Winnebago Industries' (WGO) CEO Michael Happe Presents at Acquisition of Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar Corporation Conference (Transcript)

Steve Stuber

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our acquisition of Newmar Corporation.

I’m joined on the call today by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hughes, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being broadcast live on our website at investor.wgo.net and the replay of the call will be available on our website later today. The news release with the announcement of our acquisition of Newmar was issued and posted to our website earlier this morning.

Before we start, I’d like to remind you that certain statements made during today’s conference call regarding Winnebago Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under securities laws. The company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and are inherently uncertain and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors are identified in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to read.

Finally, as Mike and Brian read their prepared remarks throughout the call this morning, they will be referring to page numbers that correspond to the investor presentation that was posted on our website this morning and can be found again at investor.wgo.net.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Michael Happe. Mike?

Michael Happe

Thank you, Steve and good morning to everyone. We appreciate your time and certainly, your interest in Winnebago Industries. This is another important day for our company in terms of our journey going forward to build a premium outdoor lifestyle company.

I am in Indiana this morning with a number of my teammates on the Winnebago Industries’ side and we will be engaging the Newmar team here after this call and a number of other stakeholders that are relevant to this particular transaction. We are extremely excited about today, but more so about the future of what’s to come.

We will not prognosticate on this call this morning about future industry shipments or retail in the current environment. And there are a number of reasons for that. We are currently closing our fourth quarter financials. We have two big retail shows that happened this time of the year, one was just completed in Hershey, Pennsylvania and another is coming up in the near future in California. And the industry signature order event, the Open House event is set to happen in the week of September 23 in Elkhart. All of those activities and events will inform our point of view and we will share our point of view in detail during our October earnings call in terms of what we believe will be happening in the future around the recreational vehicle industry for our fiscal year, but also for calendar year 2020.

I do want to speak though before we get into the Newmar topic, specifically about the Hershey Show in Pennsylvania, because I’ve seen some notes already regarding this show and I want you all to be clear as to what our perspective was about – what again, is an important show in our industry. While attendance was down for the show, we are extremely optimistic about what transpired during the show for our businesses. All three of our current RV businesses, Winnebago motor homes, Winnebago towables and Grand Design RV were up at retail in the show year-over-year double-digit percentage versus last fall. This is extremely encouraging to us about the vitality of the retail environment going forward.

The other thing that I was most pleased about was the mix of the products being retailed was encouraging both within our businesses, but anecdotally, what I heard being at the show last week, there was a good mix of products being retailed across the Board. And what was encouraging and especially relevant to this announcement today is that BigIron, the larger motor homes were moving nicely during the show last week in Hershey and I can speak to that specifically in terms of the Winnebago motorhome side, we saw a number of good retail sales on both some of our Class A gas and Class A diesel model.

In regards to the timing of this transaction, in our announcement today about investing in another premium brand in the industry, [Technical Difficulty] assured that we remain confident of the prospects of the North American RV industry, both in the long-term, but also in the short-term, we are extremely realistic about what has happened in the last 18 months, but we are confident that the RV lifestyle is not disappearing and continues to be healthy in many ways. And our Winnebago Industries’ current and now emerging collection of brands is poised to continue outgrowing the industry. So, I wanted to open with that to give you a little bit of my own flavor on where things stand in the industry, but also relevant specifically to the Hershey Show last week in Pennsylvania.

As many of you have heard me talk before we have an ambitious goal of transforming Winnebago Industries into a premier outdoor lifestyle company made up of brands that have common threads around quality, innovation and service. In our view and you’ll hear that premium is the word of the day, but in our view, that means premium brands, premium products, premium channels, premium talent, and hopefully, premium profitability overtime. And thus, I’m excited to announce that the next step in the transformation of our company is the acquisition of the Newmar Corporation in the signing of a definitive agreement that we have pointing towards a mid-November close to acquire Newmar.

So, I will reference Slide 3 in the investor deck that was released this morning. We will be adding Newmar to our portfolio of leading brands and significantly expanding our RV platform in a $344 million cash and stock transaction. The purchase price represents an attractive valuation for the unique opportunity to add the industry’s fastest-growing brand of Class A and Super-C motorhomes to our portfolios. We believe this is a fair price for the seller, but we also strongly believe that this is a responsible price for Winnebago Industries as the buyer.

The acquisition of Newmar aligns with our strategy to strengthen and re-energize our motorize segment and business by enhancing our position and capabilities in the motorhome market and building on the progress that we have made driving growth and innovation across all of our RV offerings. Newmar’s talented leadership team, high-quality dealer network and premium Class A and Super-C offerings will enhance the capabilities and profitability of our motorhome segment. They will expand our overall RV portfolio and footprint in North America, and we anticipate it will drive significant value creation for our employees, customers and shareholders.

I will move to Slide 4 in the investor deck. I’d like to take a minute now to set the backdrop of how this fits into our ongoing transformation efforts here at the company. As many of you know when I had the privilege of joining Winnebago Industries in January of 2016, our Board of Directors set three simple priorities to guide our path forward: number one, restore our leadership in the motorized RV segment; number two, establish a compelling Towables RV platform becoming more relevant and competitive; and number three, diversify into profitable diversification, potentially the entrance into adjacent outdoor lifestyle segments.

As we are now entering fiscal 2020, we have made tremendous progress against this mandate that our Board gave us in early 2016 there are proof points against each of those priorities. As we think about leadership in the motorhome business, our goal is less about scale and more about positioning Winnebago Industries as the manufacturer of choice of the best line of motorized products and brands available in the market. With the addition of Newmar’s high-quality brand to our portfolio, we are taking significant step forward towards that goal.

At the same time, we remained unwavering in our commitment to the Winnebago brand of RVs as well and making those products more competitive in the market. We continue to drive growth in Class B and make progress executing operational improvements across the Winnebago brand. And together with Newmar in the future we will have a formidable line of high quality innovative products across the motorized segment.

In relation to the second priority that Board gave us, we created a compelling Towables platform with the 2016 acquisition of Grand Design RV, which added balance to our core RV business with the fastest-growing Towables offering in the history of the industry and by driving significant organic growth concurrently within our own Winnebago branded Towables business. And finally, we’ve taken strategic steps to expand our scale and profitability through diversification into adjacent outdoor lifestyle brands.

In addition to today’s acquisition of Newmar’s premium Class A and Super-C motorhomes and the acquisition of Grand Design Towable lineup in 2016, the 2018 acquisition of Chris-Craft enabled us to enter the Marine space with the most iconic brand in that industry. We have dramatically expanded our revenue and profitability across the premium portfolio businesses, and we think we have an incredible platform that will position us for future growth going forward.

I will move to Slide 5 in the investor deck. Newmar’s premium motorhome portfolio is highly complementary to our current RV offering. And their tremendous growth trajectory both here recently but also we believe in the future their strong relationships with their dealer channel and talented employees provide us with a platform from which we can drive future growth through organic expansion opportunities.

Through this transaction, Winnebago Industries will be home to three of the best brands in all of the RV industry: Newmar, Winnebago and Grand Design, each offering differentiated products to the RV market. Beyond the numerous strategic benefits of this transaction, we believe strongly that our two companies are a strong cultural fit. Through our many conversations with the Newmar leadership team, the strong similarities in our values became clear. As we both consider a business model around quality, innovation and customer service as founding principles for our business. And we share a common focus as well on establishing deep relationships with our dealers, our suppliers and in customers.

We have long admired the Newmar team for their craftsmanship and commitment to excellence. They have some beautiful products in their lineup. We look forward to adding another high-end business to our collaborative culture and sharing best practices, while maintaining the unique brand identities that have made each of our RV businesses and brands successful.

From a financial perspective, this acquisition enhances the scale and profitability of Winnebago’s overall motorhome business and greatly improves our cash flow generation, which we expect will translate to immediate accretion to the fiscal 2020 cash EPS.

In addition in the same way we approach driving continuous operational improvement through our acquisition of Grand Design, we believe that Newmar’s experienced leadership team and their team across their company along with their strong manufacturing processes will create opportunities to drive synergies across the whole of our motorhome segment. At the same time, we also feel confident that the terms of our agreement allow Winnebago Industries to maintain ample balance sheet flexibility to continue investing in our business, while quickly deleveraging and delivering value to our shareholders, even in a challenging macro market.

I will now move to Slide 6 in the investor deck. Taking a step back, I will take a moment now to introduce Newmar to those of you who may be unfamiliar with the brand and it is one of the leading brands in the RV industry. One of the key things we look for in an acquisition opportunity are brands that are authentic and have lasting heritage with significant future runway that complements our own Winnebago flagship brand. Newmar certainly has that. As for over 50 years, the company has been a leader in the RV industry. Based out of Nappanee, Indiana Newmar manufacturers a full line of premium Class A luxury, diesel and gas motorhomes through 11 model families. Newmar also recently entered the Super C category with its award-winning Super Star model that many of us had a chance to see for the first time at the RVX Show this spring.

Newmar’s strong performance in recent years has been driven by its unique production model focused on high margin customized products backed by significant investment in customer service. Newmar also has a highly developed dealer network across North America, that they have worked extremely hard to support through highly protected DMAs and consistent investment in training and service enhancements.

In return, Newmar dealers truly embrace the brand and commit to carrying their lineup. There is minimal overlap in this network with the rest of our dealer network as less than a third of Newmar’s 57 dealers also carry a Winnebago or Grand Design product, creating a real opportunity for our overall company to broaden those dealer relationships even further.

Matt Miller, Newmar’s President and CEO and his team have done a great job running the business and driving consistent growth across market cycles. The company generated revenue of $661 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million as of the last 12 months, June of 2019 representing compound annual growth rates of nearly 20% for each respectively since 2013. This has truly been a business on the move. Newmar’s strong performance, deep industry relationships and esteemed reputation among RV enthusiast is due to the hard work of a very strong, passionate new Newmar team.

Matt Miller and the entire management team brings exceptional experience and a wealth of best practices that we look forward to leveraging across the entire Winnebago industries portfolio. We are confident that adding Newmar to the Winnebago industries family is a tremendous opportunity for our company to create enhanced value for our customers, dealers and shareholders.

I will move to Slide 7 in the investor deck. Drilling down more deeply into Newmar’s offering. Newmar has an incredibly attractive and premium product portfolio of luxury diesel and gas Class A motorhomes. With 11 model families, the Newmar portfolio is focused, yet needs a wide range of needs for RV enthusiasts through a true dedication to customization. Each one of these products and series reflects Newmar’s dedication to providing customers with an unrivaled ownership experience that includes incorporating leading edge entertainment and safety technology with impeccable craftsmanship.

In addition, Newmar has some of the most advanced engineering in the industry with performance features like comfort drive, adaptable steering technology and a custom built Starr Foundation along with luxurious residential appointments and decor packages that include handmade cabinetry. Newmar also offers Winnebago an innovative platform to expand organically into adjacent markets. As evidenced by the recent unveiling of its 2020 Super Star model of Super C motorhomes, and Newmar’s mobility offering featuring disabled accessibility options.

At this year’s RVX Show in March, I had the opportunity to see firsthand Newmar Super C model the Super Star. It is an impressive product and it received incredible feedback that week, including a category Spotlight award. The Super C category is one of the fastest growing markets in the industry and we are really excited about the Super Star’s potential and Newmar’s venture into this segment. We believe Newmar has a platform from which they can drive additional expansion opportunities overtime.

In the broader context of Winnebago industries, RV portfolio, the addition of Newmar means, we are bringing three tremendous brands under our operations to present truly full line coverage of RVs to the marketplace. This transaction fills out our offering and will allow Winnebago industries to provide the full spectrum of RV options to customers across the market from stick-and-tin towables to high end premium diesel motorhomes.

And we’ll move to Slide 8 in the presentation deck. Newmar’s unique production model is also a compelling part of this transaction. Newmar has built a tremendous reputation and loyal following from its customers and dealers through a half century of handcrafting customized motorhomes with an unwavering commitment to quality service and innovation. These three tenants, as I mentioned before, the foundational common thread running through each of our Winnebago industries brands.

Newmar’s ability to profitably customize its RV products, excuse me, while maintaining best-in-class customer service sets it apart from its other competitors and truly puts Newmar in a league of its own. Over 50% of Newmar sales are from customized products that are built to order. This impressive feed is made possible because a Newmar’s customer focused approach to product development and its best-in-class production model, that employees talented employees with a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation and an average of eight years of manufacturing experience across their floor.

Newmar’s manufacturing operations and staff have the flexibility to quickly meet the evolving needs of today’s RV customers by engaging them directly in the design and build process through annual events and product walkthrough. Newmar’s reputation for providing high-quality customer service is seen by many as a major catalyst behind its tremendous market share growth in recent years.

With 55 service centers across the country with their dealer partners and plans to launch a new mobile service offering, Newmar’s commitment to service is second to none. This approach to quality and service is reflected in Newmar’s dealer net promoter scores, which are amongst the highest in the industry, having scored 191% in the last two years, respectively.

I will move to Slide 9 in the presentation deck. There is no doubt that Newmar’s uncompromising approach to quality and service is behind its tremendous growth that they’ve been able to achieve. The company has demonstrated a unique ability to outpace the Class A diesel market, which accounts for roughly 70% of its overall sales.

Since 2013, Newmar has a consistent track record of gaining market share, delivering a 22% compound annual growth rate over that period. In stark contrast to just 2% for the overall Class A diesel market. Digging down even further, Newmar has positioned themselves incredibly well in the high end, high margin portions of the market with significant share in motorhomes priced above 200% and even more presence in motorhomes priced above $400,000.

I will move to Slide 10 in our deck. Now during our evaluation process, it became apparent that Newmar’s premium product line was highly complementary to the current Winnebago branded motorhomes lineup. Newmar offers six RV models in the $400,000 to $1 million high-end motorhome segment, which is not an area that our Winnebago brand of RVs has traditionally plays in.

Newmar’s premium models will serve to nicely extend our reach and add balance across the segments, fill in the gaps where we traditionally have not had a competitive model or presence. As you can tell, I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to add this brand into our portfolio and look forward to further questions in the Q&A session later in this call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bryan Hughes, and he will walk you through the financial highlights of this transaction. Bryan?

Bryan Hughes

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. I will pick up on Slide 11, which is titled transaction overview. As you saw on our announcement, total consideration for Newmar is approximately $344 million comprised of a combination of cash in Winnebago shares. The transaction also includes tax assets valued at over $30 million.

Including the value of these tax assets, the purchase price implies a multiple of 5.2 times, Newmar’s last 12 months adjusted EBITDA combined with expected net synergies of approximately $5 million. This transaction will greatly improve Winnebago’s financial scale and profitability. The combined company will have approximately $2.7 billion in pro forma revenue and will be well positioned to drive growth and improve the profitability over time.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Winnebago Industries growth profile, motorized profit margins and consolidated cash EPS, excluding transaction cost and including anticipated synergies. We anticipate realizing a minimum of $5 million of annual run rate net cost synergies over the first three years, driven predominantly by purchasing opportunities, the elimination of redundant processes and sharing of manufacturing best practices.

In recent years, we have demonstrated a strong ability to efficiently capture synergies across our businesses having meaningfully overachieved our targets for Grand Design and Chris-Craft. Over time, we expect to achieve additional upsides by leveraging Newmar’s premium platform to expand their motorhome offering behind its – beyond its core Class A products. However, it is important to know that at this time no additional benefits have been reflected in our current projections with this transaction.

In regards to cash flow, we expect the acquisition of Newmar to significantly enhance our cash flow. This will allow us to prioritize repaying the debt that we will be taking on as part of this transaction. Following the close of the transaction, we expect to have a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.1 time with the goal of deleveraging to within our range of 0.9 times to 1.5 times by the end of fiscal 2020.

Following the close of the transaction, which we expect by the end of our first quarter 2020, Newmar will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago Industries with headquarters remaining in Nappanee, Indiana. Newmar’s manufacturing facilities will remain in place and Matt Miller will continue to lead the Newmar business post-closing as its President.

Flipping now to Slide 12 on the deck. Taking a look at the snapshot of the combined company. The acquisition provides Winnebago with greater overall scale with, as I mentioned earlier, nearly $2.7 billion in pro forma revenue.

From a profitability perspective, we expect this transaction to expand our motorhome EBITDA margin by 200 basis points from just over 4% to mid-6% as we benefit from Newmar strong position in the premium Class A diesel market and entire margin product mix. The transaction also significantly expands our overall position in the class A market, an attractive $3.2 billion in product segment.

flipping now to slide 13, from a financing perspective, we expect to pay for this transaction with a combination of cash and stock. The cash component, which is approximately $270 million, will be financed primarily by committed financing from Goldman Sachs and Bank of Montreal. Takeout financing will be determined with the partnership of Goldman Sachs and Bank of Montreal at the end of October following the release of our financial results for our fiscal 2019 and our 10-K filing. With the stock component, the company will issue 2 million Winnebago shares to newmar’s ownership, representing approximately 6% of pro forma Winnebago shares outstanding.

Upon closing, we expect to maintain a solid liquidity position with more than $200 million in liquidity at close and strong cash flows to support rapid debt repayment. So, although our leverage will increase in the short term, we expect the attractive financial profile of the combined company to help us return to our targeted levels rather quickly.

Turning to Slide 14, as many of you, who follow the Winnebago, already know, we have a track record of disciplined leverage management. We have always said that we would be willing to lever up to capture the right market opportunity as evidenced by the Grand Design and Chris-Craft acquisitions. After the close of each transaction, we have demonstrated our ability to quickly delever, bringing our debt metric back to levels within our target range. We expect to follow the same approach with our financing of the Newmar acquisition.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Mike to provide some closing comments. Mike?

Michael Happe

Thank you, Bryan. We will move to slide 15 in the investor presentation. And as we mentioned earlier, the acquisition of Newmar is very aligned with the core areas that our enterprise is focused on in terms of strategic direction. On this slide, I’ve listed our five key strategies that we’ve been very focused on and disciplined about for the last number of years. They include building a high performance culture, strengthening and expanding our core RV business, elevating excellence in operations, leveraging innovation and digital engagement and finally expanding to new profitable markets.

We believe Newmar is a great fit with many of these key strategies. We are adding an incredibly talented management team to further enhance our performance culture. We are absolutely strengthening and reenergizing our motorized business, and undoubtedly, we are further diversifying our business into new and profitable market segments like the luxury class A and our Super C segment.

Now on slide 16, you will see that looking across our growing portfolio of brands; we are extremely excited about the transaction and the key spot it fills. With this deal, we now have truly premium products to offer our customers across motorhomes, towables, and the marine markets. In addition, our iconic Winnebago brand broadly serves our middle market RV customers with both segments of its motorhomes and towables lines.

We are proud of the bold steps we have taken in the past number of years, the success we have been able to achieve, and our strong growing and differentiated competitive position in the market. Newmar is a logical next step in this progression and together we are creating a more profitable company with a stronger platform from which we can drive future growth and increase resiliency through the economic cycle.

We are extremely excited about our organic prospects. And as Bryan talked about with our responsible management of the balance sheet, we will be poised again someday in the future to now continue looking at more additions, particularly and potentially the diversification of the portfolio in the outdoor lifestyle markets.

In summary, we are confident that Newmar is a great fit for Winnebago Industries and we look very much forward to welcoming them to the family and continuing to drive growth and long-term value for our employees, customers and shareholders.

Thank you for this time – your time this morning. and with that, we will now open the call for your questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Craig Kennison with Baird. Your line is now open.

Craig Kennison

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Mike, on the motorhome side, you’ve been engaged in a process to improve the profitability of the Winnebago branded motorhome business. What does this transaction say about how you feel like that’s progressing? And to what extent can you leverage knowhow at – Newmar to drive better results there.

Michael Happe

Yes. Good morning, Craig, and thanks for your questions. We have, as you’ve stated, had been very focused on investing in and restoring vitality to our Winnebago branded motorhome business. And in some areas of that particular business, we think we’ve done a really good job of strengthening the business. Probably, the areas that I can point to specifically there are the Class B products where we have significant leading market share in the North American market and also our strong performance in Class C diesel over time. We have not been as successful in recent years with strengthening that business and some of the other product categories to the degree that we would have liked.

We have stabilized the business in many ways and made some very tough decisions, i.e. closing down the Junction City, Oregon campus in an effort to refocus on North Iowa will be in our motorhome center of excellence for the Winnebago-brand. So there continues to be runway there. I will be in North Iowa tomorrow on Tuesday and I will be spending significant time with our team there explaining this transaction, but also very much supporting and challenging them to continue their forward progress on restoring that brand of motorhomes to a great place in the industry. We are no less focused because of this acquisition on our Winnebago branded motorhome business.

That being said, the Newmar line offers a very complimentary business that we can add to the portfolio, both in terms of products above $200,000, but also in terms of dealer relationships. And we felt that it would be really beneficial to have another premium brand of motorhomes in our lineup to not only create incremental value for the organization. But as your last part of your question infers that we could learn something from having another successful premium brand of motorhomes in the line.

Matt Miller, the President and CEO of Newmar, who will report directly to me, will also be a Vice President in Winnebago Industries and an Executive Officer and he will be a strategic advisor to the Winnebago motorhome business. Working closely with Brian Hazelton, the leader of that business, and Brian Hazelton and myself, Matt Miller, Bryan Hughes, we will work closely together to make sure that the Newmar business retains its vitality and its forward momentum and we look forward to Matt contributing to help us find synergy and leverage the addition of Newmar so that we can benefit on the Winnebago branded motorhome side as well.

So I hope that answers your question, but we’re excited still about both businesses. We do not view this in any way, shape, or form as an excuse to not continue to strengthen the Winnebago branded motorhomes.

Craig Kennison

That helps. And then a second question, just on the economic cycle. How has Newmar performed in economic downturns in the past? And to what extent does the custom business model mean there’s – less inventory in the channel, so less of that inventory correction dynamic that has plagued the industry recently?

Michael Happe

Bryan Hughes, would you like to take a Craig’s question?

Bryan Hughes

Yes. Mike, I didn’t catch it. So I’m going ask you to carry it.

Michael Happe

So from the first part of Craig’s question is Newmar’s performance in the down cycle, and I’ll speak top line and Bryan, if you could add any specifics from your standpoint. But Craig, we’ve had extensive conversations with Matt and his team about their performance in previous RV down cycles. The most recent one, fortunately before potentially the little dip that we’re in the midst of now as an industry, but the previous one is you’re well aware of was back in the 2008, and 2009 time period. And the one thing I’ll comment on, and Bryan can share some, some specifics about the variability of their cost model, but Newmar was really in a different place back then as well. Matt admits that their products were not as strong as they are today. Their placement would, their dealers were not as strong as they are today. In fact, they maybe didn’t even have some of the right dealers at the time back in 2008 and 2009.

And they saw, like a number of the other motorhome manufacturers in the RV Industry. They saw a really significant decrease in their business during that great financial crisis, which is, I think we all know is a extreme case of RV cyclicality to the negative. But through the strengthening of the Newmar business over the last eight to nine years Matt and now Winnebago feels very confident that their business is in much better shape in terms of their position with the dealers, the strength and the value of their product offering. So that in downturn, such as potentially the one that – the Slide 1 that we’ve been seeing here recently they are in a position to actually gain share during those downturns, even if their business prospects less than a little bit on the top line. But Bryan, I’ll ask you to speak to maybe the variability of their cost model, how that compares to what we have as well in our portfolio.

Bryan Hughes

Yes. The variability of the cost model is similar in terms of – we have historically stated 85% to 90% variable. Newmar cost structure is similar in that manner. They have maintained the highly variable structures such that any kind of downturn, they’re able to manage their capacity, manage their variable costs such that it protects in that down cycle. So I think you’ll find Craig that he’s very familiar to our Winnebago model in that regard.

Michael Happe

Craig, one last thing I’ll add to Bryan’s comments is the current Newmar model is extremely efficient from a pull standpoint. They work very well with their existing dealers to make sure that there’s a commitment between the dealer and the OEM about what they will carry but a high percentage if not all of the production that is going down their manufacturing line has a dealer name or even a retailer name on it. They do not build open stock or open inventory, they build to the orders that are in front of them. And in many cases, there’s an actual retail customer order.

It’s actually a very similar model to our Chris-Craft brand and their business highly customized, highly premium, the customers and the dealers are involved in the configuration of many of the products, over 50% of them. But the Newmar team is quite disciplined in making sure that they build to what the market really wants, and that’s all based on retail.

Craig Kennison

Thanks. And my last question is on the customer profile you alluded to recently. What would that customer profile look like? Is that a baby boomer? And to what extent are you concerned about any sort of demographic changes that might take place over the next decade that could either benefit you or not benefit you with respect to the transaction?

Michael Happe

Thank you, Craig, for that question. We’ve not really have – we don’t have great quantitative research across, the whole of the industry on that question other than the Newmar customer in our belief is both more affluent, but probably a little bit older than the average RV customer certainly folks that are buying a may be $25,000 Towables product. Is there a risk that over time with the baby boomer segment slowing down that those types of customers could disappear, we don’t believe that’s a material risk for a number of reasons that Newmar team is quite focused on listening to the needs of their customers and whatever changes in customer preferences start to emerge in the marketplace, we believe that the Newmar team will respond to quite effectively.

Additionally though, the affluency of that customer we believe like Chris-Craft protects the Newmar brand a little bit in times where the economic uncertainty in the market is a bit jittery. And I think we’re seeing that again today is that Newmar’s business has continued strong even in this calendar year, running well above the industry pace on retail and shipments for the segments that they compete in. The Winnebago team is, from my standpoint, again quite focused on where the puck is going in the future. And that’s one of the reasons they entered the Super-C segment. And I won’t divulge any of our other conversations, but we very much have discussed that we’re buying a platform, we’re not buying a Class A company. We’re buying another premium branded motorized RV platform that we can use in a number of ways in the future to attack the markets.

So yes, they have to stay nimble to make sure that they can migrate from their traditional customer if needed, but still thousands of baby boomers retiring everyday and still great demand. And as I said, at the Hershey show in Pennsylvania last week, one of the most positive factors that I heard anecdotally, qualitatively was that the big motorhomes were moving again. And that was a little bit different than a year ago at Hershey. So I’m cautiously optimistic about what that signals here in terms of retail stability.

Craig Kennison

Great, congratulations. See you next week.

Michael Happe

Thank you, Craig.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve O’Hara with Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Steve O’Hara

Hi, good morning.

Michael Happe

Good morning.

Steve O’Hara

Thanks for taking my question. Just kind of curious about going after may be more of the premium market, I mean, it seems like a lot of the growth in the past has been skewed toward more of the entry level and this kind of goes back to more of the premium market. I’m just wondering what your thoughts are on your ability to kind of tap that market and provide products into that market if that market continues to lead the growth when it does come back?

Michael Happe

Yes, thank you. Well, I mean to be quite direct, we’re trying to build a premium-branded company that is, as I’ve said in past calls, is particularly effective. If you think about good, better, best in a simple positioning framework, we want to be a company that is significantly successful in better and especially best. And so this fits who we are and where we’re going. We certainly have some value products in our line, especially with some of the Winnebago branded RVs and motorhomes and Towables and certain segments.

Grand Design entered the high end of the Stick-and-Tin business here in the last 1.5 years. So on occasion, we’ll play offense or defense in some of those value categories to make sure that we’re still participating in significant markets of scale. But this was a part of our line that we were candidly absent in and very directly. It’s not going away. It’s – the demise of the class A business and specifically Class A diesels is overstated. It’s still a multiple billion dollar segment, and Newmar has been running far above the industry pace in terms of taking market share there. So we believe this is one of the core differences in terms of differentiation between us and some of our primary competitors is that we’re looking for companies that will be very successful in those better, best segments.

And we believe that over time that business model around great product quality, value differentiation, superior customer service, I actually feel that that’ll move some of the volume up our way over time, that customers in the Marine and the RV industries are looking for better experience than perhaps what they’ve been given in the past. So certainly, we respect that folks could question whether this was an investment in a thin air segment that we’ll get a return on, we’re highly confident that that will be the case. And in fact, as I just said minutes ago, we’re buying an RV platform, we’re buying a brand and getting access to a team and a channel that has the ability to do other things with this brand if we so choose in the future. So we think it’s a great fit.

Steve O’Hara

Okay. And then just maybe Newmar’s CapEx needs in terms of needs in terms of going forward. I mean it sounds like they have been better than market and I’m just wondering where there are in terms of expansion – capacity expansion needs, et cetera, things like that. Thank you.

Michael Happe

Bryan, why don’t you speak directly the CapEx?

Bryan Hughes

You bet. Right now looking back to our history, Steve, you could see CapEx as a percent of sales that is not too different off – from Winnebago’s experience. They’ve been investing to speed their growth and their maintenance CapEx is probably in that 1% to 2% range top as they continue to grow and as they have projected as part of our discussion so far, they obviously expect to continue to grow. There will be CapEx requirements in the next three years to five years that would need to fund that growth and we stand ready to support them in that of course. And so I don’t think you’ll see a CapEx profile that’s certainly different than Winnebago so to answer your question very directly.

Steve O’Hara

Okay. Alright, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Greg Badishkanian with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Fred Wightman

Fred Wightman on for Greg. I get that the Newmar deal is you’re viewing it as a platform, but you’d also talked about the Chris-Craft deal as a platform too. So can you just sort of help us think about RV acquisitions going forward versus M&A in the marine space?

Michael Happe

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, Fred. This acquisition for us is about in many ways completing the journey to build a full line of RV products across towables and motorhomes in that better best segment. And as I stated in my prepared comments, having the Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar brands canvassing stick-and-tin product, high-end diesel is certainly a dramatically different position than we were in 3.5 years to 4 years ago.

We had less than 3% share as a company of the RV market in late 2015. And when we close on this transaction in the middle of December 2019, our market share in the North American RV market will now be into the double digits and it can continue to grow even higher. And the three brands that we now have in our portfolio, in my opinion, we’re in a great place to grow going forward. Is there a possibility that we could be further inorganically active in the RV space? We’ll sure. But boy, this is a strong step forward to completing in many ways the business model that we envisioned for North America.

We remain no less intense on our goal of becoming an outdoor lifestyle company with material presence in different outdoor lifestyle segments. M&A is sometimes about timing and what opportunities become available at certain times. We are very active in looking at other outdoor lifestyle segments and adjacencies in terms of what could be a good fit with our competencies, capabilities and a fit with the North Star that from a vision standpoint we’ve really put down as a guidepost. So, therefore, it is highly likely that someday in the future that we will expand, continue to expand outside of the RV industry. We are very pleased with Chris-Craft in its first year of results. They have exceeded our financial models that we based our M&A decision on.

The team has been strengthened and the new products that the Chris-Craft business have introduced into the market have been spectacular. And in fact, they are expanding their lineup dramatically. And as we announced in a previous earnings call, we are investing eight figures of capital into that business in order to expand their capacity. This is a low risk, high reward play to enter the marine market. And like we’ve mentioned many times, we believe the marine market long-term has a lot of the same secular characteristics of American consumers and in the marine case, even global consumers wanting to spend more time in the outdoors with families and friends in the marine case on the water. So this is a solidification and a strengthening of the RV part of our business.

And while Bryan was very right in the sense that we will be focusing on de-leveraging and reducing debt in the near term based on the successful cash flow from our current portfolio, we absolutely will remain active in building relationships and looking for opportunities in the marine and potentially some other spaces. So that diversification will happen. It’s a matter of time and then hopefully being right in terms of judgment with how we diversify going forward.

But even on the RV space, I feel much better about the strength of our business today, on September 16, 2019, than where we were when I joined the company on January 18 of 2016. We are much more financially sound and market competitive in the RV space and our ability to weather storms in that segment has been significantly enhanced from our point of view.

Fred Wightman

That’s really helpful. Thanks. And I understand that you’re not giving revenue synergies today, you sort of alluded to them a few times. But can you just talk about how far you think the Newmar brand could expand into motorized longer term?

Michael Happe

Yes. I won’t be specific with an answer to that question as you might imagine because of competitive concerns. But we will both remain focused on them being even more successful in the Class A segment on both diesel and luxury, but even the gas segment. And their team has material plans to do so with new products in the future. Their Super C business is just really getting started. Products are being shipped to the dealers as we speak, and they will have even a bigger presence in the Super C market in the future.

And as you can imagine, with the premium nature of their brand and the premium nature of their dealer relationships, there may be other high-end elements of other segments that we could look at in the future. But again, this first year is always important from a integration and a simulation standpoint. We’re always very careful about making sure that the team and the business fit well into our portfolio that first year, so that there are no surprises. And then as we’ve seen the Grand Design, going forward after that first year we hope the flywheel continues to spin even faster. So it’s a platform, but undoubtedly in this first-year we’ll be focused on what we do well already, which is Class A and now Super C.

Fred Wightman

Perfect. Thanks guys.

Michael Happe

Thank you, Fred.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bret Jordan with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Bret Jordan

Good morning.

Michael Happe

Good morning, Bret.

Bret Jordan

I think you commented about a third of the dealers have some overlap with your existing portfolio and Newmar. I guess what could that be down the road and I guess where do you see the greatest synergy? Would it be putting brand design or your Class B’s into dealers that currently carry Newmar or is there a potential to put Newmar product into some of your current Winnebago dealerships?

Michael Happe

Yes, thank you for the question. And I’ll explain really our approach here on having different brands and what the channel strategies emerge like what. For us, what’s important is that a transaction like this along with what we’ve done with the Grand Design business really increases hopefully, at least we hope it increases the credibility and the perception of strength that Winnebago Industries has in the North American RV industry.

This is still a market which is still essentially a duopoly with the significant share that our two largest competitors own. And we feel very strongly that a number of our dealers have been rooting for and desire a strong third presence from an OEM standpoint in the market. And certainly this move today gives us three brands that puts us in great position to add a more balanced third leg to the market stool.

We do not force placement of our brands and other dealers. To remind everybody and I know you’re well aware of this, but the RV industry is not a franchise dealer industry. These are independent dealers making their own decisions about what brands and companies that they want to work with. And they often choose those brands and companies based on their total cost or total profitability that they can generate with those brands. And so we believe that we have hot products, we believe we have great customer service support, we believe we’re easy to do business with that we can earn business.

But developing relationships with a broader array of dealers in the North American market is a good thing. They can get to know us. I will tell you since we purchased Grand Design and since we’ve invested significantly in standing up Winnebago Towables. There had been numerous instances where dealers have come to us proactively and said, we like what you’re building at Winnebago Industries with your brands and your businesses. We’d like to talk to you about something else in your portfolio that we don’t carry today that we might be interested in carrying.

So it just allows us the opportunity to strengthen our relationships overall with the dealers and just engage in conversations about where our brands best fit in the market. In addition to Matt Miller at Newmar we have strong leaders in each of our other RV businesses and they are empowered to make what are the best channel decisions for their businesses. But doing so working together, talking to each other about what they see in the market with that particular dealers portfolio and trajectory. So there will be synergy there. We won’t force it. If we do our jobs well, it will come naturally. We believe most of the other synergy – natural synergy that we’ll get will come from the manufacturing and supply chain side and the emergence of best practices across the value chain in terms of marketing, in terms of service and again in terms of operations.

We believe we can learn a lot from the Newmar team and fairly we believe that there might be some nuggets of best practices that can flow their way as well from our other businesses. And from that synergy will be created. But no doubt, we believe this helps our relationships with the broader dealer network and we hope that, that creates opportunity for some great discussions going forward about us gaining more lot share in this industry.

Bret Jordan

Great. Thank you.

Michael Happe

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Steve Stuber for any closing remarks.

Steve Stuber

Great. Thank you everyone for joining our call today. We look forward to speaking with many of you in the coming months, especially at our open house next week, and certainly our Q4 Annual Earnings Released later in October. Thanks again and have a great day.

