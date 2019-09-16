Record Sugar Positions - Commitments Of Traders Analysis For 09/16/2019

We use the COT report to determine if a market that has moved into overbought or oversold territory is due to continue or reverse. Our primary data stream of the Commitments of Traders report monitors the commercial traders who produce or refine a commodity, and the speculators attempting to catch the next new trend. As we know, markets are rarely in trend mode. If a market is not in trend mode and the commercial traders within that market are anxious to hedge their needs at a given price, it's because they don't expect prices to be in the same area by the time their hedge is due in the physical market. We quantify "anxious" through a combination of proprietary TradeStation indicators available on our site.

This week we have a classic setup involving commercial trader behavior and seasonality in the sugar futures market. The sugar market has been trending lower for more than two years. We aren't forecasting a turnaround of multi-year magnitude. However, we do know that the speculators have been pressing the short side of the market since late June. They have also run their position to a record net short level. In fact, speculators have added more than 120k short contracts in just the last month at prices between 12.30 and 10.89. Over this same period, the speculative position has grown by 140k. Another way of stating this is, "The speculators have added short positions at 7:1 pace over the last two months. Their total COT ratio is now short 1.64 contracts for every contract they are long, also a new record."

We see this as pent-up buying potential. Commercial traders have taken the opposite approach, as sugar has become a value proposition, nearing its lowest prices in 10 years and ahead of anticipated seasonal strength. We'll side with the commercial sugar processors that are locking future supplies as fast as they can. Commercial traders not only set a new net long record, but also their purchases for the last week were more than two standard deviations above their average. The commercial net position surge is just one of the ways we define "anxious." Finally, the sugar market tends to strengthen from mid-September through mid-October. We plan to piggyback this trade in our seasonal strategies.

Stay tuned for a buy stop run in the sugar market as it punishes the overly greedy speculators. While I'll be trading futures, the magnitude of the anticipated move should allow ETF traders to capitalize through both SGG and CANE.

Open Position Commentary

Nice jump in the Aussie. Raise the protective sell stop to your entry price plus commissions. Make it breakeven, worst-case scenario. Look to take profits near resistance between .7015 and .7065.

Raise the December copper sell stop to $2.5900. This should cut risk to less than $1,000 per contract. Look for profits on a move towards $2.800.

Right now, I'm targeting $1,415 in gold and $16.50 in silver.

Raise the October unleaded sell stop to 1.5150.

Be careful with the soybean meal buy signal. This is counter-seasonal. The bean complex tends to fall through harvest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MARCH SUGAR FUTURES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.