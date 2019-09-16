Modified Gain-Loss Ratio Results For BND

Those two weeks were indeed pretty horrible, but the longer-term perspective is still strongly positive.

We examine recent performance for BND from the perspective of percentiles.

BND's performance for the two weeks ended September 13th was quite poor for a diversified bond index.

The dRatio is a modified version of the Gain-Loss Ratio, which examines periodic losses (the numerator) in relation to periodic gains (the denominator). The ratio is defined as follows:

I believe it best to break this larger fraction up into the product of two separate fractions:

The first ratio is the number of down periods divided by the number of up periods. More downturns relative to upturns result in a higher figure.

The second fraction is a ratio of summed severities: how large were the downdrafts in relation to the run-ups.

The dRatio, then, is the product of the relative frequencies and the relative severities of a return series.

If every period was positive, then the dRatio would compute as "0". If all periods under examination were negative, the dRatio would compute as Inf.

Higher D-ratios correspond to high loss relative to gain and are therefore "bad" for long-only investors.

D-Ratio on the BND

I've been doing some research on the BND, an US investment-grade aggregate bond index fund offered by Vanguard (click here for details). Specifically, what does the dRatio statistic have to say about the recent moves for this large tradeable space?

Above are percentiles for various look-back horizons (think "N") over the past 10 years. So, for example, the 75th percentile for the 21-day lookback on BND computes to 1.18, a modestly bad outcome. That figure (1.18) reports that in 25% of the 63-day lookbacks over the last decade, the dRatio was worse than 1.18.

Note that the longer the periods under examination, the less extreme the percentile readings become. That is because it is easier to string together a few really good - or really bad - returns than it is to do so over a long stretch.

Recent Readings

The two weeks ended last Friday were pretty horrific for BND as calculated by the dRatio statistic: 13.60. That falls in the worst 2.5% of 10-day readings going back over the last decade (see first row in table below)!

Takeaways

Hopefully, you've gotten a better understanding of how the dRatio performance metric works, as well as a feel for what has constituted "good" vs. "bad" performance for BND for various lookbacks over the past 10 years.

Now for the takeaways.

There's no question that the last two weeks ending last Friday were not gentle to BND investors. They constituted the worst 10-day performance over the last year, and one of the worst two-week showings of the last decade in terms of frequency and severity of negative returns.

But the overall longer lookback horizon performances (e.g. 126-day) when compared against longer horizons (e.g. 7 years) still show that BND has had a strong modified showing. Look in particular at the region of the bottom right-hand corner of the percentile table below.

Big pullbacks can understandably be unnerving, and whether "the bottom" is in for bonds is anyone's guess. No one metric or analysis can tell you what's going to happen.

What the dRatio tables are telling me in this case is that the last year has indeed been a stand-out year, and the BND suffered a pullback that may have bond investors asking important questions.

Questioning one's prior assumptions is generally healthy, but one should question making big reallocations based on a short string of performances, whether they stand out as positive or negative.

