What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Over a couple of years ago, both Robert & I bought Cisco (CSCO) shares for our portfolios. At the time we saw this stock whose price kept increasing, yet the dividend kept growing even faster. The result was a stock with large capital gains and rapidly increasing dividends. We initiated a position in May in the $31-$32 range.

Since then the stock has been great for our portfolios. Our positions are up 56% since adding to our portfolios. In comparison, the S&P 500 is up only 25% since mid 2017.

I remember Robert having trouble initiating a large enough position because the stop just kept moving up and his limit orders wouldn’t fill.

The time has come to review our position in Cisco. For those of you who are familiar with our articles, you know we aren’t shy when it comes to selling a stock which no longer meets our expectations. We are confident in doing so, because we objectively review our positions, considering whether:

Adding to the position is warranted. Sitting on our hands is the way to go. Selling and replacing would be smart.

We have no emotional attachment to any of the companies which we own.

Yet, this time around, Cisco deserves to maintain its spot in our portfolio.

Cisco Systems Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.80% and trades around $50.03. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, CSCO has a Dividend Strength score of 72 and a Stock Strength score of 60.

I wouldn’t add more Cisco at current prices for the following reasons:

I don’t want my allocation to tech to increase significantly.

The current momentum suggests there is no rush to get in.

The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential, while attractive, isn’t as good as it previously has been.

In this article, I will review the case for Cisco as a dividend investment at current prices, before considering the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

For those of you who follow our articles, you are now well familiar with our concept of dividend strength. For a company’s dividend to be considered “strong,” it needs to be safe and offer an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Compromising on dividend safety will set you up for failure. Dividend growth potential and dividend yield should be seen as a trade-off. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the dividend needs to grow. (Read more in our article: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me.”)

Dividend Safety

52% of Cisco Systems Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 36% of dividend stocks.

CSCO pays 37% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 35% of dividend stocks.

Cisco Systems Inc. has a free cash flow payout ratio of 41%, a better ratio than 54% of dividend stocks.

There is no doubt that Cisco can afford its dividend.

25/07/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 28/07/2018 27/07/2019 Dividends $0.8000 $0.9400 $1.1000 $1.2400 $1.3600 Net Income $1.75 $2.11 $1.90 $0.02 $2.61 Payout Ratio 46% 45% 58% 6200% 53% Cash From Operations $2.46 $2.69 $2.78 $2.96 $3.72 Payout Ratio 33% 35% 40% 42% 37% Free Cash Flow $2.11 $2.33 $2.41 $2.57 $3.30 Payout Ratio 38% 41% 46% 49% 42%

The cash flow payout ratios have remained stable despite the dividend increasing 70% in 5 years. This shows that on a per share basis, Cisco has been growing the amount of earnings and cash flow which the company has generated.

CSCO can pay its interest 18 times, which is better than 85% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered world class. There is no doubt that Cisco will be able to continue paying its interest, and there are close to no scenarios in which interest payments will interfere with the stock’s dividend.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that CSCO’s dividend is extremely safe.

Dividend Potential

The company initiated its dividend in 2011. Since then it has been growing aggressively. While 8 years isn’t an extremely long history, it shows very encouraging signs of commitment from management, as they have continued to reward shareholders with dividend hikes.

Cisco Systems Inc.'s dividend yield of 2.80% is better than 61% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is somewhat lower than their 5-year CAGR of 14%. Nonetheless, even if Cisco continued to grow the dividend at 10%, it would be sufficient considering its dividend yield.

The next thing I question is how long the dividend can continue growing at this rate. Over the previous 3 years, Cisco Systems Inc. has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by a 3% CAGR.

Yet EPS is up significantly since then. What’s going on? As we’ll see later, Cisco has a generous buyback program. Over the last 3 years, the share count has reduced by 12%.

If Cisco continues to reduce its share count, it will give the stock enough runway to continue increasing the dividend at attractive rates without significantly impacting the amount the company spends on dividends.

For instance, recall earlier that dividends per share increased 70% in the last 5 years?

The amount Cisco actually had to pay in dividends increased only 30% because of the significantly lower share count.

So even if the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current modest rate, so long as it maintains its generous buyback program, CSCO’s dividend has very good potential for growth.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CSCO a dividend strength score of 72/100. When you consider that CSCO was yielding more than 3.5% when we purchased, you might think that the best times to buy are behind us, and you’d probably be right. Buying Cisco at a sub 3% yield would only be suitable for those with no or very little exposure to tech. This would probably only apply to a small subset of investors.

Nonetheless, Cisco is a well-rounded dividend stock, even at current prices. This makes it a hold in my portfolio.

Stock Strength

The only thing that could push me to sell, is if since purchasing Cisco, the shares have become overvalued, or the fundamentals have significantly deteriorated.

Value

CSCO has a P/E of 19.17x

P/S of 4.10x

P/CFO of 13.43x

Dividend yield of 2.80%

Buyback yield of 7.89%

Shareholder yield of 10.69%.

These values would suggest that CSCO is more undervalued than 71% of stocks, which is encouraging. The stock trades at multiples which remain below the median S&P 500 stock while boasting this massive shareholder yield. The outstanding $13.5bn allocated to Cisco’s share repurchase program would imply a forward buyback yield of 6% if management were to use all funds to purchase shares at the current price.

This will be a great boost to Cisco’s value, and to its dividend safety.

Value Score: 71/100

Momentum

Cisco Systems Inc.'s price has decreased by -12.40% these last 3 months, -3.64% these last 6 months but remains up 6.38% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $50.03.

CSCO has better momentum than 36% of stocks, which while not great, does not yet set the stock in the danger zone. Stocks which are in the three worst deciles should be avoided like the plague, they most likely will continue to underperform. This isn’t quite the case yet with Cisco, but the stock has lost its momentum following a severe decline in July. It is unlikely that the stock will continue beating the market in upcoming quarters, yet there is no clear case that it will lag it significantly.

Momentum score: 36/100

Financial Strength

CSCO's gearing ratio of 1.9 is better than 42% of stocks. Cisco Systems Inc.'s liabilities have decreased by -2% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 24.7% of CSCO's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Cisco Systems Inc. has better financial strength than 85% of stocks. CSCO has well-rounded financial strength metrics, and can easily service its debts. It’s a high quality business which means it will likely withstand any macro turmoil and come out on the other side, as healthy as ever.

Financial Strength Score: 85/100

Earnings Quality

Cisco Systems Inc.’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 10.9% puts it ahead of 6% of stocks. 110.0% of CSCO's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 48% of stocks. Each dollar of CSCO's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 50% of stocks. Based on these findings, CSCO has higher earnings quality than 27% of stocks. What is worrying is the high amount of positive accruals. Only 6% of companies have higher amounts of accruals than Cisco. This could be dilutive on earnings in upcoming years and could cause concern among investors. Investors will want to closely monitor Cisco’s earnings and any changes to accounting methods.

Earnings Quality Score: 27/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 60/100 which is sufficient. It doesn’t make an exceptionally strong case to load up on Cisco at current prices, but doesn’t yet offer any indication that shareholders should exit their positions.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 72 and a stock strength of 60, Cisco Systems Inc. is a decent choice for dividend investors who need to increase exposure to tech. For the rest of us, it’s a great hold. Until recently, CSCO was my only tech stock. As long as management continues to show commitment to increasing the dividend at a healthy rate, and as long as the price doesn’t explode upwards, I will have no reason to sell my shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.