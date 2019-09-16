Looking At Offshore Drilling Stocks After The Incident In Saudi Arabia

Obviously, everyone reading these words knows what happened: Saudi oil facilities were attacked, and half of the kingdom's supply went offline. Brent oil (BNO) prices responded by jumping to $68 (at the time of writing), while many oil-related stocks experienced material upside. In this article, I would like to focus on offshore drillers, whose shares have mostly been under pressure this year. I'll start with discussing the general longer-term impact on the industry and then turn to individual stocks.

The big picture

For many years, one of the longer-term arguments of the oil bears (and of the offshore drilling bears) was that oil is in fact an ordinary, widespread good, and it will ultimately succumb to basic economic laws, meaning that it will be produced in cheapest places. However, oil is definitely not comparable with T-shirts or other common goods. Any country, if willing to do so, can outsource T-shirt production to a single place in the world without putting its economy and safety at risk. This trick will never work with oil because oil is a strategic commodity that can be disrupted in many ways - attacks on Saudi oil facilities are an example of such risks.

Now, that the risks have suddenly presented themselves, investors will have to acknowledge them going forward. In my opinion, the incident is a long-term bullish catalyst for oil regardless of how fast Saudis can restore their production levels. Investors have seemingly forgotten that oil production comes with risks not present in most other industries, but now they have a chance to adjust their models accordingly.

The inclusion of the risk to supply will surely be positive for offshore drilling companies in the longer run as focus on diversification of supply will inevitably lead to more wells drilled offshore. Obviously, there are less politics-related risks to your supply if you decide to drill in the Gulf of Mexico or offshore Brazil. I would not expect any major spike in offshore drilling spending simply because Saudis were attacked, but the attacks (and the corresponding oil price upside) may serve as a catalyst that will tip the scales a bit towards offshore drilling during the budgeting process for 2020.

Stocks

Now, let's get to practical consequences for the offshore drilling stocks. In my opinion, it is highly likely that the boost to share price that they have received will be used to cover short-term speculative positions. This is especially true for Valaris (VAL), whose shares rose from $4 to $8 in a matter of few weeks.

Diamond Offshore (DO) also looks like a candidate for profit taking, especially as the stock approaches a key technical level:

Transocean (RIG), which is used by many market participants as a way to bet on or against the offshore drilling recovery, is in the same group as Diamond Offshore and Valaris. I find it possible that Borr Drilling (BORR) may suffer a less material pullback than more established players as its shares are less liquid and, therefore, less attractive for day and swing traders who exacerbate stock price swings at the extremes.

At the same time, companies that are viewed as weaker players, like Seadrill (SDRL), Noble Corp. (NE) or Pacific Drilling (PACD), will have to wait for oil prices to show stability on the elevated levels to show more upside. Theoretically, companies that are perceived to be weaker should have more upside if the situation improves. However, it looks like the market is very cautious towards offshore drillers as a group, so higher oil price levels should be ''confirmed'' before "weaker" stocks can proceed with their upside moves.

Conclusion

The attack on Saudi oil price facilities is a positive catalyst for the offshore drilling industry both in the short term and in the longer term. Investors and traders alike should not expect any near-term impact on contracting activity since such deals take months to develop, but the incident in Saudi Arabia may have an impact on budgeting decisions for 2020.

At the same time, the size of such impact remains to be seen. While higher oil prices and increased supply risks are positive catalysts, it is not clear how much of this "positiveness" will translate into offshore drillers' contracts and dayrates. Personally, I'd watch the oil price futures curve to see whether the market views the development as an outlier or it is ready to price more risk for the coming years. While offshore drilling investors feel some relief after a material rebound which has finally happened, I have to reiterate that the whole group is highly speculative so do not forget to manage your risks accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BORR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.