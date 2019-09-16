Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet

Veeva System Inc's (NYSE: VEEV) stock price has fallen roughly 22% from its 52 weeks high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. I still believe that Veeva is overvalued despite its lead in the life sciences industry. At $139, it is still expensive with a potential downside of roughly 46% based on my valuation estimates.

Veeva's has achieved high profitable growth over the years

After its founding in 2007, Veeva Systems has grown to become the leading vertical software provider in the life sciences industry. Veeva has also been able to execute high profitable growth. Revenue has grown 6.5x from $130M to $856M in just six years. Most software companies that have less than $1B in revenue are still experiencing high losses. Yet, Veeva is able to produce a $300M operating income on revenue of $856M.

With over 675 key customers in more than 130 countries, Veeva has also been looking to expand its total addressable market. With its Vault product, Veeva has been tailoring it for outside industries such as cosmetics and consumer packaged foods. In its latest presentation, Veeva has expanded its total addressable market from $8B to $9B due to its new vault products. It appears that future sources of growth will come from Vault's increasing use-cases outside the life sciences industry. With revenue of $860M, Veeva still has a long runway for growth as its penetration into its total addressable market is less than 10%.

Veeva has high switching costs

Veeva has been growing its switching costs ever since it has become the leading vertical software provider for the life sciences industry. Before Veeva and AWS, pharmaceutical companies have relied on legacy healthcare enterprise software and managed their own data centers. Doing these things well did not improve the companies' core competencies and was taking time away from research. However, pharmaceutical companies have strict regulatory requirements so they could not easily outsource these activities. Veeva was one of the first to introduce innovative solutions that allow its customers to improve efficiency and track milestones while complying to strict regulations. Veeva also provides protocols and guidelines that speed up drug commercialization.

If pharmaceutical companies wanted to switch away from Veeva, they would have to sacrifice time and expenses to implement a platform. They would also be taking time away from research activities and risking operational disruption. Veeva has also further entrenched itself by gradually increasing the number of touchpoints with these companies such as CRM Suite and Veeva Vault. For its commercial cloud, Veeva has increased adoption from 1.9 in FY14 to 3.04 in 2Q19. For Vault, Veeva has increased adoption from 1.48 in FY14 to 2.2 in 2Q19. As such, it makes little sense for companies to switch even if competitors are offering similar solutions at a reduced price.

Investment Risks

Customer concentration is a key issue for Veeva as the majority of industry spending is skewed to the largest life sciences companies. Veeva's top 10 customers accounted for 39% of revenue in FY19, which is significant compared to companies in other industries. Veeva has to ensure that it continues to increase its switching costs with its largest customers so that they would never have an incentive to change platforms.

Another risk is the difficulty in obtaining healthcare data from third-party data providers. Currently, Veeva is engaged in a lawsuit with IQVIA regarding this issue. As seen in Veeva's latest quarterly report:

In the complaint, IQVIA alleges that we have used unauthorized access to proprietary IQVIA data to improve our software and data products, and that our software is designed to steal IQVIA trade secrets. IQVIA further alleges that we have intentionally gained unauthorized access to IQVIA proprietary information to gain an unfair advantage in marketing our products and that we have made false statements concerning IQVIA’s conduct and our data security capabilities. On March 13, 2017, we filed our answer and counterclaims in the IQVIA action. Our counterclaims allege that IQVIA has abused monopoly power as the dominant provider of data products for life sciences companies to exclude Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network from their respective markets.

Without this data, Veeva's platform might be at risk of being less relevant to customers. These healthcare providers might then develop competing solutions that will reduce Veeva's market share.

Veeva is overvalued based on my estimates

To value Veeva, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 20% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Veeva's lead in the life sciences software space as well as its ability to increase use-cases for Vault. Coupled with low penetration in its current TAM, Veeva should be able to execute moderately high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Veeva will likely face stiff competition from companies like IQVIA as the number of customers in the life sciences industry is not that large. If Veeva is unable to differentiate itself and convince its largest customers to stay with its platform, they might experience lower sales growth in the next few years.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2025 onwards. Veeva has been growing its gross margin profile in recent years, from 63% in FY15 to 71% in FY19. Operating margin has also grown from 22% to 25% in the same number of years. As Veeva scales, I expect it will be able to optimize its margins further. This would lead to a long-term operating margin profile of roughly 35%. However, if competitors are able to develop innovative software solutions that appeal to the large healthcare companies, there would be some downward pressure on Veeva's long-term margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Veeva will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Veeva has a weighted cost of capital of 8% since it has achieved profitability with free cash flows. As such, it should have a lower cost of capital than its money-losing software peers.

The value I derived for Veeva is roughly $10.7B for the entire company. This represents a 46% downside from its current price. Despite giving Veeva an above-average operating margin profile of 35%, Veeva appears to be highly overvalued. Even if I were to increase revenue growth rates to 25% for the next five years, my estimated value per share for Veeva is just roughly $94. However, my point estimate valuation of $74.50 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare Veeva's pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price / Sales EV / Sales 3Y Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Veeva 22 20 28 28 IQVIA 2.87 3.8 22 8 Salesforce 8.2 9 26 4.5 ServiceNow 15.6 15.5 36 -1

Compared to its direct peer IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), Veeva trades at much higher multiples. Veeva also trades at much higher multiples against software companies in other industries like Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Veeva's only strength is its higher operating margin compared to its peers. However, high operating margins might not translate into higher absolute margin dollars if Veeva cannot expand into other larger markets, compared to its peers who have much larger total addressable markets.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Veeva will be able to expand beyond its current products into bigger markets in the long term. If not, Veeva's recent pullback does not make it a good time to buy.

