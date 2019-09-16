Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners

PSX is a secure stock with a good profile from a long-term investor's perspective. However, I recommend trading the short term with about 30% of your position.

During the quarter, Phillips 66 returned a total of $861 million to shareholders through $406 million of dividends and $455 million of share repurchases.

Phillips 66 posted second quarter 2019 earnings of $1,422 million or $3.12 per share beating expectations again. Adjusted earnings were $3.02 per share, a big jump from 1Q'19.

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is a large US refiner stock and it ought to be owned as a long-term investment in any savvy investor's portfolio, even if I am noticing some fundamental weaknesses rooted deeply in the company business model that I will try to explain in my article.

Phillips 66 is one of the world’s largest downstream oil corporations in this "refiners" segment. For the investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) which has outperformed the three refiners that I am analyzing on Seeking Alpha.

In term of revenues versus net income, Phillips 66 fared a little better this quarter than its peers, if we compare to Valero (VLO) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy's second quarter earnings. Below is a comparative chart for Q2'19.

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it. The spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can anticipate to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability.

The "spread" approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can expect to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a deciding factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth.

Realized refining margins worldwide was $11.37 per Bbl. The company's refining margins decreased 7.4% this quarter due to a shortage of low-cost heavy crude.

Details per region are indicated below:

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is the right choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil Industry.

Therefore, I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness from here.

Phillips 66 operates in 4 operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which is generated for Phillips 66 during the First quarter of 2019:

Note: Credit Suisse said that "Phillips 66 has the edge over its peers as it is running light sweet crude at two of its three refineries in the Gulf Coast."

Phillips 66 Partners LP

However, another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) which has outperformed PSX and offers a higher dividend yield now at 5.92% versus 3.52%.

PSXP is less sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. It receives stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from transportation services to third parties as well as Phillips 66, across the Gulf Coast, Central Corridor, Western and Atlantic regions of the U.S. Consequently, the company generates steady cash flows, which are predictable.

The quick rise of PSXP has been outstanding as we can see in the chart below:

In 2019, Phillips 66 Partners is planning to complete four major organic projects:

Bayou Bridge Pipeline (segments I and II) Lake Charles products pipeline, Lake Charles isomerization unit Gray Oak Pipeline.

In 2020, PSXP intends to bring online three more organic projects

Sweeny to Pasadena products expansion

South Texas Gateway Terminal

Clemens Caverns expansion.

One issue with the stock is its growing debt reaching $3.3 billion at the end of 2Q'19 and weakening cash of $130 million the same quarter. Greg Garland said in the conference call:

This morning we announced the elimination of incentive distribution rights at PSXP. This transaction improves PSXP's cost of capital, simplifies its capital structure and further aligns the GP and LP economic interests. Our ownership in PSXP will increase to 75% after the transaction closes. We believe the transaction is attractive for both Phillips 66 shareholders and PSXP unitholders.

Finally, Phillips 66 Partners remains on-track to start up the Gray Oak Pipeline in 4Q. The pipeline has a capacity of 900K Bo/d and will transport crude oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford to the Texas Gulf Coast including the Sweeny refinery. PSXP owns a 42.25% interest in the joint venture.

PSX - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter 2019

Phillips 66 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total revenues and other 26.21 30.12 24.05 29.74 30.59 29.84 23.66 28.52 Revenues in $ Billion 25.63 29.75 23.60 28.98 29.79 29.10 23.10 27.85 Net Income in $ Million 823 3202 524 1339 1492 2238 203 1,422 EBITDA $ Million 1705 1114 1176 2307 2446 3376 790 2,278 EPS diluted in $/share 1.60 6.19 1.07 2.84 3.18 4.82 0.44 3.12 Operating cash flow in $ Million 401 1931 488 2364 582 4139 -478 1,930 CapEx in $ Million 367 537 328 538 779 994 1,097 631 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 34 1394 160 1826 -197 3145 -1,575 1,299 Total Cash $ Billion 1.547 3.119 0.842 1.884 0.924 3.019 1.253 1.819 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 10.201 10.010 11.621 11.364 11.337 11.157 11.298 10.439 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 515.96 512.48 489.67 471.64 469.44 464.53 459.29 455.59

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook.

1 - Revenues and other income were $28.52 billion in 2Q'19 Phillips 66 posted second quarter 2019 earnings of $1,422 million or $3.12 per share beating expectations again. Adjusted earnings were $3.02 per share a big jump from $0.40 per share in 1Q'19. Phillips 66 profiting from shipping higher volumes of crude oil through its pipelines system.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Refining operated 97% utilization and captured favorable margins driven by improved gasoline cracks. In Midstream, growth projects completed over the past two years contributed to record segment earnings.

2 - Free cash flow

Yearly Free cash flow is $2.672 billion ("ttm") with a gain of $1.299 billion in 2Q'19 contrasting with a loss of $1.575 billion in 1Q'19.

We're dedicated to a secure, competitive and growing dividend and this quarter we increased the dividend by 12.5%. This is the ninth increase since our inception, resulting in a 25% compound annual growth rate.

The dividend is now $3.60 per share yearly or a payout of $1.64 billion a year. During the quarter, Phillips 66 returned a total of $861 million to shareholders through $406 million of dividends and $455 million of share repurchases.

Let's compare the dividend yield with the company's rivals. While VLO and MPC increased dividend recently, PSX increased it this quarter. However, the dividend for PSX is lower since the stock outperformed MPC and VLO significantly, especially MPC. 3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt as of June 30, 2019 is now $9.62 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.08x. The total debt includes ~$3.2 billion from Phillips 66 Partners.

On September 12, 2019, Moody's was quite bullish on the company and noted:

This diversity helps Phillips 66 weather the cyclical refining business. The company benefits from crude price differentials (e.g., discounted Canadian crudes) and we expect it will benefit from the implementation of IMO 2020 standards for bunker fuels. CPChem has a diverse portfolio of petrochemical businesses, low cost joint ventures with non-recourse debt, and strong credit metrics. It started a new ethane cracker and related assets on the US Gulf Coast in 2018 and is pursuing two new large ethylene / polyethylene projects. The midstream business has grown rapidly as it pursues projects that address the increased oil & gas production volumes in the US.

4 - Outlook Q3 2019

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Phillips 66 and the refiners' segment, in general:

Technical Analysis (short term)

PSX is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance around ~$104 and parallel line support at ~$94.

I do not agree with the line support and line resistance indicated by Finviz here. The line support is clearly defined by the low early August and the low end of August.

The strategy here is selling a little around $104-$105, maybe about 20%, and wait for a retracement. I see intermediate line support at $97.50 at which point you can add and the pattern support around $94.

However, the recent Houthi's large-scale drone attack against Saudi's oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, which has cut about 5 M Bop/d which is enormous and will rock the oil market starting Monday. When news of this magnitude occurs, it is safe to take a step back and wait for a moment to see what will be the real effect on the stock. Personally, most of the oil stocks will probably trade higher depending on the extent of the damage, but if the surge seems disproportionate, I recommend taking profit because it will be a short-term move followed by a significant retracement.

