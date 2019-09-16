Aberdeen Emerging Markets Income: An Intriguing Contrarian Investment

When emerging markets mean revert, there is likely to be a significant amount of upside in AEF.

AEF trades at a double digit discount, likely because emerging markets are out of favor, and the continued overhang from a convoluted 8 fund merger.

Emerging markets have been generally out of favor for several years. Geopolitical uncertainty has led many investors to avoid the heightened volatility that often comes with emerging market investments. However, as Goldman Sachs Asset Management noted, emerging markets do offer a better deal for investors in terms of growth and valuation. Indeed, geopolitical uncertainty is very much priced into emerging market equities, as Rob Arnott alluded to on a recent podcast. History shows that when mean reversion occurs with emerging markets, the out-performance can be extreme.

Source: Goldman Sachs Asset Management

At the very least, some diversification into emerging markets makes sense for a wide swathe of investors. One intriguing option for an allocation to emerging markets is the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF).

Portfolio

A widely diversified emerging markets fund that charges active management fees must face the existential question: why should an investor invest in this instead of a cheaper ETF, such as iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)? AEF’s portfolio has a lot of overlap with EEM, which tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. However it makes active decisions on country and sector weightings along with individual security weightings. These active decisions have paid off for investors over the long run.

It weights some countries differently than the index, and can also invest in countries that are not yet in the index. For example, based on the most recently available portfolio information, when compared to EEM, AEF has a larger allocation to India, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia and Hong Kong, and a lower allocation to Korea, South Africa and Mainland China/Taiwan

The ability to invest in countries not yet in index is a major advantage of an active CEF not required to follow an index. Countries outside the MSCI Emerging Markets index are typically trading at a lower value will typically get a major boost if added. For example, they held shares in Argentine stocks prior to them getting added to the MSCI index, and this contributed to performance in early 2019.

The following charts show the country allocations of AEF and EEM.

Source: Thomson Reuters, author's calculations

In emerging markets often a large portion of the investable universe is in the financial services sector. Consequently both AEF and EEM have large allocations to financial services. AEF has slightly more emphasis on financials, telecommunications and technology, and slightly less emphasis on consumer non-cyclicals.

Source: Thomson Reuters, author’s calculations

AEF is more concentrated, with around 100 holdings, compared to EEM which has over 500. Both AEF and EEM have similar top holdings, but weighted differently. Compared to EEM, AEF has larger positions in Tencent, Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung. Additionally AEF has not recently held Alibaba shares.

AEF Top Five Holdings:

Name Weight TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD ORD 6.66% TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ORD 4.49% SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD PFD 4.31% CHINA RESOURCES LAND LTD ORD 2.75% CHINA MOBILE LTD ORD 2.65%

EEM Top Five Holdings:

Name Weight ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD DR 4.67% TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD ORD 4.45% TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ORD 3.81% SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ORD 3.25% NASPERS LTD ORD 1.87%

The expense ratio for EEM is 0.69%, much lower than the the 1.20% baseline expense ratio for AEF . They are both exposed to similar geopolitical risks. Is it worth the extra cost for AEF?

Performance

Its performance since inception in 1991 based on NAV and market price have both been favorable compared to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Although its trailing its benchmark for the past decade, its performance turned comparatively favorable in the past year.

In each semi-annual and annual report, the AEF provides detailed analysis of how its country weighting and security selection decisions impact its performance compared to its benchmark. In the most recent semi-annual report, they highlighted holdings in Latin American banks as contributors to performance, partially as a result of favorable shifts in fiscal attitudes of Mexican and Brazilian governments. Additionally, overweight positions in the communications sector, and stock selection in the industrials sector were positive contributors as well. On the other hand, a decline in consumer sentiment in South Africa and an increase in political uncertainty in India negatively impacted their returns. Additionally, their decision not to invest in AliBaba (BABA) detracted from their negative performance, because that stock performed well and is heavily weighted in the MSCI index.

AEF pays distributions irregularly, depending on what is in its portfolio. It increased distributions for 2019 because of the higher yielding characteristics of its portfolio. Currently its distribution rate is slightly over 2% annualized.

Shareholder Friendly Buybacks

One reason why Aberdeen hasn’t had a public fight with activists is they have been doing the right things for shareholders. Bulldog and City of London filed 13Ds in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Neither has publicly criticized management or started a messy proxy fight. Bulldog still holds its shares. City of London switched to a 13G (non-activist) and still holds shares.

Between May 8 and June 17 they repurchased approximately 15% of the fund’s outstanding shares at 98% of NAV. Since this tender offer was at a premium to the market price it was oversubscribed. This tender offer allowed exiting shareholders to get out at a price better than the market, but was still accretive to investors who stayed. The fund has also been making open market repurchases of shares, albeit in much smaller amounts than the tender offer.

Why the NAV Discount?

Given its performance and shareholder friendly actions, a ~12% discount seems excessive, but there are likely several reasons for it. Making any allocation to emerging markets is a contrarian decision after so many years of developed market performance. A closed end fund in an out of favor sector more likely to trade at a discount. Additionally, berdeen is an emerging markets specialist, and it has struggled with management changes and outflows in recent years.

Source: CEF Connect

I also believe the 2018 multi fund merger created some confusion. Aberdeen merged 8 funds including several smaller country funds together with a general emerging markets fund, in order to save on costs, and to provide better trading liquidity. The changeover led to a shift in shareholder base weighing negatively on the stock price, as George Spritzer pointed out in the lone bullish Seeking Alpha article on AEF. The former Chile Fund was the surviving entity after the merger for tax purposes, however the strategy of the surviving fund was changed to diversified emerging markets. Yet CEF Connect classifies it as Latin American Equity, and even Seeking Alpha’s strategy page describes the fund’s strategy as Chile focused as of the date of this article. It might take a while for the fund to get the right level of visibility to trade closer to NAV.

Emerging markets are out of favor, but history shows that when the tide turns it will do so dramatically. With AEF, investors get access to experienced and skilled emerging markets specialists at a discount.

