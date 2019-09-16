AUD/JPY: Moving Higher Along With Yields

The market may be too aggressive in its pricing of further Fed rate cuts this year.

This shows that there is more room for the long bond trade to unwind and for yields to move higher.

In my previous posts, I have written at length about my conviction that we may be at an inflection point in the markets where yields are on the brink of staging a rebound. This would indicate a shift in sentiment towards a more risk-on macro climate and may subsequently herald an extended period of outperformance in Value/Cyclical names against Momentum/Growth names.

Another sign that yields just cannot move lower (perhaps because the long Treasury trade (TLT) is already the most overcrowded trade in the world) was the market's nonplussed reaction to the European Central Bank's attempt to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory. If my thesis that yields are poised to move higher in a big way, the Japanese Yen (FXY) is likely to be one of the biggest losers amongst G10 currencies, while the Australian Dollar (FXA) is likely to emerge as one of the biggest winners.

First, onto the European Central Bank...

The central bank announced its biggest package of rate cuts and economic stimulus in three years by cutting its benchmark interest rate deeper into negative territory to -0.50% from -0.40% and pledging to purchase EUR 20 billion of bonds per month for an indefinite amount of time. Theoretically, the central bank's efforts should lead to a weaker EUR (FXE) and lower yields. These two scenarios did materialize initially, but both reversed course with a vengeance.

The announcement initially sent the EUR/USD (UUP), German 10-Year Bund Yield, and US 10-Year Treasury Yield lower in textbook style, but all three reversed course sharply in tandem to not only retrace the losses but to break higher ground.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

German 10-Year Bund Yield Hourly Chart

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Hourly Chart

This is a clear case of the markets over-pricing in the slew of accommodative measures by the European Central Bank. The markets may be too expectant of lower yields that they have already committed in a big way to the long bond trade. As previously mentioned, the long Treasury trade is currently the most overcrowded trade in the market.

With such extreme positioning, who is left to buy bonds and push yields lower? The obstinate price action of the EUR/USD as well as government bond yields in the US and Germany tells me that yields are most likely going to head north in the weeks and months to come. The unwinding of the most overcrowded trade in the world will likely provide fuel for yields to head higher in double-quick time.

The next crucial central bank meeting will take place in a few days' time on September 17-18, where the Federal Reserve will meet. With three remaining meetings for 2019, there is a measly 7% probability priced in by the market that the Fed will stand pat on its interest rate for the year. The market has been so aggressive in its expectation for lower interest rates that the base case is for the Fed to cut interest rates twice more this year, which would bring the total tally to three cuts this year.

What if the US and China reach an interim trade deal in October, where high-level talks between Beijing and Washington are to take place? Trump enters these talks knowing that more than half of American voters will blame him if a recession happens under his watch, and we are a year away from presidential elections in the US.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said in his Jackson Hole speech in August that the Fed will act appropriately to sustain the economic expansion, that there was no "rule-book" on trade wars, and that the Fed will consider "near-term developments". His speech essentially convinced the markets that interest rates would remain low in the event of a prolonged trade war. Should this trade war become less protracted than expected or less severe than initially feared, the Fed will have little reason to continue its safety rate cuts.

Also, US economic data looks more robust than the mainstream financial media would make out:

1) GDP growth has remained relatively resilient above 2% YoY.

2) Wages and salaries continue to grow at a pace faster than inflation.

3) Retail Sales growth has remained resilient.

4) Core inflation in the US is close to a 10-year high.

5) Consumer spending remains robust.

6) ISM Non Manufacturing PMI remains resilient above 55.

The key chart to focus on is the steady rise in the core inflation rate to close to a 10-year high. If the economy continues to chug along steadily and inflation continues to rise, the Federal Reserve will surely be forced to review the possibility of raising interest rates.

If my thesis is right that yields are set to move higher in a big way, one of the biggest losers amongst G10 currencies will likely be the Japanese Yen. The JPY is an interest rate sensitive currency, whereby it tends to weaken when global yields move higher. This is because investors will take advantage of perennially low interest rates in Japan to sell the JPY and buy a higher-yielding currency, thus building carry trade positions. The JPY's status as a "flight-to-safety" asset will also wane when macro risks recede.

Conversely, the Australian Dollar could emerge as one of the biggest winners. As my conjecture is for the US and China to strike a trade deal and thus push yields higher, then it follows that the AUD should be a huge beneficiary of a stronger Chinese economy. Australia depends heavily on China for trade and exports cyclical commodities like iron ore and coal to the latter. Australia's Iron ore and coal exports to China alone are worth about 30% of the country's total exports.

Australia's Top Trading Partners

Source: ABC - Australian Broadcasting Corporation

From CFTC data, you can see that the markets are pricing in a very low probability of a trade deal between the US and China. The markets are currently net long Japanese Yen, at a level that was last seen in 2016. A huge amount of short JPY positions was unwound in 2018 and 2019, indicating possible unwinding of carry trades and a bearish view on the macro backdrop.

Conversely, the markets are net short Australian Dollars. This positioning is so extreme that the net short levels are close to their 10-year lows. This perhaps indicates a heightened bearishness in sentiment on China.

CFTC JPY Speculative Net Positioning

CFTC AUD Speculative Net Positioning

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

AUD/JPY (currently 74.35) is trading near long-term support levels of 72.00 to 74.00 (in purple). Recent long-tailed reversal candlesticks (in orange) also indicate strong buying below 72.50. It has been trapped in a downtrend channel with successive lower highs and lower lows (in blue), and I am banking on a US-China trade deal to be the catalyst that leads AUD/JPY to break out of this channel.

I recommend buying AUD and selling JPY closer to 72.00, with a stop loss just below 69.50 with a view that the currency pair could move higher back to the 80.00 handle.

Positioning on the AUD has been extremely bearish, while the market has been too pessimistic on the macro picture as seen from extreme positioning in yields. A rebound in yields from improved US-China trade relations should lead to a weaker JPY and inflows into the AUD.

This is a list of trading calls in the past 3 months for my service, The Naked Charts:

If you like what you read and want high-conviction trading calls delivered straight to your inbox, do check out my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts, where I identify mature technical chart patterns that are on the cusp of huge, profitable, sustainable breakouts. The core aim of my service is to be both profitable and educational for you, such that over time you will be able to identify similar breakout patterns for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUD/JPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.