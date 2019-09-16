Antero Resources: Let's Get The Cost Discussion Right

In this case, two of the better-run companies have gone for more margin per MCF.

Antero Resources (AR) has long been mistaken for a high-cost operation. High-cost operators have nowhere to go when prices decline. That is not true for Antero Resources. The drilling costs and payback opportunities are really not all that different from their neighbors. What was different was the choice to go for a superior margin and worry about the last little bit of cost cutting later. Should the opportunity to make the superior margin disappear, then management simply sheds the costs incurred for the value-added opportunity and goes back to a more simple cost model.

One of the key considerations in getting more margin is the length of the opportunity involved and any necessary paybacks. That makes some costs optional and they vary with the value-added opportunity.

(Please note the footnote about the dollars being a mix of Canadian and US as appropriate)

Source: Peyto Shareholder Presentation September 8, 2019

As shown above both Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources incurred further costs for an extra roughly nickel margin. That margin can vary by pennies, but it tends to remain above the Cabot (NYSE:COG) margin because Cabot tends to keep things simple. Cabot tends to rely on low costs as a commodity player. Both strategies have merit.

Possibilities

Extra margin can come from the decision to go after liquids.

Extra costs get also come from further processing to higher value-end products

There could also be extra freight or transportation costs to get to a more favorable pricing market.

More importantly, comparing a dry gas producer to one with a different liquids mix or any liquids can be a very dangerous comparison. Most companies in the industry will incur the extra cost to produce the liquids if they make a profit doing so. But that does not make them high cost.

Even the gas plant processing is now far more complicated. The ability to pull products out of the gas stream is far more extensive than it ever was before.

There are far more reasons than can ever be covered here. This is just meant to be a brief overview.

Back To Costs

Neither Antero Resources nor Range Resources has "high costs" due to inferior land holdings. Plenty could be done should that margin disappear. These add-on costs sometimes confuse the issue as to break-even for low-cost producers. That extra margin can come from a number of places. However, that extra margin is usually a sign of good management and generally benefits shareholders.

If anything, Cabot appears to sell the most undifferentiated products and would be far more likely to suffer an outsized margin collapse at a time of pricing weakness than the other two producers, Range Resources and Antero. But a whole lot more investigation would be needed to finalize a conclusion like that.

As Antero Resources further migrates towards the Utica Shale liquids rich area, the costs will undoubtedly change more. Most likely they will increase as more liquids are produced. But the real key is an increasing margin. Note that the costs of the dry gas areas could rise somewhat as the fields age due to less drilling.

Hedges

Further confusing the cost issue is the cost to run one of the most successful hedging operations in the industry.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2019

This company has periodically raked in the profits from the hedges. Unlike many companies where hedging is strictly to protect income, this company uses the hedging program for added cash flow. There is always a danger of excessive losses due to an incorrect hedging guess. But the superior track record of hedging is undeniable.

That hedging portfolio was valued at slightly over $700 million during the second-quarter conference call. As shown above, the hedging value has grown considerably since the second quarter. That hedging program provides a very liquid resource for this gas producer. But it also takes money to run the program. Antero Resources costs are higher than Cabot as shown earlier, but the company produces the revenue to cover the costs and show increased profitability per MCF. A true high-cost producer would have serious issues showing superior margins and decent cash flow for the resulting production.

The market does not value the hedging income much because that hedging value represents decreased gas pricing. Should that pricing not reverse, then this company had better lower its costs to compete in the new lower cost environment. Management is doing exactly that and is moving towards a more liquids rich production to increase the profitability of the production. That is in addition to sourcing new more profitable markets for the company products.

The Risk

Taking a big stand in hedging has its own risk. A wrong hedge can cost a lot of money very quickly.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2019

The company needs to be careful to hedge above the production cost. Clearly this company hedges at a price where management believes the wells will provide a generous return. In so doing, management has done better than the unhedged pricing in all but two years. That streak could end at any time. But if it does, clearly the production will make an adequate return.

The management speculation part comes when management decides to cash in the hedging to raise cash. That is a bullish statement on gas pricing. Initially this last one looked like a bad call because speculators pushed gas prices very low. Now though, management may have been right after all as gas prices are beginning to rise.

Typically during periods of perceived high pricing, this management has hedged as far as five years out and then cashed in the hedges when gas prices declined. Therefore this company has a speculative bent that is not found in many others in the industry. So far it has served this company very well.

Dry Gas Production

Even with the advent of the Permian production, dry gas production remains an important source of natural gas. The Marcellus has generally lowered the costs of dry gas production considerably, and there appear to be more cost reductions on the way. The soaring Permian production has made the current cycle rougher than many would have anticipated, but that cycle still appears to very much hold.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2019

Dry gas production has needed to reduce for some time. Finally, the rig count is decreasing in this area of gas production. The oily based plays such as the Permian treat gas income (if any) as extra. Therefore, those producers are not dependent upon the price of gas to make decent profits. Those plays typically do not respond to low gas pricing by decreasing drilling either. Therefore, it is far more important for the dry gas production to rationalize based upon current pricing.

That finally appears to be happening in many dry gas areas. Combine that with management's decision to raise money by selling some hedges earlier this year as Antero's management has periodically done ever since the company has gone public and one realizes that for the first time in a long time, gas prices may finally be bottoming.

Conclusion

Antero Resources has "optional" higher costs in order to obtain a higher margin. The costs are actually a mixture of the Marcellus and the Utica Shales. Those costs will probably increase as the liquids portion of the production increases. If management does manage to hold costs per MCF steady as liquids production percentage increases, then this could be an extremely profitable company in the future.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2019

In the meantime, the rig count will decrease until dry gas production decreases. This has been the only flexible source of oversupply for some time. It never takes a lot of liquids in the production stream to mitigate the effect of low gas pricing. Usually once oil gets to 20% to 30% of total production and the other liquids take a fair percentage in the teens, then the price of gas almost does not matter to well profitability. The liquids profitability will dominate. That is why the Permian producers will not make drilling decisions based upon the price of gas (for example).

One has to be very careful when comparing production costs. The accounting for drilling for additional liquids production at a higher cost is a little different than one might expect. A similar situation exists in oil wells that can produce a little gas. Most producers look at the costs and the attendant revenue to make a decision. As long as the decision results in more cash flow, then despite what may appear to be higher costs, the decision is usually positive.

The key is that a well-run industry player made a call to cash in some hedges. That is known as profit maximizing for shareholders. Maybe the timing was not exact enough for some. But this management clearly has sensed an industry turnaround and put "its money where its mouth was" by its actions. Combine that with the pricing action of gas over the last week or so and this management decision to sell some hedges looks better all the time.

Source: Antero Resources Corporation Presentation At Barclays Energy Conference September 2019

The company's bonds show no evidence of any hardship and for good reason. The company has nearly a billion in hedging value and almost as much in Antero Midstream (AM) to cash in for any necessary emergency. The resulting remaining debt would be easily handled.

The enterprise value of this company is only about 3 times projected cash flow for the year. That does not count the periodic hedging liquidations. In the meantime, the rigs are leaving the dry gas production and heading to more liquids production. Much of this acreage is relatively unexplored, so it will probably take some time to maximize the number of very profitable locations in the liquids area of the Utica Shale.

In the meantime, begin to focus on the increasing cash flow of this company. Management has already begun to see the benefits of exporting some products. Those benefits will likely begin to show in the second quarter. Gas production is still the main story for this company. But that story is about to shift in more profitable ways. High costs are not high costs when they bring in more profits from the wells drilled.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Antero Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.