DNI Trades At A Large Discount But Corporate Governance Is Questionable

At last year's shareholder meeting, a shareholder proposal to open-end the fund did not pass, but received a lot of support.

Corporate governance has not been good since then, and there have been four dilutive rights offerings.

Bexil Advisers became the investment manager in 2011 through a business transfer by paying Chartwell Partners over $4 million.

Fund History

CEFConnect lists the inception date of the Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) as June, 1998. But this is quite misleading. Back in 1998, the fund was formed under the name Chartwell Dividend & Income Fund. The fund mainly held convertible securities and traded under the ticker CWF. CWF had a fairly low expense ratio of 0.70%.

But on Feb. 1, 2011, Bexil Advisers LLC became the new investment manager via a "Business Transfer" by paying Chartwell Partners $4.325 million for the privilege of taking over the management contract. At the time, the fund had about $35 million in assets.

Bexil has since grown the assets to the current $190 million by doing four dilutive rights offerings. Bexil has also changed the investment mandate and after a few years raised the management fee considerably. The last reported baseline expense ratio in the semi-annual report was 1.52%, more than double what Chartwell used to charge.

(Data below is sourced from the Dividend & Income Fund website unless otherwise stated.)

DNI is currently a global balanced fund that currently invests about 95% in equities and the remainder in cash or fixed income. About 88% of the fund is currently in US equities. The fund's primary objective is to seek high current income. The secondary objective is capital appreciation. The fund uses a modest amount of leverage.

The fund's investment manager, Bexil Advisers LLC, is a subsidiary of Bexil Corporation (OTCPK:BXLC). Bexil is a very small firm, somewhat off the radar screen of Wall Street. Bexil owns about 9% of the outstanding shares of DNI, and considers the fund a major "profit center" for Bexil.

Investment Approach

At least 50% of its total assets are invested in income generating equity securities.

The Fund seeks companies with strong operations showing superior returns on equity and assets with reasonable valuations. They generally look for profitable, growing, and conservatively valued companies across a broad array of industries.

The fund is allowed to write covered call options to generate additional income, but they were not doing so as of the last report.

Corporate Governance Has Been Highly Questionable

Since Bexil has taken over the fund in 2011, the corporate governance has been pretty bad. This may explain why the discount has consistently widened over time.

1) The Fund has Done Serial Rights Offerings That Have Diluted the NAV

DNI has done the following rights offerings since Bexil took over the fund. They generally issue rights to purchase one new share for every three shares owned. Note the reverse split in 2012 that affected the market price level.:

December, 2011: Sold 7,099,952 new shares at $3.18 (95% of market price).

November, 2012: 1-for-4 reverse split

October, 2013: Sold about 2.5 million new shares at $13.62 (95% of market price)

November, 2015: Sold about 1.8 million new shares at $11.62 (95% of market price).

January, 2018: Sold about 1.66 million new shares at $14.20 (79% of NAV)

After the last rights offering in 2018, the discount has never recovered to its average level in previous years. Over the last year, the average discount to NAV has been -23.33%, while it is currently -22.06%. The three-year average discount has been -20.22%. And the five-year average discount for DNI has been -17.49%.

Source: cefconnect

2) The Expense ratio went up after the last rights offering.

Normally, one of the main reasons given for a rights offering is to allow increased economy of scale and eventually lead to a decrease in the expense ratio. But the expense ratio for DNI actually rose 18 basis points from 1.34% in 2018 to 1.52% for the first half of 2019.

In the spreadsheet below, I break out the different categories of expenses for 2018 and the first half of 2019. I then doubled the 2019 expenses to get a projected annualized expense number for the full year.

DNI Expense Breakdown

2019 1H 2019 Ann 2018 % Increase Expenses Investment management 982,778 1,965,556 1,885,450 4.25% Interest and fees on credit facility 541,856 1,083,712 557,347 94.44% Administrative services 115,915 231,830 183,398 26.41% Trustees 53,587 107,174 87,329 22.72% Legal 52,050 104,100 96,740 7.61% Bookkeeping and pricing 46,860 93,720 105,350 -11.04% Shareholder communications 34,820 69,640 19,841 250.99% Insurance 26,064 52,128 48,920 6.56% Auditing 22,525 45,050 39,175 15.00% Custodian 18,060 36,120 16,815 114.81% Exchange listing and registration 16,290 32,580 37,135 -12.27% Other 7,931 15,862 13,954 13.67% Transfer agent 7,540 15,080 23,809 -36.66% Total 1,926,276 3,852,552 3,115,263 23.67%

While a few categories of expenses did go down, there was a whopping increase of 251% for Shareholder Communications. There was also an increase of 115% for custodian fees. The overall expenses rose by 24%. Management did not comment on or discuss these large increases in the shareholder report.

3) There have been no share buybacks in spite of the high discount.

When a closed-end fund trades at a high discount, share buybacks are one of the best ways to add value for shareholders. DNI does have a Share Repurchase plan in place, but the fund did not repurchase any of its shares during the six months ending June 30, 2019 or for the full year 2018. This demonstrates poor corporate governance, since the fund's discount has been above 20% for most of this time period.

4) The 4.99% Ownership Cap is Highly Questionable

In December, 2018, DNI amended their fund policies to introduce a 4.99% ownership cap where no investor can own more than 4.99% of the shares outstanding without the Trustees prior approval. Here is the justification the fund used:

The 4.99% Share Limitations may assist the Board to better defend against takeover activities, such as to defend against arbitrageurs attempting to make a short term profit in Fund shares while trading at a discount to net asset value potentially at the expense of long term investors. The 4.99% Share Limitations also are intended to have the effect of impeding or discouraging a merger, tender offer, or proxy contest.

Phil Goldstein discussed this policy in the most recent shareholder report from the Special Opportunities Fund (SPE). and feels it is arguably illegal:

In our last letter, we noted that the SEC has proposed a rule that would remove a statutory limitation that prohibits the Fund from acquiring more than 3% of the outstanding shares of another closed-end fund. One closed-end fund, Dividend and Income Fund (DNI), has taken matters into its own hands and established its own share ownership limitation of 4.99% to deter or prevent activism. That provision, which is arguably illegal, is likely why DNI’s stock consistently trades at a discount in excess of 20% from NAV. However, where there is a will, there is a way. Stay tuned.

Five Year Historical Premium/Discount for DNI

Source: cefconnect

Here is the asset allocation breakdown as of July 31, 2019:

Asset Allocation Breakdown

U.S. Stock 90.45% Non U.S. Stock 6.31% Bond 0.20% Other 3.06%

Source: Morningstar

Last 10 Years Annual Performance

DNI has below average long term NAV performance, but this is mainly due to the four dilutive rights offerings. For example, the last rights offering in 2018 caused an NAV drop of $0.52. An active trader who "traded around" the rights offering could have done much better. One trading strategy is simply to avoid the rights offering entirely by selling shares when the N-2 SEC filing comes out.

In some of the earlier rights offerings, investors were able to buy shares at 95% of market price. The long-term performance calculations normally do not reflect potential participation or over-subscription in the rights offerings.

DNI could be good as a swing trading candidate now because of the very high discount to net asset value along with its high distribution. Since inception, it had one big losing year in 2008 when the net asset value fell -45.69%, and it is also struggled in 2015.

Here is the total return NAV performance record since 2009 along with its percentile rank compared to Morningstar's Tactical Allocation category:

DNI NAV Performance Tactical Allocation NAV Percentile Rank in Category 2009 +25.45% +41.24% 100 2010 +16.48% +16.17% 34 2011 +11.47% -0.80% 25 2012 +11.15% +13.14% 80 2013 +22.33% +23.40% 17 2014 + 6.48% + 6.61% 57 2015 -12.22% -12.82% 67 2016 +16.40% + 8.64% 43 2017 +23.04% +15.56% 13 2018 -15.50% - 3.34% 100 YTD +16.68% +11.47% 25

Equity Sector Weightings (as of June 30, 2019)

Consumer Cyclical 20.39% Industrials 19.22% Technology 16.87% Financial Services 16.03% Consumer Defensive 11.74% Basic Materials 7.17% Healthcare 6.26% Real Estate 4.08% Communication Services 2.99% Energy 2.29%

Source: Dividend & Income web site

Fund Portfolio Management

The main portfolio manager for DNI is Thomas Winmill, who is pretty much a one-man show. He serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Trustee of the Fund and President, Chief Executive Officer, and General Counsel of the Investment Manager.

William Winmill, the son of Thomas, recently resigned from his role as assistant portfolio manager. Investor Relations said he was planning to attend Columbia business school.

There is a question as to whether William will return to Bexil after graduation or may decide to work for another asset management firm. If he chooses another firm, Bexil may be willing to consider the sale or liquidation of DNI, perhaps in return for some compensation.

Alpha is Generated by High Discount + High Distributions

DNI has a decent underlying portfolio, but there are really only two reasons to invest in DNI now -- the potential to capture "alpha" from the above high discount and the possibility of future shareholder activism.

The distribution rate of 6.65% along with the 22% discount allows investors to capture some alpha by recovering a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid.

When you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 22% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/0.78 or about 28.2%. So the alpha generated by the 6.65% distribution is computed as:

(0.0665)*(0.282)=0.0188 or almost 2% a year.

Note that this is more than the 1.52% baseline expense ratio, so you are effectively getting the fund managed for free.

Institutional holders hold about 40% of the shares.

Here are some activist investors (or institutional investors that would likely support them) that own shares in DNI are:

Activist #shares

Bulldog Investors 409,514

Saba Capital Management 402,004

Matisse Capital 353,858

Highland Capital Management 188,768

Bluebell Private Wealth Management 444,216

I quoted Phil Goldstein's comments about the unfair 4.99% Shareholder ownership cap above, and his "Stay tuned" comment may mean that Bulldog is considering future activist activity with DNI.

At the last shareholder meeting for DNI, Eric Boughton of Matisse Capital submitted a shareholder proposal to either:

end the investment advisory agreement between DNI and Bexil,

open-end the fund, or

liquidate the fund.

The proposal did not pass, but it did attract a surprising number of votes given that Bexil owns over 9% of the shares outstanding -- about 1.12 million shares. Obviously, Bexil voted their own shares against the proposal.

Votes For: 1,779,277; Abstained: 430,986; Votes Against: 2,538,578

The shareholders who voted for the proposal are obviously disgruntled, and those who abstained are also not that happy with the current management. It would only take a small increase to push the disgruntled shareholder count over 50%.

There are currently about 4,000 investors who subscribe to Seeking Alpha Marketplace offerings related to closed-end funds. Many of these investors follow closed-end fund activists fairly closely and might very well support activist proposals on DNI in the future.

The Board of DNI may already be somewhat concerned about the large number of votes that supported Eric Boughton's proposal, and may decide to be proactive and take some shareholder-friendly actions before an activist like Bulldog or Saba steps in to try to get board seats.

Some possible shareholder-friendly actions might include:

Raise the quarterly distribution from $0.20 to $0.25.

Start an aggressive share buyback program

Consider a voluntary tender offer to allow some disgruntled shareholders to exit at 95% of NAV.

Announce that there will be no more rights offerings unless the discount falls below 10%.

Bexil may also decide to purchase more shares of DNI to make future activism more difficult.

Here are some summary statistics for DNI:

Total Assets: $191 Million

Total Common assets: $178 Million

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 6.65%

Last Regular Quarterly Distribution= $0.20 (Annual= $0.80)

Fund Baseline Expense ratio: 1.52%

Discount to NAV= -22.06%

Portfolio Turnover rate: 16%

Effective Leverage: 7%

Leverage Cost: Reported as 3.74% as of June 30, 2019

Average 3 Month Daily Volume (shares)= 27,187 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Average Dollar Volume = $300,000

DNI is only a moderately liquid stock and usually trades with a bid-asked spread of about 2 cents. There is often limited size available on both the bid and asked, so care must be taken when trading DNI. If you use a market order, you will usually get some price improvement and receive a price somewhere between the bid and the asked price.

I believe that DNI is a decent purchase at current levels when the discount to NAV is 17% or higher. DNI can be a good holding for a shorter-term swing trader (hoping for the discount to narrow) or for a longer-term buy-and-hold investor.

Even if the discount does not narrow right away, the 7% distribution is a good way of receiving some of the discount each quarter. There is also a decent chance that a closed-end fund activist will soon make a move on the fund if the discount remains over 20%.

Before closing this article, I would like to quote an excerpt from "The Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham that was published 70 years ago. Graham comments on some of the large discounts on closed-end funds at the time. It is amazing how little has changed since then!

Excerpt: "The Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham 1949

The price discount on the shares of these companies may be viewed as an expensive monument erected to the inertia and stupidity of shareholders. It has cost the owners of these businesses countless millions of dollars, yet it has been totally unnecessary. It could have been terminated at any time by the mere passing of a resolution at a stockholders meeting. Yet the matter never seems even to have been brought up for discussion.

We have here a clear-cut illustration of management's domination of stockholder thinking. The resolution to abolish the discount would merely instruct the management to repurchase shares when tendered or available at a price equal to their net asset value- in other words, to place the closed-end company on an open-end basis. If such a resolution were presented by a management it would be passed with enthusiasm. But managements are opposed to such a policy, because it would mean using up part of the corporation's resources, contracting its size, and impairing their own position.

Since managements do not recommend any such action, the stockholders do not vote it or even discuss it. It never occurs to the owners of these funds that an open-end, no discount arrangement might be good for them, even though the management did not like it. In fact, the very idea of taking any independent action in their own interest is so alien to stockholders' thinking that if someone proposed such a resolution it would no doubt be voted down automatically at the request of management."

