Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals

Okta's (OKTA) valuation has significantly corrected since the last earnings call. While I maintain a buy recommendation due to my strong conviction in management's ability to execute coupled with the company's unique positioning in its niche space, I believe it's important to shed some light on the signs that were missed building up to the recent correction. This will also give investors some perspective to avoid getting caught in a similar bubble in the future.

To clarify, I'm not calling to abandon ship. I believe strongly in what management is doing. If you followed my previous thesis, I recommended that investors should wait for a sell-off building up to the earnings report before acquiring a position. I feel that recommendation was weak as it failed to provide guidance for risk-averse investors with a large position on how to manage their risk appetite.

Okta is one of those names where you simply can't make a buy or sell recommendation. This is because management has a strong grasp on the company's growth narrative, and there are catalysts to drive near term revenue growth. This reality tends to swing valuation back and forth between the overvaluation and the oversold territory.

However, after the recent sell-off, which was deeper than I anticipated, I ran my numbers again, and I found some insights that I feel think I should have shared with investors.

When performing investment research, better value is added when you provide a recommendation for both risk-averse and risk-loving investors. For risk-loving investors, buying a SaaS company with expected annual revenue of $560 million at a market cap of $12 billion sounds fair given that revenue is growing at the rate of 41% and you have little competition picking at your heels. However, for risk-averse investors, it's a no-no. The volatility that will ensue will be too much to stomach, and risk-averse investors often can be guilt-tripped into panic selling after an overdrawn correction like we recently witnessed.

Investment is as much about the narratives as the numbers. Merely telling investors a stock is pricey doesn't drive much conviction for them, and that was the mistake I made in my last thesis. I think I let my love of the stock get a little ahead of my need to drive home a strong conviction about the volatility inherent in buying a niche cybersecurity play whose valuation was clearly overstretched.

After the last earnings call, my takeaway is that Okta sold off because it was priced to perfection worsened by the recent news of the $1 billion senior note offering. In retrospect, it was glaring that risk-averse investors had to be careful buying at the lofty valuation we had in August. I don't fault those who sold to lock in profits.

The company continues to target large enterprises which means revenue will benefit from increasing average deal size. Its products continue to rank highly on Gartner's and Forrester's quadrant for Identity as a service solution. That underscores Okta's go-to-market strength and the strong demand for its products. Going forward, Okta will continue to sustain its momentum though the recent sell-off might have recalibrated the minds of investors who will now be more careful not to overstretch valuation multiples.

Valuation

The first red flag I noticed was from CyberArk's (NASDAQ:CYBR) valuation. Like Okta, CyberArk is a niche cyber play with a market cap of $3.8 billion, FY'19 expected revenue of 419 million and revenue growth rate of 23%. CyberArk trades at an EV/Sales of 8.4 and EV/EBITDA of 44 while Okta trades at an EV/Sales of 24 with a negative EV/EBITDA.

It's clear that as Okta matures, it's going to correct to a valuation akin to CyberArk. The reason I'm sure of this is that Okta is a niche player with a well defined TAM. Unlike network security players such as Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) whose growth rate can maintain the double-digit momentum for several years, niche players like Okta approach the 20s to the mid-teens growth rate in less than three years. The recent correction just gave us a taste of what to expect in the future. It's becoming clear to equity investors that Okta might not need that much equity investment to preserve and grow its market share in its niche position. Therefore, the sell-off we just witnessed is equity investors saying they will be more than willing to swap their Okta shares for shares of a stock trading at a lower valuation multiple. It's also possible that they are selling to lock in profits. Regardless, it's clear that valuation multiples will continue to cool off from here. This might be the reason management is raising debt to fund its future growth initiatives. The unreliability of equity investors to keep its valuation stable amidst its rapid double-digit growth rate shouldn't be overlooked. We are in a low-interest environment; therefore, the debt issuance is largely justifiable. However, given Okta's lack of profitability, the debt is going to look ugly on Okta's balance sheet. It might also be an Achilles heel that equity investors will continue to point to in future. I've seen it happen to a competitor (FireEye (FEYE)) in the past.

Conclusion

Investors have experienced an unprecedented shift in reality. Like the thanksgiving turkey, Okta's recent price action has proven to investors that every day isn't Christmas. As a result, I expect investors to be more cautious with their pricing going forward. This reality will drive a lower valuation multiple in the near term. The correction might continue. However, I see the current price point and further corrections as decent entry points.

I will be reiterating my BUY rating with a sub $100/share price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.