serve clients. This will lead to more profits moving forward. A new Sally app led to 255,000 downloads in the first few weeks. Again, this is keeping up with digital trends. There is also a new Sally website to better serve digital guests. New customer feedback system in stores is designed to look at individual stores and the experience that they are providing. This will further give SBH more data, which will allow them to increase the consumer experience, which will lead to more profitability moving forward. The new POS system has been rolled out to 600 stores, with 1,400 by the end of September. The entire US-Canada store network completed by 2020.

Costs are continued to be driven out of the business, and this is making the firm more profitable. There are savings in negotiations with the service provider, streamlined operations, and better sources.

This transformation will allow SBH to stay front and centre for consumers in the niche market that it serves. It also highlights how the market is completely over-worried about Amazon when SBH offers things that Amazon will find hard to match. There are now lower SG&A expenses being seen in the business already, led by the cost-saving efforts. This has led to an expansion of the operating margin, and behind the recent beat on reported and adjusted EPS.

Valuation

SBH doesn't just have exciting prospects ahead of it, but it's undervalued on nearly every metric. The firm has a Price/Sales ratio of only 0.45 based on Sept. 2019 and Sept. 2020. Historically, that multiple has been a more appropriate 0.96.

SBH has strong gross margins and generates a lot of free cash flow. This allows the company flexibility in making acquisitions, reducing debt, and returning capital to shareholders. The FCF sits at around 11.33% yearly, which is very impressive.

The P/E ratio and Forward P/E are around the 6.6 mark. The earnings for the firm have been relatively flat over the last few years. The market doesn't seem to be paying any attention to the aggressive transformation plan either. Let's discount the impressive plan and say that earnings stay the same. This would mean the firm should have a P/E of 10.

Based on a P/E of 10 and Sept. 2020 expected earnings of 2.19, we give the share price a $21.9 target. This offers impressive returns of 50% moving forward, with the option to take profits along the way.

Conclusion

We are very bullish on SBH. The firm is a rare undervalued company in the current overpriced market. We see 50% upside with a price target of $21.9. The firm has an impressive transformation strategy ahead of it, and its focus on a certain niche in beauty allows it to stand out from competitors. There are high upside and limited downside at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.